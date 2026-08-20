The 2025 Alabama high school football season begins on Thursday, August 20 with 26 games across the state. Week 1 continues with 164 games on Friday, August 21. You can follow every game with our Alabama high school football scoreboard.

The highlight of the opening week is a top matchup between No. 1 Thompson against No. 3 Central on Thursday. You can follow this game live with updates from High School On SI.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Alabama, select the links below.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (AHSAA) - August 20-22, 2026

Twenty six games are scheduled for Thursday night.

View Full Thursday Scoreboard

There are 164 games on Friday night.

View Full Friday Scoreboard

There are five games on Saturday.

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