Vote: Who Should Be High School on SI National Athlete of the Week? (8/31/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Athlete of the Week for August 24-30. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Cam Schumaker of Eastwood (Ohio) football for winning last week’s High School on SI National Athlete of the Week poll. Schumaker had a monster outing in his first game back from bilateral ankle fractures, tallying 13 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over Kenton. Schumaker sustained the injuries in a serious car accident in June but returned to the field for opening week.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Brody Blevins, senior, Westbrook Christian (Alabama) football

Blevins threw five touchdowns and ran for another in a 45-12 win over Ashville.

2. Bo Bryan, senior, Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) football

Bryan completed all nine of his passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-0 shutout of Columbia Academy.

3. Dre’Mail Carothers, senior, Owensboro Catholic (Kentucky) football

Carothers, a Louisville commit, threw for 371 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a 59-7 thrashing of Daviess County.

4. Ryan Cashman, senior, Pine-Richland (Pennsylvania) boys soccer

Cashman netted four goals as Pine-Richland routed Mercyhurst Prep, 5-1.

5. Ryan Dyer, junior, St. Thomas Aquinas (New Hampshire) boys soccer

Dyer had four goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Pelham.

6. Addie Eroen, junior, Palos Verdes (California) flag football

Eroen had six receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-12 win over Carson in the L.A. City Flag Football Classic finals.

7. Reno Ferri, senior, Hudson (Ohio) football

Ferri compiled 203 yards of total offense and scored six touchdowns—four rushing, two receiving—as Hudson blew by Jackson, 55-35.

8. Kymarr Freeman, junior, Seton LaSalle (Pennsylvania) football

Freeman ran for 272 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries while adding five tackles on defense as Seton LaSalle blew by North Catholic, 48-32.

9. Aaron Hart, junior, Grants Pass (Oregon) football

Filling in for injured starter Jordan Rossetta, Hart orchestrated a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback in a 49-48 overtime victory over Nelson. The junior completed 26 of 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

10. Nicholas Hoang, senior, Culver City (California) football

Hoang threw for 546 yards and six touchdowns while adding 50 yards on the ground in a 46-26 win over King/Drew.

11. Mason MacEwen, senior, Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana) boys soccer

MacEwen netted a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Brownsburg in his Hamilton Southeastern debut.

12. Carter Payne, junior, Weber (Utah) football

Payne completed 24 of 32 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns as Weber downed Brighton, 38-31.

13. Hudson Ruppert, freshman, Dalton (Georgia) football

Ruppert got the start for injured star quarterback Caine Woods and threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-9 rout of Northwest Whitfield.

14. Bryce Thacker, senior, El Toro (California) football

Thacker had 11 receptions for 130 yards and four touchdowns as El Toro defeated Marina, 42-21.

15. Lillee Ward, sophomore, Timberlake (Idaho) girls soccer

Ward netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Coeur d’Alene Charter, snapping the Panthers’ 96-game conference winning streak.

16. DK Woods, senior, Crockett County (Tennessee) football

Woods only needed 13 carries to run for 162 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-0 shutout of Ripley.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg