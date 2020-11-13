SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

His Name Is Chet Holmgren, Don't Forget It: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

I tuned in for Emoni Bates, I came out blown away by Chet Holmgren. Now watching both in their nationally televised showdown, I couldn’t help but think they’d go 1 and 2 if they could enter this year’s NBA Draft.

But I had already heard a lot about Bates as a prospect. Well, let me tell you something, Holmgren is a heck of a prospect too. Which is backed up by his number one overall ranking for the class of 2021 by many of the people actually paid to do that sort of thing.

As far as my amateur analysis goes? I saw a player with natural shot-blocking instincts, the ability to both shoot and run the floor, and impressively tight handles for someone who is 7-feet tall. In fact, I was surprised when I heard his height on the broadcast because he certainly doesn’t move or play like a big.

Holmgren was running a lot of point guard out there on the floor and getting to the hoop as well. The next wave of basketball players is going to be something else as the evolution of the sport continues.

Now of course Holmgren is going to have to do this against higher-level competition and bulk up, but he did get the best of Bates. And clearly had his coming out party in front of a national audience flashing what looked like potential All-Star ability to me.

I think a lot of people just learned the name Chet Holmgren, however, I don’t think they’ll forget it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

tiger-woods-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 2 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest second-round scores and highlights at the 2020 Masters.

Mohamed-Salah-Coronavirus-Egypt
Play
Soccer

Mohamed Salah Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Liverpool star tested positive on international duty, the Egypt FA says.

Dolphins Jason Sanders Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Ravens Patrick Queen Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera throws a pitch
Play
Extra Mustard

Cubs Reliever Ryan Tepera Got an Accidental MVP Vote

Here’s how a mediocre relief pitcher ended up getting a vote for MVP.

SI_FANTASY_V-W10-TE
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_V-W10-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_W10_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.