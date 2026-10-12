Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

With fall break now in the rearview, many Arizona programs look to return to the gridiron as the season creeps into the second half.

With roughly one month of regular season play left, how are the Arizona rankings shaping up?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 8:

1. Hamilton (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Another clean week for the Hamilton Huskies, who have held the No. 1 spot for almost a month now.

Hamilton took down Valley Vista 59-0, moving to a perfect 6-0.

The Huskies will have a tougher test in Week 8, traveling to Pinnacle.

2. Centennial (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

The Coyotes were on BYE in Week 7, preparing for a big one this weekend.

Centennial will go on the road for a top-five matchup against No. 3 Chandler in Week 8.

3. Chandler (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

After a bye week and a forfeit win, Chandler hasn’t been in action since Sept. 24.

They will need to shake off the rust with a big-time contest awaiting them in Week 8, hosting Centennial.

4. Liberty (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

After taking down Mountain Ridge 64-0 in Week 6, the Lions enjoyed a bye week.

Liberty will host Boulder Creek in Week 8.

5. Pinnacle (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

After beating Valley Vista 58-0 in Week 6, the Pioneers were on bye this past weekend.

Now, Pinnacle will host No. 1, Hamilton, in Week 8. They already pulled off a top-ranked upset in a win over Basha a month ago. Can history repeat itself now in October?

6. Basha (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

The lone top-six program who hit the field in Week 7, the Bears made the most of it.

Basha took down Westwood, 48-7, to move to 4-2. Bears RB Justin Miller ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Basha will hit the road in Week 8, traveling to Mesa.

7. Higley (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

After Higley took down then-No. 7 Perry in a 45-42 shootout, the Knights enjoyed a bye week.

Higley will take their five-game win streak into Week 8, hosting Shadow Ridge.

8. ALA-Gilbert North (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

That’s seven straight for the Eagles.

ALA-Gilbert quarterback Ben Livingston threw three touchdowns and ran for two more in a 69-0 blowout over Gilbert High.

ALA will try for eight straight in Week 8, traveling to Arizona College Prep.

9. Desert Mountain (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Another big win for the Wolves, beating Ironwood Ridge in Week 7.

Desert Mountain running backs Ryan Cratty and Evan Dowd combined for four touchdowns, with Dowd rushing for over 100 yards.

Winning their fifth straight, the Wolves will travel to Chaparral in Week 8.

10. Perry (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Perry sits on the cusp of the top ten, following their close loss to Higley.

The Pumas, sitting at 4-2, were on bye this past week.

Now, they will host Westwood with a chance to stay in the top ten and get back in the win column.

11. Notre Dame Prep (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Chaparral, 34-14

Next: vs. Cactus Shadows

12. Brophy College Prep (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: BYE Week

Next: at Williams Field

13. Red Mountain (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Desert Ridge, 49-7

Next: vs. Mountain Ridge

14. Horizon (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Cactus Shadows, 34-21

Next: at Highland

15. O'Connor (4-3)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Cactus Canyon, 49-0

Next: at Boulder Creek

16. Desert Edge (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Canyon View, 21-17

Next: at Verrado

17. Williams Field (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: BYE Week

Next: vs. Brophy College Prep

18. Mountain View (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: BYE Week

Next: at Red Mountain

19. Canyon View (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Kellis, 58-22

Next: vs. Verrado

20. Highland (3-3)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: BYE Week

Next: vs. Horizon

21. Mesa (3-3)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: BYE Week

Next: vs. Basha

22. Salpointe Catholic (2-4)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: BYE Week

Next: at Saguaro

23. Benjamin Franklin (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: BYE Week

Next: at ALA-Ironwood

24. Queen Creek (2-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: BYE Week

Next: at Desert Vista

25. Mountain Pointe (2-5)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Loss to Campo Verde, 45-12

Next: vs. Gilbert