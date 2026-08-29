Trent Seaborn Throws 4 TDs as No. 1 Thompson Rolls Past No. 2 Clay-Chalkville

Alabama's top two high school football teams squared off Thursday night, and No. 1 Thompson left little doubt about its place atop the state rankings.

After falling behind No. 2 Clay-Chalkville 7-0, the Warriors scored 37 of the game's next 37 points on their way to a 37-13 victory. Trent Seaborn led the offensive surge with four touchdown passes as Thompson improved to 2-0.

The Warriors led 20-7 at halftime before scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half to put the game away.

Thompson, who was coming off a win over Central-Phenix City, had their work cut out for them as the Cougars were also battled-tested as they had defeated Creekside (GA) the week before.

With wins over Central-Phenix City and Clay-Chalkville to open the season, Thompson has strengthened its case as Alabama's No. 1 team and an early Class 6A championship favorite.

Thompson will host Vestavia Hills next week while Clay-Chalkville will look to rebound versus Springville.

Trent Seaborn Shines With Four Touchdown Passes

After helping guide Thompson past Central-Phenix City in the opener, Seaborn continued his fast start with four touchdown passes against Clay-Chalkville. Two went for more than 40 yards as the Warriors repeatedly generated explosive plays through the air.

Thompson Receivers Flash Big-Play Ability

As previously stated, Seaborn has the arm talent to push the ball downfield, but the Warriors' wide receiver corps also has the speed and route-running ability to break away from the opposing defensive backs which allows these deep passing plays to succeed week in and week out.

The first long touchdown of the game came when Seaborn connected with Maryland Terrapin commit Mason McClure for a 47-yard touchdown. McClure was also clocked as the fastest player for Thompson as his top-end speed was 22.8 miles per hour.

The second touchdown of the game went to Arkansas Razorback commit Darion Moseley who hauled in a 56-yard touchdown to give the Warriors the lead in the second quarter. Those two plays demonstrated how quickly Thompson's passing game can turn a close game into a comfortable lead.

CJ Cowley Gives Thompson Another Receiving Weapon

Cowley picked up where he left off from last week as he found the end zone for the second consecutive game. In the last scoring drive of the first half, Cowley repeatedly found openings out of the backfield as the Warriors were driving with ease down the field. The scoring drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown reception with 1:06 left in the first half to give the Warriors as 20-7 lead.

Cowley has already proven himself as a great ball carrier at the high school level, but his ability to take simple pass plays out of the backfield allows the Warriors offense to open more. Cowley's ability to contribute as a receiver gives Seaborn another option and adds another dimension to Thompson's offense.

Thompson's Second-Half Defense Dominates Again

Through two games, Thompson has outscored Central-Phenix City and Clay-Chalkville 37-6 in the second half. The Warriors allowed Clay-Chalkville to take an early 7-0 lead Thursday but surrendered only one more touchdown, which came in the closing minutes with the outcome already decided.

These defensive halftime adjustments have been key for the Warriors this season. This also allows the offense to feed off the defense's success which has helped Thompson blow the game wide open in the second half in each of their wins this season.

Clay-Chalkville Shows Early Promise Before Stalling

Clay-Chalkville showed early that it could challenge Thompson, opening the game with a methodical touchdown drive that consumed more than five minutes. Cornelius Eldridge Jr. capped it with a touchdown pass to Nasir Ray.

The Cougars struggled to find their footing on offense after this score, but they did manage to put together a lengthy drive late in the first half that ultimately ended up in a turnover.