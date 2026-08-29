Alabama High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View our full Alabama high school football scoreboard.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores - August 28
(#6) Auburn 31, Choctawhatchee 21
Southern Christian 66, Baker County 46
Ranburne 12, Wadley 7
Valley 42, Lanett 12
Cleburne County 49, West Point 7
Phillips 42, Vina 14
Ider 39, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 12
UMS-Wright Prep 13, (#16) Mountain Brook 6
Blacksher 45, Millry 12
Wellborn 53, Woodland 13
Arab 41, Ardmore 21
Beulah 38, Horseshoe Bend 6
Russell County 35, Headland 7
Marengo 3, Sumter Central 0
Ariton 26, Wicksburg 12
Fairhope 33, Baldwin County 21
Carroll 38, Hillcrest 6
Tuscaloosa Academy 32, Hubbertville 14
Cordova 27, Curry 10
Northside 38, Hale County 0
Woodville 62, North Sand Mountain 19
Good Hope 47, Brewer 23
LaFayette 45, Beauregard 22
Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 6
T.R. Miller 14, Straughn 7
(#4) Vestavia Hills 23, (#20) Benjamin Russell 7
Elba 20, Houston County 3
Gadsden City 21, Fort Payne 17
Brookwood 38, West Blocton 13
Red Bay 34, Sheffield 14
(#18) Citronelle 56, Washington County 19
Madison Academy 28, West Morgan 21
Northridge 24, Demopolis 21
Barbour County 28, Northside Methodist Academy 15
Piedmont 26, Cherokee County 6
Oak Mountain 38, Buckhorn 14
Aliceville 33, Holt 16
East Lawrence 28, Colbert Heights 18
Deshler 58, Colbert County 16
(#15) Parker 34, James Clemens 7
Spain Park 35, Bessemer City 0
(#25) Baker 24, Theodore 14
Opp 47, Ellwood Christian 12
Oakman 13, Dora 7
Daphne 21, (#9) Carver Montgomery 7
Bryant 23, Greenville 20
(#23) Oxford 31, Jacksonville 21
Cleveland 35, Appalachian 34
Shoals Christian 18, Tharptown 6
New Brockton 36, Slocomb 16
Paul W. Bryant 46, Woodlawn 0
Chambers Academy 44, Abbeville Christian Academy 0
Red Level 3, Pleasant Home 0
Florala 19, Geneva 14
Central of Clay County 28, Elmore County 14
Autauga Academy 40, Southern Prep Academy 13
Sylacauga 38, Munford 0
Lawrence County 25, Hatton 22
Charles Henderson 38, Hope Christian Academy 13
Priceville 39, Springville 16
Ashford 36, Abbeville 14
McAdory 40, Ramsay 21
Columbia 42, East Limestone 26
Susan Moore 26, Southeastern 20
Cold Springs 9, Vinemont 0
Minor 47, Anniston 6
Donoho 28, DHCA 7
Montgomery Academy 39, Montgomery Catholic 26
Winfield 58, Oak Grove 50
Gulf Shores 34, St. Paul's Episcopal 10
Marbury 35, Chilton County 7
Shelby County 34, Holtville 33
Lighthouse HomeSchool 52, Springwood 0
Brindlee Mountain 39, Asbury 19
Vincent 21, Comer 6
Cornerstone Christian 56, Coosa Valley Academy 0
Fairview 19, Hayden 12
Winterboro 44, Central of Coosa County 14
Oneonta 34, Corner 28
Pleasant Valley 56, Ragland 14
John Carroll Catholic 16, Talladega 14
St. Clair County 14, Leeds 13
(#3) Central 54, Pell City 3
Ohatchee 39, Weaver 10
Andalusia 31, Robertsdale 9
Central 49, Phil Campbell 14
Section 32, Valley Head 20
Jemison 19, Saint James 14
Meek 24, Winston County 16
Linden 12, Southern Choctaw 0
Eufaula 21, Booker T. Washington 0
Locust Fork 14, Pennington 0
Evangel Christian 50, Escambia Academy 21
Orange Beach 56, Monroe County 0
Cullman 14, Hartselle 9
(#12) Prattville 68, Stanhope Elmore 14
Scottsboro 62, Crossville 0
Wetumpka 42, Tallassee 16
Greene County 22, Choctaw County 14
Bob Jones 28, Athens 21
Decatur 20, Grissom 12
Fort Dale Academy 21, St. Luke's Episcopal 20
Chickasaw 34, Bayshore Christian 18
Westbrook Christian 45, Ashville 12
Alexandria 21, Coosa Christian 0
Florence 50, Jasper 21
Shields 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 14
North Jackson 54, Pisgah 18
Clarke County 27, Leroy 8
Lexington 46, Clements 7
Randolph County 36, Saks 0
Spring Garden 16, Sand Rock 6
Park Crossing 27, Murphy 7
Pelham 45, Wenonah 34
McKenzie 28, Highland Home 7
Fyffe 49, Sylvania 0
Victory Christian 46, North River Christian 40
Tuscaloosa Christian 46, Jacksonville Christian Academy 13
University Charter 44, Greensboro 0
Escambia County 50, Tarrant 6
Foley 28, Spanish Fort 25
Bayside Academy 29, (#19) Jackson 18
Dallas County 51, Keith 44
Bessemer Academy 14, Banks Academy 6
Cottonwood 42, Providence Christian 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Pike County 42, Goshen 13
Alabama Christian Academy 41, Georgiana 0
Gaston 23, Cedar Bluff 7
Selma 58, Southside 0
Maplesville 48, Isabella 7
Central 30, Breakthrough Charter 0
LeFlore 28, Davidson 27
Verbena 22, Zion Chapel 15
Macon-East Montgomery Academy 54, Heritage Christian Academy 8
Satsuma 58, Hatch 0
Bibb County 36, Gordo 29
Plainview 41, Boaz 25
Guntersville 21, Sardis 0
Mortimer Jordan 24, Shades Valley 14
Patrician Academy 28, Southern Academy 0
Prattville Christian Academy 35, Montevallo 34
New Hope 27, West Limestone 7
Gardendale 37, Chelsea 15
Hamilton 49, Sulligent 8
Fayette County 33, Lamar County 6
Long 34, Pike Liberal Arts 27
(#17) Pike Road 45, Hueytown 13
Albertville 57, Hazel Green 27
(#14) Hillcrest 42, (#5) Hewitt-Trussville 20
Reeltown 21, Trinity Presbyterian 0
Douglas 47, Westminster Christian Academy 14
Center Point 21, Fultondale 20
Falkville 42, Danville 29
Russellville 21, Mars Hill Bible 7
Central 42, Tuscaloosa County 7
Wilson 28, Haleyville 14
Lynn 6, Addison 0
Loachapoka 33, Lee-Scott Academy 14
Hackleburg 34, Marion County 27
Belgreen 47, Brilliant 14
Randolph School 63, Whitesburg Christian Academy 32
Briarwood Christian 17, Homewood 14
Lauderdale County 45, Brooks 40
Tabernacle 74, Riverside Christian Academy 43
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917