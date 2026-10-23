Westbrook Christian vs. Whitesburg Christian: Alabama High School Football Region Title at Stake

Sixteen years is a long time to wait for a region championship.

For Westbrook Christian, that wait could end Friday night.

The top-ranked Warriors (8-0) enter their showdown with Whitesburg Christian (6-2) needing one more victory to secure their first region championship since 2010.

But standing in their way is a Whitesburg Christian team enjoying the best season in program history, led by an explosive offense averaging more than 44 points per game.

The matchup, which will be streamed live on the NFHS Network, features two of Alabama's most productive quarterbacks, two veteran coaches with more than 500 combined career victories and significant postseason implications.

Westbrook Christian is averaging approximately 43 points per game while allowing just 7.5. Whitesburg Christian is scoring 44.4 points per contest behind sophomore quarterback Greer Lovell.

With a region championship on the line, Friday's meeting offers one of the most intriguing private school matchups of Week 9 in Alabama high school football.

What's at Stake: Region Championship Scenarios

Westbrook Christian enters as the only unbeaten team in its region, while Whitesburg Christian and Mars Hill Bible School each have one region loss.

The simplest scenario belongs to Westbrook.

Win Friday, and the Warriors claim the region championship outright.

A loss could create a more complicated situation.

If Whitesburg Christian defeats Westbrook and Mars Hill beats Decatur Heritage, the three teams would finish tied atop the region standings, requiring the applicable tiebreakers to determine the champion.

If Mars Hill loses, Whitesburg Christian could claim the championship through its head-to-head victory over Westbrook.

For Westbrook Christian, the opportunity is to end a 16-year championship drought.

For Whitesburg Christian, it's a chance to take another significant step forward in a season already filled with program milestones.

Westbrook Christian: An Unbeaten Season Built on Defense

Westbrook Christian Warriors (8-0)

Westbrook Christian has opened a season 8-0 for the first time in school history.

And the Warriors haven't simply been winning games. They've dominated much of their competition.

Westbrook has won by an average margin of 34.7 points, powered by an offense averaging approximately 43 points per game and one of Alabama's stingiest defenses.

Quarterback Brody Blevins has accounted for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 32 total touchdowns, directing an attack capable of producing points through the air and on the ground.

Receivers Parler Sims and Gavin Michel have combined for 45 catches, 625 yards and 12 touchdowns.

But defense has been Westbrook's calling card.

The Warriors returned nine defensive starters from 2025, including senior linebackers Titus Jones, Brooks Whiteside and Jonathan Hersman.

That experience has translated into outstanding results.

Westbrook has recorded four shutouts in its past five games and allowed just 34 points over its last six contests.

Of those 34 points, 27 came in a narrow 28-27 victory over Oneonta.

Through eight games, Westbrook has surrendered only 60 points, an average of 7.5 per contest.

The Warriors have also won 14 consecutive regular-season games and 17 of their past 18 overall.

Whitesburg Christian: Record-Setting Offense Fuels Historic Season

Whitesburg Christian Warriors (6-2)

Whitesburg Christian is enjoying the most successful season in its young football history.

Now in its seventh varsity season, the program has already established school records for victories and points scored in a season.

Much of that success can be traced to sophomore quarterback Greer Lovell.

Lovell has thrown for 1,834 yards and 27 touchdowns while directing an offense averaging 44.4 points per game.

His most impressive performance came in a 66-20 Week 6 victory over Rogers, when he passed for 324 yards and seven touchdowns.

Junior running back Aidan Cook provides balance, rushing for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns on 101 carries.

The receiving corps has been equally productive.

Graeme Williams leads the group with 616 yards and 13 touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Henry Nuwayhid has 38 catches for 546 yards and six touchdowns, while Reid Nuwayhid has added 22 receptions for 470 yards and six scores.

Together, the three receivers have accounted for more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Defensively, Whitesburg Christian allows 17.4 points per game.

Hayes Taylor leads the unit with 75 tackles, including 10 for loss, while sophomore defensive back Parker Blair has recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble.

The Warriors have won five of their past six games and enter Friday riding a two-game winning streak.

Coaching Matchup: Steve Smith vs. Jerre Adcock

Friday's showdown also features two of Alabama's most experienced high school football coaches.

Steve Smith, Westbrook Christian

Smith is in his fourth season at Westbrook Christian, where he has compiled a 29-12 record.

Across 32 seasons as a head coach, Smith has amassed a 312-92 record and a .772 winning percentage.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his head coaching career at Cedar Bluff, winning six region championships and compiling an 85-45 record.

Smith moved to Piedmont in 2006 and spent 17 seasons building the Bulldogs into one of Alabama's premier programs.

During his tenure, Piedmont won five state championships and 11 region titles.

A two-time Coach of the Year, Smith is now seeking to bring another region championship to Westbrook Christian.

Jerre Adcock, Whitesburg Christian

Adcock is in his third season at Whitesburg Christian, where he has compiled a 15-14 record.

His overall coaching record stands at 202-134 across 30 seasons.

Before arriving at Whitesburg Christian in 2024, Adcock spent 27 seasons at Decatur, winning 187 games and seven region championships.

He also guided the Red Raiders to 21 playoff appearances.

Adcock retired from the public school system in 2022 before returning to the sidelines at Whitesburg Christian.

His experience has helped transform the young program into a region championship contender.

Players to Watch

Westbrook Christian

Player Position 2026 Stats Brody Blevins QB 2,000-plus all-purpose yards, 32 total TDs Parler Sims WR 20 receptions, 356 yards, 8 TDs Gavin Michel WR 25 receptions, 269 yards, 4 TDs Jonathan Hersman LB 61 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks Titus Jones LB 52 tackles, 10 TFL Brooks Whiteside LB 48 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble Easton Skaggs DE 45 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks Reid Barber K/P 35-of-36 PATs, career-long 55-yard field goal

Whitesburg Christian

Player Position 2026 Stats Greer Lovell QB 1,834 passing yards, 27 TDs Aidan Cook RB 101 carries, 837 yards, 11 TDs Graeme Williams WR 21 receptions, 616 yards, 13 TDs Henry Nuwayhid WR 38 receptions, 546 yards, 6 TDs Reid Nuwayhid WR 22 receptions, 470 yards, 6 TDs Hayes Taylor DB 75 tackles, 10 TFL Parker Blair DB 2 interceptions, 1 force fumble

Prediction: Westbrook Christian vs. Whitesburg Christian

Whitesburg Christian has the offensive firepower to challenge Westbrook, particularly with Lovell directing a passing attack that has been difficult for opponents to contain.

But Westbrook Christian enters playing at another level defensively.

With nine returning defensive starters, a veteran linebacker corps and four shutouts in its past five games, the unbeaten Warriors have consistently demonstrated their ability to shut down opposing offenses.

Whitesburg's passing game should create opportunities, but Westbrook's defensive experience and offensive balance give it the advantage.

For a program that hasn't celebrated a region championship since 2010, Friday could be a memorable night in Rainbow City.

Prediction: Westbrook Christian 47, Whitesburg Christian 21.