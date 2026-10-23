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Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23

Follow the action from Friday night Alabama (AHSAA) high school football Week 9
Jack Butler|
Prattville players take the field as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Prattville leads Thompson 21-14 at halftime.
Prattville players take the field as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Prattville leads Thompson 21-14 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues into late October, and you can follow the action throughout the night with our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23

Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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