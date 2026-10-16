Prattville at Thompson Live Updates: Alabama High School Football

On Friday night, undefeated schools Prattville and Thompson will face off in a highly-anticipated Alabama (AHSAA) Class 6A Region 3 matchup. Both teams enter at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.

The Warriors have won the last two meetings, while the Lions lead the all-time series at 9-6-1.

Preview

Who: Prattville vs. Thompson

When: Friday, Oct. 16 - 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL

Prattville Looks to Make a Title Run

Prattville (7-0) has had mostly dominant wins this season, putting up 30 points in each game. Last week, the Lions took care of Oak Mountain 35-10.

Prattville features multiple college commits on defense, including Kentucky commit Elijah Brown on the defensive line, Georgia Tech commit Jason Crenshaw at linebacker, and Clemson commit Jayden Aparicio Bailey in the secondary. The Lions' offense is led by junior quarterback Will McKay, with senior wide receiver and Auburn commit Deshawn Hall making big plays.

The last time Prattville won a regional championship was back in 2011. Perhaps second-year head coach Bobby Carr could end that drought.

Thompson Has Recent History on Its Side

Meanwhile, Thompson (7-0) continues to be a powerhouse, having blown past every opponent in 2026. The Warriors are coming off a 47-17 blowout win over Hewitt-Trussville.

Thompson's roster features quarterback and Alabama commit Trent Seaborn, who is in his fifth year of varsity football. Seaborn is assisted by running back CJ Cowley and wide receiver Darion Mosely on the offense. Meanwhile, the Warriors' defense features standouts such as defensive linemen Cam Pritchett (Oregon commit) and Wesley Gover (Purdue commit), and safeties Trenton McCorvey (Baylor commit) and Junior Tu'upo (Texas commit).

A Thompson win could give the team its 12th region title and fifth since 2017. The Warriors have truly dominated under head coach Mark Freeman, who is in his 12th season leading the program.