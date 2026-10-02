Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Follow the action from Friday night Alabama (AHSAA) high school football
The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues, and you can follow the action throughout the night with our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917