Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23
Follow the action from Friday night Alabama (AHSAA) high school football Week 9
The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues into late October, and you can follow the action throughout the night with our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23
Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917