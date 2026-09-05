It's still early. It's only one game. And it's just the first weekend of September.

The Road to a Championship Runs Through Rainbow City

But the message following No. 3 Westbrook Christian's 35-14 victory over two-time defending state champion Mars Hill Bible School on Friday night was clear: The road to a state championship in 2026 runs through Rainbow City.

“Mars Hill is an outstanding team,” said fourth-year WCS coach Steve Smith. “This is a huge win for our program. I've been telling our kids that playing in games like these is one thing; you've got to win games like this to get over the hump. By no means does this game make our season. It's big to us right now because we're 2-0. At the same time, we've just got to work and get better and not let this be our Super Bowl.”

Mars Hill jumped out to an early lead with a 79-yard drive on the game's opening possession, capped by running back Christian O'Rear's 18-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Westbrook Christian Takes Control

Westbrook Christian immediately answered when all-state quarterback Brody Blevins scored on a 51-yard run, trimming the deficit to 7-6 after Mars Hill blocked the PAT.

Blevins directed a Warriors offense that piled up 354 yards, leading all rushers with 105 yards on 12 carries. He also completed 7 of 9 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

“Honestly, I'm not going to sit here and talk about what I did,” Blevins said after the game. “I've got to give credit to my offensive line and to my receivers for getting open. They were making me look like a good quarterback, so I want to give credit to them.”

After falling into an early hole, the Warriors outscored the Panthers 35-7 over the final 40-plus minutes.

Blevins and WCS struck again with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter when he connected with a streaking Parker Sims down the middle of the field for a 33-yard touchdown, giving the Warriors a lead they would never surrender.

Blevins directed a Warriors offense that piled up 354 yards, leading all rushers with 105 yards on 12 carries. He also completed 7 of 9 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

“We realized that safety was playing the middle of the field, and we had the ball on the hash, so we could run the seam route,” Sims said.

The touchdown came after the Warriors forced a three-and-out and an 18-yard punt that gave WCS prime field position.

Westbrook Christian padded the lead with 9:01 remaining in the first half when Blevins hooked up with Sam Legg for a 37-yard touchdown, sending the Warriors into halftime with a 21-7 advantage.

Mars Hill scored early in the second half to pull within seven at 21-14, but Blevins and Sims responded in emphatic fashion. The duo connected on a 92-yard catch-and-run touchdown that pushed the Warriors' lead back to two scores at 28-14.

Sims finished the night with two catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Westbrook Christian drove deep into Mars Hill territory early in the fourth quarter before the drive stalled, forcing a field-goal attempt by Reid Barber that would have effectively put the game out of reach with a three-possession lead. Barber, widely regarded as one of the state's top kicking prospects in the Class of 2027, instead watched MHBS block its second kick of the night.

Brooks Whiteside Slams the Door

Clinging to life, the Panthers marched deep into WCS territory before senior linebacker Brooks Whiteside slammed the door on any hopes of a comeback with a pick-six.

“I saw that they had the tight end over a little bit, so I knew he was going to run an out route,” Whiteside said. “I decided to jump on that and take it to the house.”

Still within two scores, the Panthers drove deep into Westbrook Christian territory before senior linebacker Brooks Whiteside ended any hopes of a comeback with a pick-six. For Mars Hill, the 21-point loss was its most lopsided defeat since a 49-7 setback against Cullman in 2021.

Mars Hill hosts Shoals Christian next week. Westbrook Christian, meanwhile, travels across town to face defending Class 2A champion Coosa Christian in another important Region 4 matchup.