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Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Follow the action from Friday night Alabama (AHSAA) high school football
Jack Butler|
Stanhope Elmore's Davis Foshee (6) passes against Eufaula during their game in Millbrook, Ala., on Friday evening, September 25, 2026.
Stanhope Elmore's Davis Foshee (6) passes against Eufaula during their game in Millbrook, Ala., on Friday evening, September 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues, and you can follow the action throughout the night with our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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