Westbrook Christian, Mars Hill Bible Clash in Key Alabama Class 1A Region 4 Showdown

If there’s ever been a bigger regular-season football game in the 56-year history of Westbrook Christian School, I’m not aware of it.

And I’d need documented proof and a convincing argument to change my mind.

For Westbrook Christian, Friday night's showdown with Mars Hill Bible represents an opportunity to establish itself as the team to beat in Alabama's Class 1A, Region 4.

For Mars Hill, it's a chance to show the rest of the state that nothing has changed. Despite last week's loss, the Panthers remain one of the teams to beat in the region.

Two programs with championship aspirations meet with an early advantage in the region race at stake.

East Alabama Game Of The Week

Westbrook Christian vs. Mars Hill Bible School

Westbrook Christian entered the season as one of the favorites to contend for a Class 1A state championship, and the Warriors have earned their way onto this stage, under these lights, against one of the biggest, baddest bullies on the Class 1A block.

Now the question is simple: How will they handle the opportunity they’ve earned?

A victory would put Westbrook Christian firmly in the driver's seat in Class 1A, Region 4 while giving the Warriors an early advantage in the race for home-field position in the postseason.

Standing in the way is a Mars Hill Bible program that knows plenty about winning games like this.

A Closer Look

Westbrook Christian

The Warriors enter Friday night's matchup with an opportunity to measure themselves against one of Alabama's most accomplished small-school programs.

Led by veteran coach Steve Smith, Westbrook Christian has steadily built toward this moment. Now comes an opportunity to turn preseason expectations into a significant region victory.

A win over Mars Hill Bible wouldn't decide the region championship this early in the season, but it would give the Warriors a significant advantage in the race.shot they’ve earned?

Mars Hill Biible School

The Panthers enter the showdown looking to bounce back after losing to Class 5A Russellville last week.

It was Mars Hill Bible's first loss since Nov. 1, 2024, when the Panthers fell to Class 5A Scottsboro.

This is what Mars Hill Bible does.

Mars Hill Bible is no stranger to big games on big stages. The Panthers will seek t bounce back from a Week 1 loss to Class 5A Russellville when they take on Westbrook Christian this week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers don't shy away from big games. The spotlight is rarely too bright and the stage is rarely too big. Friday night's showdown with Westbrook Christian — and the stakes that come with it — is the type of game this program has been built to play.

Mars Hill Bible has the hardware to prove it.

Series History

Friday will be just the second meeting between the programs.

Mars Hill Bible won the only previous matchup, defeating Westbrook Christian 56-20 in 2020.

Meet the Coaches

Westbrook Christian: Steve Smith

Record at Westbrook Christian: 22-11 (4th season)

Overall Record: 305-92 (30th season)

A five-time state champion, Smith is one of Alabama's most accomplished high school football coaches.

Known for his innovative offenses and ability to build programs, Smith's latest project at Westbrook Christian appears to be on schedule in Year 4.

Smith's 305 career victories rank seventh on Alabama's all-time wins list and third among active head coaches.

Mars Bible School: Chris Hill

Record at Mars Hill Bible School: 1-1 (1st season)

Overall Record: 23-16 (4th season)

Hill is in his first season leading Mars Hill Bible but has spent 36 years in coaching.

After coaching stops in Louisiana and Tennessee, Hill returned to his native Arkansas, where he spent three seasons as the head coach at El Dorado before eventually taking over the Panthers.

Players To Watch

Westbrook Christian Warriors

QB Brody Blevins

K Read Barber

LB Titus Jones

DT Easton Skaggs

LB Brooks Whiteside

Mars Hill Bible

TE Matthew McIntyre

LB Jessee Parker

S/RB Christian O'Rear

LB Noah Hanback

OLB Carter Hamm