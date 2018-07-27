Well this man's career appears to be down the toilet.

The New Jersey superintendent accused of pooping on a local high school football field and track on a daily basis has resigned, according to NJ.com

Thomas Tramaglini was arrested in May and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public. He had taken paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.

Now, over two months later, the story has become too much Kenilworth Board of Education.

"Based on events unrelated to his service for Kenilworth, it has become clear to both Dr. Tramaglini and the Kenilworth Board of Education that his continued service as Superintendent of Schools has become too much of a distraction to the main mission of the district," an email sent to staff read, according to NJ.com.

While Tramaglini resigned, his attorney called the accusations "falsehoods," and that he will continue to fight the charges. The attorney said in a statement, "No aspect of this difficult decision should be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt," according to NJ.com.

We're just still left wanting to know why.