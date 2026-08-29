Skip to main content
High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Central's Armani Wright (1) throws a pass against Tuscaloosa County at Central High.
Central's Armani Wright (1) throws a pass against Tuscaloosa County at Central High. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View our full Alabama high school football scoreboard.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - August 28

(#6) Auburn 31, Choctawhatchee 21

Southern Christian 66, Baker County 46

Ranburne 12, Wadley 7

Valley 42, Lanett 12

Cleburne County 49, West Point 7

Phillips 42, Vina 14

Ider 39, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 12

UMS-Wright Prep 13, (#16) Mountain Brook 6

Blacksher 45, Millry 12

Wellborn 53, Woodland 13

Arab 41, Ardmore 21

Beulah 38, Horseshoe Bend 6

Russell County 35, Headland 7

Marengo 3, Sumter Central 0

Ariton 26, Wicksburg 12

Fairhope 33, Baldwin County 21

Carroll 38, Hillcrest 6

Tuscaloosa Academy 32, Hubbertville 14

Cordova 27, Curry 10

Northside 38, Hale County 0

Woodville 62, North Sand Mountain 19

Good Hope 47, Brewer 23

LaFayette 45, Beauregard 22

Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 6

T.R. Miller 14, Straughn 7

(#4) Vestavia Hills 23, (#20) Benjamin Russell 7

Elba 20, Houston County 3

Gadsden City 21, Fort Payne 17

Brookwood 38, West Blocton 13

Red Bay 34, Sheffield 14

(#18) Citronelle 56, Washington County 19

Madison Academy 28, West Morgan 21

Northridge 24, Demopolis 21

Barbour County 28, Northside Methodist Academy 15

Piedmont 26, Cherokee County 6

Oak Mountain 38, Buckhorn 14

Aliceville 33, Holt 16

East Lawrence 28, Colbert Heights 18

Deshler 58, Colbert County 16

(#15) Parker 34, James Clemens 7

Spain Park 35, Bessemer City 0

(#25) Baker 24, Theodore 14

Opp 47, Ellwood Christian 12

Oakman 13, Dora 7

Daphne 21, (#9) Carver Montgomery 7

Bryant 23, Greenville 20

(#23) Oxford 31, Jacksonville 21

Cleveland 35, Appalachian 34

Shoals Christian 18, Tharptown 6

New Brockton 36, Slocomb 16

Paul W. Bryant 46, Woodlawn 0

Chambers Academy 44, Abbeville Christian Academy 0

Red Level 3, Pleasant Home 0

Florala 19, Geneva 14

Central of Clay County 28, Elmore County 14

Autauga Academy 40, Southern Prep Academy 13

Sylacauga 38, Munford 0

Lawrence County 25, Hatton 22

Charles Henderson 38, Hope Christian Academy 13

Priceville 39, Springville 16

Ashford 36, Abbeville 14

McAdory 40, Ramsay 21

Columbia 42, East Limestone 26

Susan Moore 26, Southeastern 20

Cold Springs 9, Vinemont 0

Minor 47, Anniston 6

Donoho 28, DHCA 7

Montgomery Academy 39, Montgomery Catholic 26

Winfield 58, Oak Grove 50

Gulf Shores 34, St. Paul's Episcopal 10

Marbury 35, Chilton County 7

Shelby County 34, Holtville 33

Lighthouse HomeSchool 52, Springwood 0

Brindlee Mountain 39, Asbury 19

Vincent 21, Comer 6

Cornerstone Christian 56, Coosa Valley Academy 0

Fairview 19, Hayden 12

Winterboro 44, Central of Coosa County 14

Oneonta 34, Corner 28

Pleasant Valley 56, Ragland 14

John Carroll Catholic 16, Talladega 14

St. Clair County 14, Leeds 13

(#3) Central 54, Pell City 3

Ohatchee 39, Weaver 10

Andalusia 31, Robertsdale 9

Central 49, Phil Campbell 14

Section 32, Valley Head 20

Jemison 19, Saint James 14

Meek 24, Winston County 16

Linden 12, Southern Choctaw 0

Eufaula 21, Booker T. Washington 0

Locust Fork 14, Pennington 0

Evangel Christian 50, Escambia Academy 21

Orange Beach 56, Monroe County 0

Cullman 14, Hartselle 9

(#12) Prattville 68, Stanhope Elmore 14

Scottsboro 62, Crossville 0

Wetumpka 42, Tallassee 16

Greene County 22, Choctaw County 14

Bob Jones 28, Athens 21

Decatur 20, Grissom 12

Fort Dale Academy 21, St. Luke's Episcopal 20

Chickasaw 34, Bayshore Christian 18

Westbrook Christian 45, Ashville 12

Alexandria 21, Coosa Christian 0

Florence 50, Jasper 21

Shields 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 14

North Jackson 54, Pisgah 18

Clarke County 27, Leroy 8

Lexington 46, Clements 7

Randolph County 36, Saks 0

Spring Garden 16, Sand Rock 6

Park Crossing 27, Murphy 7

Pelham 45, Wenonah 34

McKenzie 28, Highland Home 7

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 0

Victory Christian 46, North River Christian 40

Tuscaloosa Christian 46, Jacksonville Christian Academy 13

University Charter 44, Greensboro 0

Escambia County 50, Tarrant 6

Foley 28, Spanish Fort 25

Bayside Academy 29, (#19) Jackson 18

Dallas County 51, Keith 44

Bessemer Academy 14, Banks Academy 6

Cottonwood 42, Providence Christian 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Pike County 42, Goshen 13

Alabama Christian Academy 41, Georgiana 0

Gaston 23, Cedar Bluff 7

Selma 58, Southside 0

Maplesville 48, Isabella 7

Central 30, Breakthrough Charter 0

LeFlore 28, Davidson 27

Verbena 22, Zion Chapel 15

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 54, Heritage Christian Academy 8

Satsuma 58, Hatch 0

Bibb County 36, Gordo 29

Plainview 41, Boaz 25

Guntersville 21, Sardis 0

Mortimer Jordan 24, Shades Valley 14

Patrician Academy 28, Southern Academy 0

Prattville Christian Academy 35, Montevallo 34

New Hope 27, West Limestone 7

Gardendale 37, Chelsea 15

Hamilton 49, Sulligent 8

Fayette County 33, Lamar County 6

Long 34, Pike Liberal Arts 27

(#17) Pike Road 45, Hueytown 13

Albertville 57, Hazel Green 27

(#14) Hillcrest 42, (#5) Hewitt-Trussville 20

Reeltown 21, Trinity Presbyterian 0

Douglas 47, Westminster Christian Academy 14

Center Point 21, Fultondale 20

Falkville 42, Danville 29

Russellville 21, Mars Hill Bible 7

Central 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

Wilson 28, Haleyville 14

Lynn 6, Addison 0

Loachapoka 33, Lee-Scott Academy 14

Hackleburg 34, Marion County 27

Belgreen 47, Brilliant 14

Randolph School 63, Whitesburg Christian Academy 32

Briarwood Christian 17, Homewood 14

Lauderdale County 45, Brooks 40

Tabernacle 74, Riverside Christian Academy 43

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Alabama