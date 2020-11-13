I tuned in for Emoni Bates, I came out blown away by Chet Holmgren. Now watching both in their nationally televised showdown, I couldn’t help but think they’d go 1 and 2 if they could enter this year’s NBA Draft.

But I had already heard a lot about Bates as a prospect. Well, let me tell you something, Holmgren is a heck of a prospect too. Which is backed up by his number one overall ranking for the class of 2021 by many of the people actually paid to do that sort of thing.

As far as my amateur analysis goes? I saw a player with natural shot-blocking instincts, the ability to both shoot and run the floor, and impressively tight handles for someone who is 7-feet tall. In fact, I was surprised when I heard his height on the broadcast because he certainly doesn’t move or play like a big.

Holmgren was running a lot of point guard out there on the floor and getting to the hoop as well. The next wave of basketball players is going to be something else as the evolution of the sport continues.

Now of course Holmgren is going to have to do this against higher-level competition and bulk up, but he did get the best of Bates. And clearly had his coming out party in front of a national audience flashing what looked like potential All-Star ability to me.

I think a lot of people just learned the name Chet Holmgren, however, I don’t think they’ll forget it.