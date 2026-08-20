Alabama high school football returns Thursday night, and while much of the preseason attention has centered on the state's talented quarterbacks, the running backs shouldn't be overlooked.

Two of the players on this list rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season, several others surpassed 1,000, and the group includes highly recruited prospects and transfers poised for breakout seasons.

Fans won't have to wait long to see two of them in the spotlight. Thompson's CJ Cowley and Central-Phenix City's Jayshaun Woodhouse will meet in Week 1 in a matchup featuring two of Alabama's most explosive offenses.

Here are 10 Alabama high school football running backs to watch in 2026.

MJ Gideon, James Clemens

As he enters his senior season, Gideon is coming off a stellar junior season where he rushed for over 1,200 yards on 191 carries. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and rushed for 15 touchdowns. Gideon also proved to be a reliable target out of the backfield as he caught 36 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. Overall, he finished with 1,796 all-purpose yards with an additional kick return for a touchdown.

CJ Cowley, Thompson

Cowley, who transferred over from Hoover, will look to complement Trent Seaborn and the Warriors' offense this season. He has all the tools coaches look for in a running back, including elusiveness and breakaway speed, but his vision might be his best attribute which will help him succeed this season and at the collegiate level.

Zion Coger, Jasper

The four-star running back enters the 2026 season as one of the top running backs in the country in the 2028 class. Coger possesses excellent speed and acceleration which was showcased in the wins over Columbia and Lawrence County last season. In these two games combined, Coger rushed the ball 11 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Chris "CJ" Davis III, Spain Park

Davis is a jack-of-all-trades on the offensive side of the ball, and his offensive skill set will be vital for Spain Park this season. Last season for Hewitt-Trussville, Davis rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns on 101 carries. Davis also caught 27 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown. The return game is where Davis might be the most dangerous when he has the ball in his hands. In 2025, he returned seven kicks for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Zyien Dupree, Gaston

Dupree transferred from Lake Belton (Texas) where he rushed for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Bulldogs, who went 1-9 last season, expected Dupree to be a focal point in the offense as they look to compete for the district title this season.

Chris Lucas, Russell County

Lucas is looking to build on his phenomenal sophomore season where he rushed for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns on 174 carries. He also tallied 129 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2025.

Damarrian Barnes, Stanhope Elmore

Barnes returns as one of the top running backs in the state after he rushed for 2,199 yards and 31 touchdowns on 249 carries last season. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in nine games. Barnes' best performance last season came in the 47-26 win over Rehobeth. In the win, he rushed for 392 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries.

Nick Price, North Jackson

Like Barnes, Price also rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2025. He carried the ball 225 times for 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also finished with over 100 yards rushing in 10 games, and he averaged 9.4 yards per carry. Out of the backfield, Price caught 14 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Jayshaun Woodhouse, Central

Woodhouse returns as the feature back for one of the top teams in the state in 2026. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry and 127.8 rushing yards per game while topping 100 yards eight times.

Savarius Evans, Hatton

The senior running back is looking to build upon his junior season that saw him rush for over 1,700 yards. Evans carried the ball 207 times for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in 11 games. Evans also had one 200-yard rushing performance in the 46-27 win over Wilson. In the victory, he carried the ball 19 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns.