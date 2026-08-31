The top of Alaska's high school football rankings underwent a major shake-up last week, but Soldotna remains No. 1 despite its first loss. The Stars fell 35-28 to Wyoming's top-ranked Star Valley, while previous No. 2 South Anchorage and No. 3 West Anchorage also went down.

Lathropwas the biggest beneficiary, climbing two spots to No. 2 after a 27-16 victory over South Anchorage. Now the Malemutes travel to Soldotna on Friday for a showdown between the state's top two teams.

The rest of the rankings also feature plenty of movement as teams jockey for position heading deeper into the season. Palmer moved up after winning the Battle on Bogard Road against Colony, while Bartlett picked up its first victory and Kenai Central slipped after a competitive loss to Division II Wasilla. With several ranked teams facing important matchups this week, Alaska's rankings could look very different again by next week.

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1. Soldotna

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Star Valley (WT) 35, Soldotna 28

It was a tough week for Alaska's top-ranked teams, and that included No. 1 Soldotna. The Stars were beaten on their home field, 35-28, by Wyoming's top-ranked Star Valley, but the state's No. 2 South Anchorage and No. 3 West Anchorage also were beaten. For now, Soldotna clings to the No. 1 position, with a fast-rising Lathrop squad closing in after knocking off South Anchorage at home, 27-16. Soldotna will host Lathrop on Friday evening in a battle between the state's top two teams, with the No. 1 position going to the victor next week.

2. Lathrop

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Lathrop 27, South Anchorage 16

Lathrop's big win over South Anchorage propels the Malemutes up two spots in this week's rankings, and there's no denying they've played the best football on the Last Frontier so far. But beating South Anchorage at home isn't the same as going on the road to beat No. 1 Soldotna, and that's the task facing the Malemutes on Friday.

3. West Anchorage

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Heritage (Colo.) 38, West Anchorage 16

West Anchorage was in Colorado last weekend to take on Heritage of Littleton, and it proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome. West Anchorage has outscored Bartlett and Dimond 119-0 in its two in-state games. The Eagles now host No. 4 South Anchorage on Saturday in a matchup between two of the state's top Division I teams.

4. South Anchorage

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Lathrop 27, South Anchorage 16

South Anchorage came up short in its trip to Fairbanks last weekend to face Lathrop, and the Wolverines enter their contest against West Anchorage having switched places with the Malemutes in these rankings. It's West Anchorage now that would appear to be at least a slight favorite to take the early lead in Alaska's Division I ranks.

5. Palmer

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Palmer 14, Colony 7

Palmer won the big Battle on Bogard Road against its crosstown rivals from Colony in a defensive battle, and the two teams switch positions in our rankings this week. Now Palmer returns home to face Chugiak on Friday in a chance to continue building its résumé in advance of next week's big road game at Lathrop.

6. Colony

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Palmer 14, Colony 7

Colony had hoped to flex its Division I muscle in the renewal of its crosstown rivalry with Palmer, but the Knights ended up on the short end of a 14-7 outcome. There's no time to nurse their wounds, with a Saturday trip to Bettye Davis East Anchorage marking a return to league action where the Knights can build on their 2-0 conference record.

7. Bartlett

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Bartlett 28, West Valley 10

Bartlett finally broke into the win column with a 28-10 victory over West Valley, and the Golden Bears hope to turn that victory into a winning streak when they visit Dimond on Friday night.

8. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Juneau-Douglas 52, North Pole 0

Juneau-Douglas will host Service on Saturday evening in a battle between the state's No. 8 and No. 9 ranked teams. It's a key game in the league standings, with both teams sitting at 1-1 in Cook Inlet action.

9. Service

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Service 44, Eagle River 0

Both Service and Juneau-Douglas are coming off lopsided shutout wins, but something will have to give Saturday evening when the Cougars make the flight to Juneau to face the Crimson Bears.

10. Wasilla

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: Wasilla 21, Kenai Central 14

Wasilla halted Division III Kenai Central's momentum in a 21-14 win, and now the Division II Warriors return to league play against Eagle River at home Friday night.

11. Barrow

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Barrow 48, Houston 12

Kenai Central's loss to Wasilla opened the door for the Whalers to move into the top spot among Division III programs. The defending state runner-up will visit Redington on Friday, looking to bolster its position heading into a clash with the No. 12 Kardinals the following week.

12. Kenai Central

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Wasilla 21, Kenai Central 14

After steamrolling two Division III opponents, Kenai Central tested itself against Division II Wasilla last week. The Kardinals acquitted themselves well in a 21-14 loss, and they get a week off to prepare for the big clash at Barrow on Sept. 12.

Few weekends will have a bigger impact on the top of the Alaska rankings than this one. No. 1 Soldotna hosts No. 2 Lathrop on Friday, while No. 3 West Anchorage hosts No. 4 South Anchorage on Saturday. With the state's four highest-ranked teams facing one another, next week's Elite 12 could look considerably different.