Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions 2026: Picks for Every First-Round Game
The regular season is over, the brackets are set, and the road to an Alabama high school football state championship begins this week.
The 2026 Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs bring a new look to the postseason. Class 6A is now the highest public-school classification, with eight teams receiving first-round byes, while private schools compete in separate Single-A and Double-AA divisions.
High School On SI breaks down the first-round matchups, predicting the winner of each game and assigning a projected win probability.
The predictions range from a virtual toss-up between Appalachian and Sulligent, with Appalachian given a 52% chance of winning, to overwhelming favorites such as Addison and UMS-Wright, both projected to win with 97% confidence.
One game won't be played. St. John Paul II has forfeited to Briarwood Christian, sending Briarwood into the second round. Eight Class 6A teams also received first-round byes, including undefeated Prattville and perennial contender Thompson.
A word about the percentages: These are informed estimates, not the results of a computer model. Each prediction weighs region strength, home-field advantage and the teams' overall body of work, including the quality of their opponents and margins of victory.
A 55% probability represents a matchup that could go either way. A 75% favorite is expected to win but still faces a meaningful chance of an upset. A team assigned a 90% probability is considered a substantial favorite on paper.
These percentages reflect editorial judgment rather than statistically calculated probabilities.
Of course, predictions only go so far.
Friday night will settle the arguments.
View the 2026 Alabama high school football playoff brackets
Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions
Class 6A North
Gadsden City (5-5) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-4)
Pick: Hewitt-Trussville (60%)
Spain Park (6-4) at Buckhorn (6-4)
Pick: Spain Park (55%)
Huntsville (4-6) at Vestavia Hills (7-2)
Pick: Vestavia Hills (75%)
Hoover (4-6) at Bob Jones (5-5)
Pick: Hoover (60%)
Class 6A South
JAG (2-7) at Foley (6-4)
Pick: Foley (85%)
Robertsdale (2-8) at Carver-Montgomery (6-4)
Pick: Carver-Montgomery (90%)
Enterprise (6-4) at Baker (5-5)
Pick: Baker (60%)
Alma Bryant (3-7) at Opelika (4-5)
Pick: Opelika (75%)
Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions
Class 5A North
Gardendale (5-5) at Boaz (8-2)
Pick: Boaz (75%)
Muscle Shoals (6-3) at Oxford (7-2)
Pick: Muscle Shoals (60%)
Mae Jemison (5-4) at Parker (9-1)
Pick: Parker (75%)
Pell City (4-5) at Russellville (9-1)
Pick: Russellville (80%)
St. Clair County (5-5) at Florence (9-1)
Pick: Florence (75%)
Arab (8-2) at Minor (7-3)
Pick: Minor (55%)
Austin (6-4) at Clay-Chalkville (7-2)
Pick: Clay-Chalkville (85%)
Mortimer Jordan (6-4) at Douglas (9-1)
Pick: Douglas (75%)
Class 5A South
Theodore (5-5) at Homewood (9-1)
Pick: Homewood (80%)
Bessemer City (7-3) at Pike Road (7-3)
Pick: Pike Road (65%)
Ramsay (6-4) at Gulf Shores (10-0)
Pick: Gulf Shores (75%)
Russell County (7-3) at McAdory (8-2)
Pick: McAdory (60%)
Stanhope Elmore (6-4) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-0)
Pick: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (85%)
Pelham (8-2) at Saraland (9-1)
Pick: Saraland (80%)
Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2) at Benjamin Russell (6-2)
Pick: Benjamin Russell (65%)
Spanish Fort (7-3) at Helena (7-3)
Pick: Helena (55%)
Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions
Class 4A North
Center Point (5-5) at Scottsboro (10-0)
Pick: Scottsboro (75%)
Hamilton (8-2) at Alexandria (9-1)
Pick: Alexandria (65%)
Guntersville (5-5) at Oak Grove (9-1)
Pick: Oak Grove (60%)
Moody (5-5) at West Morgan (7-3)
Pick: West Morgan (60%)
Central-Clay County (5-5) at Deshler (8-2)
Pick: Deshler (65%)
Good Hope (7-3) at Fairfield (6-4)
Pick: Good Hope (55%)
Brooks (6-4) at Leeds (8-1)
Pick: Leeds (70%)
Shades Valley (5-5) at Cherokee County (7-3)
Pick: Cherokee County (60%)
Class 4A South
Orange Beach (8-2) at Charles Henderson (8-2)
Pick: Charles Henderson (65%)
Sipsey Valley (8-2) at Andalusia (7-3)
Pick: Andalusia (75%)
Valley (6-3) at Vigor (8-2)
Pick: Vigor (75%)
Carroll-Ozark (6-4) at Selma (9-1)
Pick: Selma (70%)
Ashford (6-4) at Northside (9-1)
Pick: Northside (75%)
Elmore County (6-4) at Williamson (7-1)
Pick: Williamson (60%)
Shelby County (4-6) at Eufaula (7-3)
Pick: Eufaula (75%)
Citronelle (8-2) at Marbury (9-1)
Pick: Marbury (60%)
Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions
Class 3A North
East Lawrence (6-4) at Plainview (10-0)
Pick: Plainview (85%)
Wilson (7-3) at Etowah (6-4)
Pick: Etowah (60%)
New Hope (7-3) at Hatton (10-0)
Pick: Hatton (70%)
Hokes Bluff (6-4) at Lauderdale County (7-3)
Pick: Lauderdale County (65%)
Vinemont (6-4) at Central-Florence (8-2)
Pick: Central-Florence (75%)
North Jackson (7-3) at Fayette County (8-2)
Pick: Fayette County (55%)
Rogers (5-5) at Oneonta (9-1)
Pick: Oneonta (85%)
Curry (6-4) at Geraldine (9-1)
Pick: Geraldine (80%)
Class 3A South
Escambia County (6-4) at Cleburne County (10-0)
Pick: Cleburne County (80%)
Cordova (7-3) at Pike County (7-3)
Pick: Pike County (60%)
Talladega (5-5) at T.R. Miller (8-2)
Pick: T.R. Miller (75%)
Slocomb (6-3) at Bibb County (8-2)
Pick: Bibb County (75%)
Booker T. Washington-Tuskegee (5-5) at Pleasant Grove (8-2)
Pick: Pleasant Grove (80%)
White Plains (6-4) at Jackson (7-3)
Prediction not included in the submitted copy.
Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.