Alabama High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Aug. 24, 2026

Week 1 of the 2026 Alabama high school football season delivered plenty of movement in the High School On SI Top 25, but there was no change at the top.

Thompson strengthened its hold on No. 1 with a dominant 41-14 victory over Central-Phenix City, and the Warriors won't have much time to celebrate. No. 2 Clay-Chalkville visits this week in an early-season showdown between the state's top two teams.

Saraland, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville all move up after impressive victories to round out the top five, while Central-Phenix City and Auburn remain in the Top 10 despite season-opening losses.

Vigor, Williamson and Mountain Brook made the week's biggest jumps, each climbing eight spots, while Dothan, Oxford and Gulf Shores are newcomers to the rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 1 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Central-Phenix City 41-14

Next up: vs. Clay-Chalkville

Led by Trent Seaborn's four touchdown passes, the Warriors dominated Central-Phenix City in a statement-making opener. Now comes another major test as No. 2 Clay-Chalkville visits for a showdown between the state's top-ranked teams.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Creekside (GA) 29-20

Next up: at Thompson

The Cougars opened the season with an impressive win over Creekside, thanks in part to Cornelius Eldridge Jr.'s three-touchdown performance. Now they get an immediate opportunity to make their case for No. 1 at Thompson.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Mary G. Montgomery 33-14

Next up: vs. Gulf Shores on Sept. 4

The Spartans rushed for four touchdowns in a convincing season-opening victory over Mary G. Montgomery.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Parker 32-14

Next up: at Benjamin Russell

The Rebels put together a solid defensive effort in their 18-point win.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Auburn 56-42

Next up: vs. Hillcrest

The Huskies' offense exploded for more than 500 total yards in a shootout victory over Auburn.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Muscle Shoals 14-8

Next up: at Opelika

The offense sputtered at times, but the defense showed potential to be one of the best in the state this season.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Open date

Next up: vs. Hoover

While most of the state opened the season last week, the Bulldogs had an open date and now begin their season with a major test against No. 6 Hoover.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Hewitt-Trussville 56-42

Next up: vs. Choctawhatchee (FL)

Quarterback Cason Myers had little trouble moving the ball against Hewitt-Trussville, but the Tigers will need to limit turnovers against a Choctawhatchee team that returns several starters from one of Florida's top defenses in 2025.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Thompson 41-14

Next up: at Pell City

The Red Devils' offense showed some promise in the first half of last week's defeat, and they will look to build upon some of the positives they took away from their matchup with Thompson.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Sparkman 17-13

Next up: vs. Bessemer City

The passing attack for the Jaguars got off to a good start with 276 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Percy Julian 44-0

Next up: at Daphne

Carver will look to carry the momentum from its season-opening rout into this week's trip to Daphne before a huge Week 3 showdown with Auburn.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Pike Road 40-38

Next up: vs. Crestview (FL)

Running back Darrian Beauford rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Niceville (FL) 49-7

Next up: at Stanhope Elmore

Prattville dominated all three phases of the game in the win over the Eagles.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 64-0

Next up: at Hewitt-Trussville

The Patriots dominated crosstown rival Tuscaloosa County from start to finish in a 64-0 season-opening victory.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Blount 28-7

Next up: vs. Mary G. Montgomery

The Wolves were another team in the state that got the season started with a dominant defensive performance.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Baker 33-0

Next up: vs. Rain

Quarterback Thaddeus Wilder passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Hueytown 60-18

Next up: at UMS-Wright Prep

The Spartans came out firing in all three phases of the game.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Enterprise 40-38

Next up: vs. Hueytown

The Patriots found offensive success despite the loss, passing for more than 200 yards and rushing for more than 100.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Game vs. Mae Jamison suspended

Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills

Due to a blown transformer in the first quarter, the game versus the Jaguars was suspended. The two schools plan to resume play at a later date this fall.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Hoover 14-8

Next up: vs. Florence

The Trojans fell just short against Hoover in a defensive battle and get an immediate opportunity to bounce back against Florence.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Bay (FL) 35-28

Next up: at Rickards (FL)

The Wolves enter the rankings after opening with a road victory over Bay and will play two more games before a challenging midseason stretch begins against Carver.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Gadsden City 56-28

Next up: vs. Jacksonville

The Yellow Jackets rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns in an impressive season-opening victory over Gadsden City.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Vestavia Hills 32-14

Next up: vs. James Clemens

Despite the loss, the Thundering Herd rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to Saraland 33-14

Next up: at Vigor

The Vikings struggled to find offensive consistency throughout the loss to Saraland, although running back Kamron Smith still rushed for more than 60 yards.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Parklane Academy (MS) 30-21

Next up: vs. St. Paul's Episcopal

Quarterback Major Hudspeth passed for 313 yards and one touchdown in the win.

Dropped Out: Baker, Jackson, Moody,