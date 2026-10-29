2026 High School Football Playoffs: State-by-State Brackets, Championship Dates, Scores and Results

The chase for football state championships is heating up across the country as the 2026 high school football playoffs get underway, bringing the excitement, drama and win-or-go-home pressure that make November and December the most anticipated months of the season.

From the opening rounds in Alaska to the final championship games in Texas, thousands of teams are competing for the ultimate prize in high school football. Some states have already crowned champions, while others are just beginning the journey toward championship weekend.

High School On SI is following the postseason from coast to coast, bringing together playoff brackets, championship schedules, game locations, results and a growing list of state champions in one comprehensive national guide.

This resource includes all 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, and covers public-school championships as well as major private-school postseason tournaments where applicable.

Each state listing includes the opening dates of postseason competition, playoff classifications, state championship dates and locations, and links to individual playoff brackets. As championship games are completed, winning teams and final scores will be added.

Bookmark this page and check back frequently. High School On SI will continue updating the brackets, championship matchups, scores and results throughout the 2026 postseason.

Classifcations will be linked to brackets when released. Check back frequently for updated information.

2026 High School Football Playoff Brackets & State Championships

Alabama High School Football Playoffs — AHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6

Playoff classifications: Public Classes:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

Private Single A

Private Double A

State championship dates: Dec. 1–5

Championship location: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile.

Alabama has introduced a new postseason structure for 2026, returning to six public-school classifications while establishing two separate private-school divisions, each with its own state championship. The change creates eight championship brackets.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Alaska High School Football Playoffs — ASAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 9–10

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates: Oct. 17 and Oct. 23

Championship locations: Wasilla High School, Wasilla (Divisions II and III); Colony High School, Palmer (Division I).

2026 State Champions

Division I: South Anchorage defeated West Anchorage, 14-6, Oct. 23.

Division II: Lathrop defeated Soldotna, 35-14, Oct. 17.

Division III: Kenai Central defeated Homer, 28-13, Oct. 17.

Alaska has completed its championship season, with South Anchorage repeating as Division I champion, Lathrop finishing undefeated and Kenai Central claiming the Division III title.

Arizona High School Football Playoffs — AIA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 (1A eight-player); Oct. 30 (2A); Nov. 6 (3A, 4A and 5A); Nov. 13 (6A and Open Division).

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

Open Division

State championship dates:

- 1A: Nov. 14

- 2A and 3A: Nov. 28

- 4A and 5A: Dec. 4

- 6A and Open Division: Dec. 5

Championship locations: To be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs — AAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Playoff classifications:

Eight-player

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

7A

State championship dates:

- Eight-player: Dec. 3

- 2A and 6A: Dec. 4

- 5A and 7A: Dec. 5

- 3A and 4A: Dec. 12

Championship location: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

California High School Football Playoffs — CIF

Playoffs begin: Dates vary by section, with the Southern Section beginning Nov. 6.

Playoff classifications:

Open Division

Division 1-AA

Division 2-AA

Division 3-AA

Division 4-AA

Division 5-AA

Division 6-AA

Division 7-AA

Division 1-A

Division 2-A

Division 3-A

Division 4-A

Division 5-A

Division 6-A

Division 7-A

State regional championship dates: Dec. 4–5

State championship dates: Dec. 11–12

Championship locations: To be announced.

California's postseason begins with section tournaments before qualifying teams advance into the regional and state championship structure. The Open Division representatives advance directly to the state championship game.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Colorado High School Football Playoffs — CHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 31 (2A); Nov. 6 (six-man, eight-man, 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A).

Playoff classifications:

Six-man

Eight-man

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

State championship dates and locations:

- Six-man and eight-man: Nov. 27, CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo.

- 1A and 2A: Nov. 28, CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo.

- 3A, 4A and 5A: Dec. 5, Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Connecticut High School Football Playoffs — CIAC

Playoffs begin: Dec. 1

Playoff classifications:

LL

L

MM

M

SS

S

State championship date: Dec. 11-12

Championship locations: Veterans Stadium in New Britain and Trumbull High School.

Connecticut is among the last states to begin postseason competition, with its playoff tournament scheduled for December.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Delaware High School Football Playoffs — DIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

State championship dates:

- 3A: Dec. 4

- 1A and 2A: Dec. 5

Championship locations: To be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Florida High School Football Playoffs — FHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

Open Division

Independent League 1

Independent League 2

Florida Invitational Tournament 6A-4A

Florida Invitational Tournament T 3A-1A

State championship dates:

- Classes 1A–6A: To be announced

- Open Division: Dec. 12

- Independent League: Dec. 4

- Florida Invitational Tournament: To be announced

Championship locations: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami (Classes 1A–6A and Open Division); The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville (Independent League and Florida Invitational Tournament).

FHSAA introduces an Open Division championship format in 2026, adding another layer to its postseason structure.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Florida High School Football Playoffs — SSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30

Playoff Classifications:

State championship dates: Nov. 20-21

- The Villages Charter School, The Villages, Florida

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Georgia High School Football Playoffs — GHSA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

7A

Private

State championship dates: Dec. 15–16

Championship location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Hawaii High School Football Playoffs — HHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 (Open Division); Nov. 14 (Divisions I and II).

Playoff classifications:

Open Division

Division I

Division II

State championship dates and locations:

- Open Division: Nov. 21, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu.

- Division I and Division II: Nov. 28, Mililani High School, Mililani.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Idaho High School Football Playoffs — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates: Nov. 20–21

Championship locations: Determined following the semifinals.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Illinois High School Football Playoffs — IHSA

Playoffs began: Oct. 23–24

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates: Nov. 27–28

Championship location:

- Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University, Normal, for Classes 1A–8A.

Illinois opened its 11-player postseason with 48-team brackets in each of the eight classifications. The championship games will be played over Thanksgiving weekend.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Indiana High School Football Playoffs — IHSAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 23 (1A–5A); Oct. 30 (6A).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- 2A, 4A and 6A: Nov. 27

- 1A, 3A and 5A: Nov. 28

Championship location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Indiana's postseason is underway in five classifications, with Class 6A joining the competition Oct. 30. Sectional champions advance through regional and semistate competition before the state finals.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs — IHSAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 23 (eight-player, A, 1A and 2A); Oct. 30 (3A, 4A and 5A).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- Eight-player, A, 1A and 4A: Nov. 19

- 2A, 3A and 5A: Nov. 20

Championship location: UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Kansas High School Football Playoffs — KSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 29 (six-player and eight-player); Oct. 30 (11-player).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates and locations:

- 1A, 2A and 3A: Nov. 27, Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson.

- 4A: Nov. 27, BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado.

- 5A and 6A: Nov. 28, BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado.

- Eight-player Divisions I and II and six-player: Nov. 28, Kiowa County High School, Greensburg.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Kentucky High School Football Playoffs — KHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

State championship dates: Dec. 4–5

Championship location: Kroger Field, University of Kentucky, Lexington.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Louisiana High School Football Playoffs — LHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12

Playoff classifications:

Select Division I

Select Division II

Select Division III

Select Division IV

Non-Select Division I

Non-Select Division II

Non-Select Division III

Non-Select Division IV

State championship dates: Dec. 10–12

Championship location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Maine High School Football Playoffs — MPA

Playoffs begin: Dates vary by classification.

Playoff classifications:

A

B

C

D

Eight-man Large

Eight-man Small.

State championship dates and locations:

- Eight-man Large and Small: Nov. 14, Edward Little High School, Auburn.

- Classes A and B: Nov. 21, Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland.

- Classes C and D: Nov. 21, Lewiston High School, Lewiston.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Maryland High School Football Playoffs — MPSSAA

Maryland's postseason features three major championship structures: the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

MPSSAA Public School Playoffs



Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7

Playoff classifications:

4A

4A/3A

3A

2A

2A/1A

1A

State championship dates: Dec. 3–5

Championship location: Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Maryland High School Football Playoffs — MIAA

Playoff classifications:

A Conference

B Conference

Playoff qualifiers: The top four teams in each conference.

Semifinal dates: Nov. 13–14

Championship dates: Nov. 21–22

Championship locations:

- A Conference, Stephenson University

- B Conference, Calvert Hall College High School

2026 MIAA Champions:

- A Conference: To be determined.

- B Conference: To be determined.

Maryland, D.C. and Virginia – WCAC

Playoff divisions:

Capital Division

Metro Division.

Playoff qualifiers: Four teams in each division.

Semifinal dates: Nov. 13–14

Semifinal locations: Home fields of the higher-seeded teams.

Championship date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Championship games:

- Capital Division: Nov. 22, 6 p.m., Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland.

- Metro Division: Nov. 22, time to be announced, Catholic University Stadium, Washington, D.C.

2026 WCAC Champions:

- Capital Division: To be determined.

- Metro Division: To be determined.

Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs — MIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–6

Playoff classifications:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Division 5

Division 6

Division 7

Division 8

State championship dates: To be announced.

Championship locations: To be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Michigan High School Football Playoffs — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates and locations:

- Eight-player Divisions 1 and 2: Nov. 21, Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette.

- 11-player Divisions 1–8: Nov. 27–28, Ford Field, Detroit.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Minnesota High School Football Playoffs — MSHSL

Playoffs begin: Section tournaments vary by classification. State quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 12–14.

Playoff classifications:

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Nine-player

State championship dates: Nov. 27–28

Championship location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 (1A–4A); Nov. 13 (5A–7A).

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

7A

State championship dates:

- 4A and 6A: Dec. 3

- 2A and 7A: Dec. 4

- 1A, 3A and 5A: Dec. 5

Championship location: Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Missouri High School Football Playoffs — MSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 for district competition.

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- Eight-player: Dec. 3

- Classes 6, 2 and 4: Dec. 4

- Classes 5, 1 and 3: Dec. 5

Championship location: Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Montana High School Football Playoffs — MHSA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- AA and A: Nov. 20

- B, eight-player and Class C six-player: Nov. 20–21

Championship locations: Qualifying school host sites, determined through the playoffs.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Nebraska High School Football Playoffs — NSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 for Classes A, B, C1, C2 and D6; earlier D1 and D2 opening-round dates vary.

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates and locations:

- D6 six player: Nov. 20, Cope Stadium, University of Nebraska at Kearney

- A, D1 and D2: Nov. 23, Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

- B, C1 and C2: Nov. 24, Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

2026 State Champons: To be determined.

Nevada High School Football Playoffs – NIAA

Playoffs being: Oct. 30 for 3A North; Nov. 6 for 1A, 2A, 3A South, 4A, 5A; Nov. 13 for Open

Playoff classifications:

Open Division

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

State championship dates and locations:

- Open Division, 5A, 3A and 1A: Nov. 20, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise.

- 4A and 2A: Nov. 21, Northern Nevada venue to be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs — NHIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 (Division I); Nov. 7 (Divisions II, III and IV).

Playoff classifications:

Divisions I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

State championship dates and locations:

- Division IV: Nov. 14, Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia.

- Division II: Nov. 21, Pinkerton Academy, Derry.

- Division III: Nov. 21, Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia.

- Division I: Nov. 28, Stellos Stadium, Nashua.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

New Jersey High School Football Playoffs — NJSIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 (Public Groups 1–5); Nov. 6–7 (Non-Public A and B).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates: Nov. 28–29

Championship location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.



New Mexico High School Football Playoffs — NMAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 (six-player and eight-player); Nov. 6–7 (Classes 2A–6A).

Playoff classifications:

Six-player

Eight-player

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

State championship dates:

- Six-player: Nov. 14

- Eight-player: Nov. 21

- Classes 2A–6A: Nov. 28

Championship locations: Finalist host sites, determined through the playoffs.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

New York High School Football Playoffs — NYSPHSAA

State playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21, following sectional and regional qualifying competition.

Playoff classifications:

AA

A

B

C

D

State championship dates:

- Classes A and D: Dec. 4

- Classes AA, B and C: Dec. 5

Championship location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

North Carolina High School Football Playoffs — NCHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6

Playoff classifications:

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

6A

7A

8A

State championship dates: Dec. 10–12

Championship locations: Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Moretz Stadium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory; Barker-Lane Stadium, Campbell University, Buies Creek.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

North Dakota High School Football Playoffs — NDHSAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 24 (A and nine-player); Oct. 30 (AAA and AA).

Playoff classifications:

State championship date: Nov. 13

Championship location: FARGODOME, Fargo.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Ohio High School Football Playoffs — OHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30

Playoff classifications:

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

Division V

Division VI

Division VII

State championship dates:

- Division II: Dec. 3

- Divisions V, III and I: Dec. 4

- Divisions VII, VI and IV: Dec. 5

Championship location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs — OSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Playoff classifications:

6A-I

6A-II

5A

4A

3A

2A-I

2A-II

A-I

A-II

B-I

B-II

C

State championship dates:

- Class C and B-II: Dec. 3

- B-I and 6A-I: Dec. 4

- 4A and 6A-II: Dec. 5

- 3A and 5A: Dec. 10

- A-I and A-II: Dec. 11

- 2A-I: Dec. 11–12, final assignment pending

- 2A-II: Dec. 12



Championship locations: Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, for the listed 11-player championships; eight-player venues to be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Oregon High School Football Playoffs — OSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6–7

Playoff classifications:

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

Nine-player

1A Eight-player

1A Six-player

State championship dates: Nov. 27–28

Championship locations: To be announced.

Oregon also conducts the 6A Columbia Cup, a separate postseason consolation tournament scheduled to conclude Nov. 20–21.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs — PIAA

State playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21, following district qualifying competition.

Playoff classifications:

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

State championship dates: Dec. 10–12

Championship location: Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg.

Pennsylvania's postseason begins with district tournaments, including the WPIAL playoffs beginning Nov. 6, before teams advance into the statewide brackets.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs — RIIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6

Playoff classifications:

State Championship Division (Division 1)

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

State championship dates: Nov. 20–22

Championship location: Cranston Stadium, Cranston.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

South Carolina High School Football Playoffs — SCHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6

Playoff classifications:

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A-Division 1

Class A-Division 2

State championship dates: Dec. 4–5

Championship locations: To be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

South Dakota High School Football Playoffs — SDHSAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 22 (11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B); Oct. 29 (11AAA, 11AA and 11A).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- 9B, 9A and 9AA: Nov. 12

- 11B, 11A and 11AA: Nov. 13

- 11AAA: Nov. 14

Championship location: DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Tennessee High School Football Playoffs — TSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6

Playoff classifications:

Division I Class 6A

Division I Class 5A

Division I Class 4A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class A

Division II Class AAA

Division II Class AA

Division II Class A

State championship dates:

- Division II A, AA and AAA: Dec. 3

- Division I 1A, 3A and 5A: Dec. 4

- Division I 2A, 4A and 6A: Dec. 5

Championship location: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Texas High School Football Playoffs — UIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12–14

Playoff classifications:

Class 6A Division 1

Class 6A Division 2

Class 5A Division 1

Class 5A Division 2

Class 4A Division 1

Class 4A Division 2

Class 3A Division 1

Class 3A Division 2

Class 2A Division 1

Class 2A Division 2

Class 1A 6-player Division 1

Class 1A 6-player Division 2

State championship dates:

- Dec. 16: 1A six-player Division II, 1A six-player Division I and 2A Division II.

- Dec. 17: 3A Division II, 2A Division I and 3A Division I.

- Dec. 18: 5A Division II, 4A Division II and 6A Division II.

- Dec. 19: 5A Division I, 4A Division I and 6A Division I.

Championship location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

Texas will close the national championship calendar with 12 title games over four days.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Utah High School Football Playoffs — UHSAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 23 (eight-player, 1A, 2A and 3A); Oct. 30 (4A, 5A and 6A).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates and locations:

- Eight-player, 1A, 2A and 3A: Nov. 14, Eccles Coliseum, Southern Utah University, Cedar City.

- 4A, 5A and 6A: Nov. 20, Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Vermont High School Football Playoffs — VPA

Playoffs begin: Opening dates not verified.

Playoff classifications:

Division I

Division II

Division III

State championship date: Nov. 14

Championship locations: To be announced.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Virginia High School Football Playoffs — VHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 14, regional-quarterfinal calendar date.

Playoff classifications:

Class 6

Class 5

Class 4

Class 3

Class 2

Class 1

State championship dates and locations:

- Classes 3 and 4: Dec. 11, Salem City Stadium, Salem.

- Classes 1 and 2: Dec. 12, Salem City Stadium, Salem.

- Classes 5 and 6: Dec. 12, Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison University, Harrisonburg.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Washington High School Football Playoffs — WIAA

State playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14, following district qualifying competition.

Playoff classifications:

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class 2B

Class 1B

State championship dates:

- 1B, 1A and 3A: Dec. 4

- 2B, 2A and 4A: Dec. 5

Championship location: Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

West Virginia High School Football Playoffs — WVSSAC

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14

Playoff classifications:

Class AAAA

Class AAA

Class AA

Class A

State championship dates:

- AAA and AAAA: Dec. 4

- A and AA: Dec. 5

Championship location: University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs — WIAA

Playoffs began: Oct. 15–17 (eight-player); Oct. 23–24 (11-player).

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates and locations:

- Eight-player: Nov. 14, South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids.

- 11-player Divisions 7, 6, 5 and 4: Nov. 19, Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

- 11-player Divisions 3, 2 and 1: Nov. 20, Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Wisconsin's 11-player postseason is underway, with seven championship brackets leading to the state finals at Camp Randall Stadium.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Wyoming High School Football Playoffs — WHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30

Playoff classifications:

State championship dates:

- 2A and 3A: Nov. 13

- 1A six-player, 1A nine-player and 4A: Nov. 14

Championship location: War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie.

2026 State Champions: To be determined.

Washington, D.C., High School Football Playoffs

The District of Columbia conducts separate public-school and independent-school championship competitions, including DCSAA Class A and Class AA tournaments.

Playoff classifications:

DCSAA Class A

DCSAA Class AA

Playoff opening dates: To be confirmed.

Championship dates and locations: To be confirmed.

2026 Champions: To be determined.