Thompson has reached the point where winning an Alabama Class 7A state championship isn't enough to satisfy expectations. The Warriors are trying to build another dynasty.

After capturing back-to-back state titles, Thompson enters the 2026 season ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI Alabama preseason rankings and positioned to make a run at a third consecutive championship.

Coach Mark Freeman certainly has the talent to do it. Alabama quarterback commit Trent Seaborn returns after throwing for 3,692 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading an offense that also brings back 1,000-yard receiver Darion Moseley and adds former Hoover running back CJ Cowley.

The title defense begins Thursday night with an immediate test at Central-Phenix City.

Trent Seaborn Leads a Loaded Thompson Offense

The success of the offense almost always hinges on the quarterback position, and the Warriors are fortunate enough that one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country leads their offense.

Composite four-star quarterback and Alabama commit Trent Seaborn is the leader of the offense. In 2025, Seaborn completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards and 35 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He passed for at least 250 yards in 10 games. Seaborn enters the 2026 season as the No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and he is ranked as No. 23 QB in the nation in his class.

Seaborn will also have a deep backfield to take some of the pressure off the passing game. Urijah Casey returns as the leading rusher after he rushed for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries last season. Meanwhile, CJ Cowley transferred to Thompson from Hoover. His vision and breakaway speed give the Warriors another added piece that will frustrate opposing defenses this season.

Thompson also brings back Darion Moseley who was their leading receiver in 2025. The Arkansas commit hauled in 68 receptions for 1,128 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Returning defensive production

Thompson also returns several of its most productive defenders from last season's championship team.

Baylor commit, Trenton McCorvey tallied 54 total tackles, one sack, nine tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery. Cameron Pritchett and Wesley Gover are also back for another season with each tallying double-digit tackles for a loss. Pritchett finished with 92 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. Gover recorded 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Defensive back Eli King returns as the team's leader in interceptions. In 2025, King tallied 45 total tackles, four pass breakups and four interceptions.

Four Games That Could Define Thompson's 2026 Season

Aug. 20: Thompson at Central

Thompson gets an immediate measuring stick against one of Alabama's premier programs. A road win over Central-Phenix City would give the Warriors an early statement victory in their pursuit of a third straight championship.

Aug. 27: Clay-Chalkville at Thompson

The Warriors will be looking for payback after falling 28-24 to the Cougars last season.

Oct. 2: Thompson at Hoover

The Buccaneers defeated Thompson 33-30 on a game-winning field goal last season, but the Warriors managed to rebound to win the region title. The winner of this matchup will be in the driver's seat for the district title this season.

Oct. 23: Thompson at Oak Mountain

The Warriors will face the Eagles in the last region game of the season, and this could decide who wins the district along with seeding for the playoffs.

Thompson won't have to wait long to find out how its championship defense stacks up. With Central-Phenix City awaiting in the opener and Clay-Chalkville following one week later, the Warriors face two significant tests before September arrives. If Seaborn and Thompson's experienced supporting cast navigate those challenges, the road toward a third consecutive Class 7A championship will be well underway.