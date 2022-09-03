Arch Manning Throws for Three Touchdowns in Season Debut

Arch Manning officially kicked off his senior season of high school football with a huge performance.

The Texas commit went 8-of-14 for 142 yards and tossed three touchdowns while rushing for 37 yards to lead Isidore Newman to a 35–14 victory against Hahnville. Manning also made several spectacular throws to his receivers, including one to Will Randle, in which he threw on the run as he rolled to the right of the field.

Nelson Stewart, head coach at Isidore Newman, told NOLA.com that Manning's pass to Randle was “unbelievable” and played a big part in the Greenies’ win on Friday.

“We rode off of that emotion and this is a really good program win,” Stewart said, per NOLA.com.

Manning has yet to win a state title for the Greenies' program, something he aims to do in his final season this fall. In the past two seasons, Manning has led the team to back-to-back state semifinal appearances.

Entering his senior season, Manning had thrown for more than 6,300 yards, 81 touchdowns while rushing for more than 740 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is ranked No. 10 in SI All-American’s preseason SI99 rankings.

