Game of the Week: No. 1 Westbrook Christian at No. 1 Fyffe

Something's gotta give when two undefeated, top-ranked football teams collide in a late-season litmus test that feels more like a championship game than a regular-season finale.

Westbrook Christian (9-0) travels to Sand Mountain to face Fyffe (9-0) in the programs' first meeting in nine years. Both enter ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.

Dominant Defenses, Explosive Offenses Lead The Way

When describing these two teams in 2026, one word comes to mind: dominant.

Especially on defense.

The Red Devils and Warriors have combined for 10 shutout victories, including one awarded to Westbrook by forfeit. On the field, the two teams have recorded nine shutouts in 17 games while allowing just 128 points. Neither has surrendered more than 27 points in a single game.

Fyffe has allowed just 47 points through nine games, while Westbrook has surrendered 81 in eight contests. According to the latest data from AHSFHS.org, both teams rank among Alabama's top 25 in scoring defense. Fyffe ranks seventh among the state's 385 football-playing schools, allowing just 5.2 points per game, while Westbrook Christian ranks 21st at 10.1.

Offensively, it all starts at QB for both teams. Maddox Doss leads a Fyffe offense that averages 47.2 points per game while WCS Brody Blevins directs a Warrior offense averaging 37 points. Both are battle-tested seniors with plenty of big game experience. While the matchup on the field is reason enough for football fans across the state to pay attention, the sidelines alone are worth the price of admission.

Westbrook's Steve Smith and Fyffe's Paul Benefield have combined for 690 career victories, 12 state championships and 67 seasons of head coaching experience.

How They Got Here

Westbrook Christian Warriors

Class 1A Region 4 Champions (Private)

Westbrook Christian has roared through the season, outscoring its opponents 333-81 in eight games played.

Following a 45-12 win over Ashville in Week 1, the Warriors knocked off defending state champions Mars Hill Bible School and Coosa Christian in consecutive weeks. From there, Westbrook shut out three opponents on the field while adding another shutout victory by forfeit. The lone exception during that dominant stretch was a thrilling 28-27 win over Oneonta.

Last week, the Warriors defeated Whitesburg Christian 31-21 to clinch their first region championship in 16 years.

Fyffe Red Devils (9-0)

Class 2A, Region 8 champions

Fyffe opened its season in dramatic fashion, knocking off Class 4A power Central of Clay County 21-20 in double overtime.

It would be seven weeks before the Red Devils faced another serious challenge.

Fyffe shut out five of its next six opponents before surviving a 29-21 battle with Collinsville in Week 8. Aside from those two close calls, the Red Devils have won every game by at least 49 points.

Last week, Fyffe walloped North Sand Mountain 57-0 to remain unbeaten and set the table for Friday night's showdown.

Keys to the Game

What Westbrook Christian Must Do to Win

1. Score first and make Fyffe chase.

Force the Red Devils to play from behind rather than allowing them to dictate the tempo.

2. Take the crowd out of the game.

A packed house on Sand Mountain will be ready to make life miserable for the visiting Warriors. Don't give the home crowd any additional reason to get involved.

3. Win first down on defense.

Keep Fyffe out of manageable second- and third-down situations. Force the Red Devils to operate behind the chains.

4. Use Read Barber like the weapon he is.

In a game where points could be difficult to come by, Barber's leg and Westbrook's special teams could make all the difference.

What Fyffe Must Do to Win

1. Be Fyffe.

Play physical football, establish the running game and stick to the formula that has produced nine straight victories.

2. Keep Blevins contained.

Don't allow Westbrook's dynamic quarterback to take over the game with his arm or his legs.

3. Survive Westbrook's early punches.

The Warriors are battle-tested and capable of scoring in a hurry. Fyffe can't afford to let an early deficit dictate the rest of the night.

4. Don't give Barber a short field.

Field position could be critical in a low-scoring game. Avoid the mistakes that would put Westbrook within striking distance.

Coaches

Steve Smith — Westbrook Christian

Fourth season at Westbrook: 30-11

32nd season overall: 313-92

A five-time state champion, Smith has won 18 region championships across three coaching stops at Cedar Bluff, Piedmont and Westbrook Christian.

He ranks seventh on Alabama's all-time victories list and third among active coaches.

Paul Benefield — Fyffe

30th season at Fyffe: 332-51

35th season overall: 377-62

A seven-time state champion, Benefield has led Fyffe to 21 region championships during his 30 seasons at the helm.

He ranks second on Alabama's all-time wins list.

Together, Smith and Benefield have won 690 games and 12 state championships.

Series History

Fyffe leads the all-time series 8-2. The programs last met in 2017, with the Red Devils winning that matchup. 54-6

By the Numbers

20 — Fyffe's smallest margin of victory in its eight wins over Westbrook Christian, a 27-7 decision in 2005.

34.4 — Fyffe's average margin of victory in its eight wins over the Warriors.

2010 — The last time Westbrook Christian defeated Fyffe.

2010 — Westbrook's previous region championship before this season.

Players to Watch

Fyffe

QB Maddox Doss

RB Ryder Gipson

RB hayden Parker

DB Ian Patterson

DL Cooper Harrison

K Jay Carter Lyles

Westbrook Christian

QB Brody Blevins

WR Parker Sams

RB Sam Legg

LB Jonathan Hersman

LB Titus Jones

K Read Barber

Prediction

This one should be lots of fun as two of the state's best coaches match wits in a regular-season showdown worthy of the playoffs.

With two elite defenses, this one could be a grinder.

Westbrook has the weapons to challenge Fyffe, but the Red Devils' physical ground game and home-field advantage give them the edge.

Red Devils in a tight one.

Fyffe 27, Westbrook Christian 21