Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Football Week 1Player of the Week?

After the first week of action of the high school football season in Alabama, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding athletes from last week's games.

Trent Seaborn (Thompson) is up for nomination as is Cornelius Eldridge Jr. (Clay-Chalkville), and these two quarterbacks will battle it out in a matchup that features the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the state.

Meanwhile, Michael Baker of Carbon Hill gashed the opposition's defense for over 300 yards on the ground.

Lastly, there were some standout defensive performances from last week including two defensive backs, Zaven Spires and Kahlil Braswell, that finished with a multi-interception game.

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

In the 41-14 win over Central-Phenix City, Seaborn completed 66.7% of his passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per completion, and his longest completion went for 64 yards.

Dylan Smith, Pelham

The senior quarterback came out firing in the season-opening win over Oak Mountain. Smith completed 65% of his passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 15 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Major Hudspeth, Gulf Shores

Hudspeth was on point with his accuracy and decision making in the 30-21 win over Parklane Academy (MS). He completed nearly 81% of his passes for 313 yards and one touchdown. Hudspeth also carried the ball twice for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Cornelius Eldridge Jr, Clay-Chalkville

In the 29-20 win over Creekside (GA), Eldridge's completion percentage was not where he would like to be, but he still completed some key passes from the pocket. His completion percentage was only 43%, but he did tally 300 yards throught the air with three touchdowns.

Michael Baker, Carbon Hill

Baker put together one of the top rushing performances in the country last week. On just nine carries, the senior rushed for 331 yards and six touchdowns. His average yards per rush came out to 36.8 yards per rush.

Bennett Green, Northside

In the 49-27 win over Winfield, Green rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.

Javion Sales, Pleasant Grove

In the heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Oneonta, Sales gave it all he got in the passing game. He hauled in eight receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson Martin, Hewitt-Trussville

The senior got his season going with a five reception, 166-yard and one touchdown performance in the 56-42 win over Auburn.

Zaven Spires, Wicksburg

Spires was put on an island in the 25-16 win over Elba, and on his island, he issued a no-fly zone to the opposing offense as he tallied three interceptions in the win. He also finished with three total tackles.

Luke Brewer, Ashville

The senior from Ashville had a nose for the football in the 19-18 win over Springville recording 16 solo tackles, 20 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss.

KarMoniy Gibbs, LeFlore

The senior defensive standout wrecked havoc all game long by living in the backfield in the 22-16 win over Robertsdale. Gibbs finished with nine solo tackles, 12 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, four sacks and three quarterback hurries. He also forced and recovered one fumble in the victory.

Kahlil Braswell, Hewitt-Trussville

Braswell was another defensive back that made the opposing offense pay when they tested him through the air. In the 56-42 win over Auburn, Braswell finished with two tackles and two timely interceptions that helped the Huskies seal the win.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.