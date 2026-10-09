Two unbeaten football teams. First place in Class 3A Region 6 at stake. And a nine-game winning streak one side would love to extend and the other desperately wants to end.

Cleburne County (6-0) travels to Roanoke on Friday night to face Handley (5-0) in one of Alabama's biggest high school football games of Week 7.

Both teams have dominated their early-season schedules, but they've done it in different ways. Cleburne County features a productive passing offense and a defense allowing fewer than six points per game. Handley relies on a powerful running game and a defense that has consistently kept opponents in check.

There's also plenty of history. Handley has won nine consecutive meetings between the programs, all by double digits.

Friday's winner will take a major step toward the Region 6 championship and a favorable playoff position.

Cleburne County Off to Best Start Since 2007

Cleburne County is 6-0 for the first time since 2007, when Handley ended its unbeaten start.

The Tigers enter Friday coming off a 50-6 victory over previously unbeaten Childersburg. Their closest game this season was a 21-0 win over Etowah in the opener.

Cleburne County has outscored its six opponents by an average of 40.3 points per game while allowing just 34 points all season.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Baker directs the offense, completing 72% of his passes for 1,508 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Receivers Cade Shubert and Lyric Ware have combined for 42 receptions, 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns, giving Cleburne County two dangerous options in the passing game.

The defense has been equally impressive.

Junior defensive tackle Calvin Bates has recorded 34 tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and four sacks. Senior linebacker Silas Hunt and Alijiah Ware help anchor the front seven, while Cael Fulmer leads the team with 10.7 tackles per game.

Defensive back Koby Hale has also been a key contributor.

Cleburne County has not allowed more than eight points in a game this season.

Handley Counters With Powerful Rushing Attack

Handley has also made quick work of its opposition.

The Tigers are averaging 42.2 points per game and have scored at least 41 in four of their five victories.

Their closest games were a 28-13 win over Talladega and a 12-point victory over Beauregard.

Running back Ladarius Tucker leads a physical rushing attack and has surpassed 200 yards in two games this season.

All-purpose standout Martrez Thomas gives Handley another dangerous offensive option, particularly when defenses focus on stopping Tucker.

Quarterback Rylee Cummings directs the offense, with receivers Elijiah Stegall and Elijiah Bell among the players capable of making an impact.

Handley's defense has allowed 15.2 points per game and has demonstrated an ability to create turnovers.

Senior defensive back Tayshaun Andrews delivered one of the team's most productive defensive performances against Talladega, recovering a muffed punt, intercepting a pass and returning a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown.

Handley will face its biggest defensive challenge of the season against Cleburne County's passing attack.

Handley Has Dominated the Series

Cleburne County's unbeaten start has brought renewed excitement to the program, but history has favored Handley in this matchup.

Handley leads the all-time series 25-15 and has won nine consecutive meetings dating to 2007.

All nine victories have come by double digits.

Cleburne County hasn't scored more than 14 points against Handley since its 28-7 victory in 2006. Handley, meanwhile, has scored at least 24 points in every game during its current winning streak.

Friday presents Cleburne County with an opportunity to reverse nearly two decades of results against its region rival.

Three Keys to the Game

1. Can Cleburne County slow Handley's running game?

Tucker's ability to control the ground game has been central to Handley's success. Cleburne County will need to limit his production without allowing Thomas to break free for explosive plays.

2. Can Handley disrupt Jaylen Baker?

Baker has thrown 20 touchdown passes against only two interceptions. Handley's defensive front will need to pressure the sophomore quarterback and prevent him from consistently finding Shubert and Ware downfield.

3. Which team controls the tempo?

Cleburne County has the passing attack to score quickly, while Handley can sustain drives behind its running game. The team that establishes its preferred pace could gain a significant advantage.

Players to Watch

Cleburne County

Jaylen Baker, QB: Sophomore quarterback with 1,508 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Lyric Ware, WR: One of Baker's leading receiving targets.

Alijiah Ware, RB/LB: Two-way contributor in the Tigers' offense and defense.

Cael Fulmer, SS: Leads Cleburne County in tackles per game.

Calvin Bates, DT: Defensive lineman with 18 quarterback hurries and four sacks.

Koby Hale, DB: Important member of a defense that has allowed just 34 points.

Handley

Ladarius Tucker, RB: Powerful runner with two 200-yard performances.

Tayshaun Andrews, DB: Playmaker who has contributed multiple takeaways.

Martrez Thomas, ATH: Versatile offensive threat.

Rylee Cummings, QB: Directs Handley's run-oriented offense.

Elijiah Stegall, WR: Receiving option for the Tigers.

Elijiah Bell, ATH: Another versatile contributor.

Coaches

Cleburne County: Vaughn Lee, third season

Handley: Chris White, second season at Handley

Game Information

Matchup: Cleburne County (6-0) at Handley (5-0)

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Roanoke, Alabama

What's at stake: First place in Class 3A Region 6 and a major advantage in the race for the region championship.