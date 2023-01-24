Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna.

Mawae will replace former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy. Dilfer coached at the prep school for four years before being hired as the next coach at UAB in November.

This news comes after last month’s report that Lipscomb Academy sought to hire former NFL tight end Jason Witten. He will instead continue coaching at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

Last season, Lipscomb Academy went undefeated (13–0) and took home the TSSAA Division II-AA for the second consecutive year. The season before that, the team finished as the runner-up.

Mawae played 16 years in the NFL and left with eight Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All-Pro honors and he resides in the Jets’ Ring of Honor. He also played for the Seahawks and Titans.

Most recently, Mawae worked with the Colts for two seasons, first as an assistant offensive line coach and then the tight ends coach. He began his coaching career in 2016 when he first worked with the Bears as an assistant offensive line coach.