LeBron James's oldest son, Bronny James, is already on the radar of many of the top college programs in the country. 14-year-old Bryce James, his youngest son, just took a big leap forward in his hoops career.

With LeBron, recently cleared of COVID-19 protocols, in the front row during warmups of Bryce James's game for Sierra Canyon High School, the freshman showed off his impressive leaping ability. For reportedly the first time, he dunked the ball during warmups.

James took off from two feet under the basket, skying for an easy one-handed slam. The clip, posted by BallisLife.com, moves to show a very proud LeBron, recording the moment on his phone.

This has been a big year for the James kids. Over the summer, Bronny appeared on Sports Illustrated's daily cover for the first time, not as a basketball player, but for his success in gaming with the incredibly popular collective FaZe Clan. He was joined by the likes of Kyler Murray, one of the NFL's top quarterbacks who moonlights as an elite gamer.

“TOUGH!!!" LeBron said of his son's SI debut. "Keep Leading your generation to new heights Young King."

Now, Bryce is throwing it down like his father and older brother. Time will tell how far they'll go in the basketball world, but it looks like the James family will be a huge part of it for years to come.

