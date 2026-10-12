Alabama High School Football Week 7 Rewind: Cleburne County Crushes Handley, Thompson Rolls

Cleburne County entered Week 7 unbeaten but facing a team it hadn't defeated since 2006. By Friday night, the Tigers had ended that losing streak, secured a region championship and delivered one of Alabama's most impressive victories of the 2026 football season.

The Tigers' 49-7 road victory over previously unbeaten Handley highlighted a busy week of Alabama high school football that also featured a dramatic finish at Pleasant Valley, a significant region victory for Pell City and another convincing performance by Thompson.

Gadsden City also continued its recent surge, keeping itself in the Class 6A Region 4 playoff race.

Here are five games that stood out in Week 7, with a focus on East Alabama and several of the state's biggest matchups.

Cleburne County 49, Handley 7: Tigers End Long Losing Streak and Clinch Region Title

Cleburne County couldn't have made a much stronger statement.

Facing a previously unbeaten Handley team that had won nine consecutive meetings between the programs, the Tigers dominated from start to finish in a 49-7 road victory in Roanoke.

The result improved Cleburne County to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 3A Region 6, securing the program's first region championship since 2015.

Cleburne County's defense, which had allowed just 34 points through its first six games, delivered another outstanding performance.

Handley entered the game averaging 34 points per contest but managed just seven points and 91 total yards against the Tigers.

The 42-point victory margin was the third-largest in the history of the rivalry, trailing Handley's 61-13 win in 2009 and Cleburne County's 51-0 victory in 1964.

For a Cleburne County team that hadn't beaten Handley in nearly two decades, the win was significant for more than the final score.

The Tigers are now unbeaten through seven games, have secured a region championship and have established themselves as a serious contender heading toward the Class 3A playoffs.

Pleasant Valley 34, Ohatchee 33: Late Two-Point Conversion Lifts Raiders

Pleasant Valley produced one of the week's most dramatic finishes, defeating Ohatchee 34-33 on a go-ahead two-point conversion with fewer than 20 seconds remaining.

Braxton Salster caught the decisive conversion at Raider Field, completing a late rally that gave Pleasant Valley an important Class 2A Region 6 victory.

The Raiders entered the game looking to rebound from a loss to Piedmont in which they scored a season-low 20 points.

Against Ohatchee, the offense responded with 34 points, including the touchdown and conversion that decided the game.

The victory improved Pleasant Valley to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play, moving the Raiders into sole possession of third place.

Pleasant Valley closes its region schedule against Saks (0-7, 0-5) and West End-Walnut Grove (2-5, 1-4).

With two games remaining against teams with losing records, the Raiders are in a favorable position to secure a second consecutive playoff appearance.

Pell City 27, Southside 12: Panthers Shake Up Class 5A Region 6 Race

Pell City continued its recent success against Southside with a 27-12 victory that changed the Class 5A Region 6 standings.

Brody Gossett provided one of the game's biggest plays with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, while quarterback Wyatt Hartley accounted for two additional scores.

The win was Pell City's third consecutive victory in the series.

Pell City improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in region play, moving into sole possession of third place.

Southside, which entered with a three-game winning streak, fell to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.

The Panthers' victory also tightened the race for the final playoff positions, with Southside now tied with St. Clair County for fourth place.

For Pell City, the result represented an important turnaround in a season that began with five losses.

For Southside, it was a setback in what had been a promising stretch of the season.

Gadsden City 34, Huntsville 14: Sollie Leads Titans to Important Region Victory

Gadsden City kept its postseason hopes moving in the right direction with a 34-14 victory over Huntsville.

Quarterback Sam Sollie led the Titans' offense, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Running back Amir Thomas contributed 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The victory improved Gadsden City to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 6A Region 4.

The Titans are now tied with Buckhorn and Bob Jones for third place in the region standings, with two regular-season games remaining.

The crowded standings make the final stretch especially important, but Gadsden City enters those games with momentum after another productive offensive performance.

Thompson 47, Hewitt-Trussville 17: Seaborn Powers Another Warriors Victory

Thompson remained unbeaten with a 47-17 victory over Hewitt-Trussville, continuing its impressive run through the first seven games of the season.

The Huskies kept pace early, but Thompson's offense built a 31-17 halftime lead.

The Warriors then shut out Hewitt-Trussville in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 16-0 over the final two quarters.

Alabama commit Trent Seaborn completed 19 of 24 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back C.J. Cowley added 81 rushing yards on seven carries and scored twice.

Thompson improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in region play, while Hewitt-Trussville fell to 4-3 and 3-3.

The Warriors have now beaten several highly regarded opponents this season, including a 37-13 victory over Clay-Chalkville.

Friday's performance again demonstrated Thompson's ability to score quickly while also making the defensive adjustments needed to take control after halftime.

What Week 7 Means for the Playoff Races

Cleburne County was the week's biggest winner, ending its long losing streak against Handley and securing a region championship with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Pleasant Valley strengthened its position in Class 2A Region 6, while Pell City's victory over Southside reshaped the Class 5A Region 6 standings.

Gadsden City remains in a tight three-team battle for third place in Class 6A Region 4.

And Thompson continues to build on an unbeaten season, with its offense and defense both producing at a high level.

With the regular season entering its final weeks, these results will have a direct impact on playoff positioning across Alabama.