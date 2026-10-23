Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 23
Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our scoreboards
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season enters Week 8, and you can follow the action from October 23 with our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 23
Full Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard (select to view statewide scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917