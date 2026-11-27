We are one week away from the 2026 high school football state championship games in Alabama, and our final rankings are slowly starting to take shape.

The rankings from no. 13 to no. 25 are all but finalized, but will be significant movement inside the top 12. The state semifinalists in the 4-6A classifications are all ranked inside the top 12, therefore the final no. 1 spot is still up for grabs.

This week's top game is between Thompson and Central-Phenix City with Thompson winning the week one matchup 41-14. However, the Red Devils do have the offensive firepower to make this a game this time as they have scored at least 40 points in seven of their last eight games.

Meanwhile, Prattville who enters this week as the no. 1 team in the state, can lock up this spot in the Class 6A title game as they take on a red-hot Auburn team.

This week should be another exciting week of high school football action in Alabama.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Prattville (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Daphne 31-10

Next up: at Auburn (Class 6A playoffs)

2. Thompson (10-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Opelika 35-0

Next up: at Central-Phenix City (Class 6A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Vestavia Hills 27-24

Next up: vs. Thompson (Class 6A playoffs)

4. Hillcrest (12-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Benjamin Russell 38-10 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Gulf Shores (Class 5A playoffs)

5. Gulf Shores (13-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pike Road 33-28 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Hillcrest (Class 5A playoffs)

6. Parker (12-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Muscle Shoals 33-14 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Clay-Chalkville (Class 5A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Florence 31-26 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: at Parker (Class 5A playoffs)

8. Williamson (10-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Marbury 48-3 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Vigor (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Orange Beach 47-14 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Williamson (Class 4A playoffs)

10. Auburn (9-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 42-19 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Prattville (Class 6A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Moody 22-14 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: vs. Leeds (Class 4A playoffs)

12. Leeds (11-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Deshler 19-0 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: at Scottsboro (Class 4A playoffs)

13. Saraland (10-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: Season complete

14. Florence (11-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Clay-Chalkville 31-26 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

15. Benjamin Russell (9-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Hillcrest 38-10 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

16. Vestavia Hills (9-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City 27-24 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

17. Pike Road (9-4)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost to Gulf Shores 33-28 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

18. Alexandria (10-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Orange Beach (10-3)

Previous: 19

Last week: Lost to Vigor 47-14 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 20

Last week: Lost to Leeds 19-0 (Class 4A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 12

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 22

Last week: Lost to Prattville 31-10 (Class 6A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 23

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 24

Last week: Lost to Parker 33-14 (Class 5A playoffs)

Next up: Season complete

Previous: 25

Next up: Season complete