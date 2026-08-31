Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026

It was a light opening weekend of high school football in Oregon, with about one-third of teams taking part in Week 0 games.

Lake Oswego remains atop the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 after opening with an impressive 34-7 road victory over Willamette, which dropped three spots to No. 6.

Meanwhile, Grants Pass overcame an injury to its all-state quarterback to rally past Nelson 49-48 in overtime, vaulting past the Hawks to No. 8 while knocking the Hawks down to No. 10.

Mountainside and Churchill drop out of the Top 25 this week, replaced by Canby (No. 23) and Ridgeview (No. 24).

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | WK 1 |

Last week: 1; def. No. 6 Willamette 34-7

Senior quarterback Ryder Lemm completed 18 of 24 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in his debut, while Cole Callahan and Jacob Lugo combined for 116 rushing yards in place of Gatorade Player of the Year LaMarcus Bell.

Last week: 2; idle

The Lions open their slate this week against Central Catholic.

Last week: 6; idle

The idle Rams move up three spots after losses by Willamette, Silverton and Nelson. They open with a massive test against No. 2 West Linn.

Last week: 8; def. then-No. 21 Mountainside 52-13

The Timberwolves shrugged off a slow start with an explosive 2½-minute stretch spanning halftime to blow open a 7-7 game.

Last week: 7; idle

The Storm travel to Boise, Idaho, to meet reigning Idaho Class 5A champion Bishop Kelly to open their season.

Last week: 3; lost 34-7 to No. 1 Lake Oswego

The Wolverines have work to do after the Lakers exposed vulnerabilities in their pass defense.

Last week: 12; def. Sheldon 20-17

The Colts picked off Irish quarterback Ryker Rohaley three times among the five turnovers they forced, including a 73-yard pick-six by Leofatu Filipe with 9:02 to play.

Last week: 13; def. No. 10 Nelson 49-48 (OT)

The Cavemen overcame a shoulder injury to senior quarterback Jordan Rossetta as junior Aaron Hart led the second-half comeback, completing 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns.

Last week: 4; lost to Coeur d’Alene (ID) 37-7

After losing at home to Silverton last season, Coeur d'Alene returned the favor with a convincing 37-7 road victory over the Foxes.

Last week: 5; lost 49-48 (OT) to No. 8 Grants Pass

The Crusaders open against a Nelson team looking to rebound from a stunning overtime loss to Grants Pass in coach Phil Rombach's long-awaited debut.

Last week: 9; idle

The Pioneers open this week against former Mt. Hood Conference rival Barlow.

Last week: 10; idle

The Crusaders get an angry Nelson team for coach Phil Rombach’s long-awaited debut.

Last week: 14; idle

Can the Bowmen slow a Tualatin team that got untracked in the second half against Mountainside?

Last week: 15; idle

The Cougars kick off their 4A title defense against newly elevated 5A school Crescent Valley.

Last week: 17; def. West Albany 13-10

The Cougars' defense bent but didn’t break save for one drive in a season-opening home win.

Last week: 16; idle

The Wildcats open their season against one of last year’s surprise teams in Milwaukie.

Last week: 18; idle

The Dragons face Polk County rival Central in their season opener.

Last week: 11; lost 22-14 to North Medford

The Pacers turned the ball over twice near the goal line and gave up two big plays in the passing game.

Last week: 22; def. Pendleton 41-6

Senior QB Will Kessi threw two touchdowns and ran for another for the Indians.

Last week: 23; def. Estacada 32-28

The Vikings held off a late rally after Cal Johnson threw five touchdown passes to help them build a 32-14 lead.

Last week: 24; def. Philomath 58-0

The Braves held Philomath to 75 total yards and two first downs, forced six turnovers and returned three interceptions for touchdowns — one each by Ben Lyda, Grady Lucia and Damien Robles.

Last week: 19; idle

The Challengers open against No. 19 Scappoose in Central Point in a key nonleague matchup.

Last week: Not ranked; def. then-No. 20 Churchill 49-22

Brody Joyce completed 6 of 7 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and another score as Canby knocked then-No. 20 Churchill out of the rankings with a 49-22 victory.

Last week: Not ranked; def. Lebanon 35-21

A solid starting debut for senior QB Jordan Rodriguez, who was 17 of 25 for 201 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, led the Ravens to the road win.

Last week: 25

The Cardinals face an early PIL test against Grant to open their campaign.

Dropped Out

20. Churchill

21. Mountainside

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Under Consideration

Central

Glencoe

Henley

Milwaukie

Oregon City

West Albany

West Salem