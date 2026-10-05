Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

It’s fall break for high schools around the state of Arizona, meaning a lot of programs were out of action for a school vacation-themed bye week.

But that doesn’t mean every team was out of action in Week 6. Which programs were able to seize the opportunity and jump up in the rankings?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 7:

1. Hamilton (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Hamilton took their undefeated record into their Week 6 bye week, resting up before a big stretch of matchups against Pinnacle and Liberty.

The Huskies will travel to Valley Vista in Week 7.

2. Centennial (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Coyotes were in action to open October, not missing a step as the calendar flipped.

Centennial took down a ranked O’Connor team, 36-12, to move to 6-0. Coyotes’ QB Titus Hill threw for three touchdowns and 349 yards.

Centennial will go on the road for a big matchup against No. 3 Chandler in Week 7.

3. Chandler (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Chandler will return to the field in Week 7, over three weeks since their last contest.

On top of the Week 6 bye, the Wolves took a forfeit victory over Cactus Canyon in Week 5, moving them to 4-1.

They will need to shake off the rust with a big-time contest awaiting them in Week 7, hosting Centennial.

4. Liberty (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Liberty hit the gridiron in Week 6, but it wasn’t much of a test, taking down Mountain Ridge 64-0.

Liberty RB Jayden Sanchez rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, running the Lions to a blowout victory.

Liberty will host Boulder Creek in Week 7.

5. Pinnacle (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

The Pioneers got the tune-up game they needed, beating Valley Vista 58-0 in Week 6.

Pinnacle will host No. 1, Hamilton, in Week 7. They already pulled off a top-ranked upset in a win over Basha a month ago. Can history repeat itself now in October?

6. Basha (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

A banged-up Basha team got a much-needed bye week this past weekend, coming off back-to-back wins against Red Mountain and Liberty after a September struggle.

The Bears will return to the field for their first district game in Week 7, hosting Westwood.

7. Higley (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

In the Game of the Week, Higley took down then-No. 7 Perry in a 45-42 Thursday night shootout.

Higley RBs Antonio Young and Anthony Palka combined for four touchdowns and 252 rushing yards, leading the charge for a Knights upset.

After dropping their season opener, Higley has now won five straight, cracking the top ten.

Higley will host Shadow Ridge in Week 7.

8. ALA-Gilbert North (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Another blowout victory for the Eagles, taking down Skyline, 57-0.

Gilbert North QB Ben Livingston tossed three touchdowns, while running back Weston Powell rushed for two touchdowns and 115 yards.

ALA-Gilbert North has now won their last two contests by a combined score of 115-0. They will try to add to that total in Week 7, taking on the Gilbert High Tigers.

9. Desert Mountain (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Another big win for the Wolves, beating Cactus Shadows in Week 6.

Desert Mountain RB Easton Conner led the way with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Winning their fourth straight, the Wolves will host Ironwood Ridge in Week 7.

10. Perry (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Pumas’ host stretch came to a close on Thursday night, at the hands of another Gilbert program.

Higley went toe-to-toe with Perry, getting the last laugh in an East Valley shootout that included both teams combining for 42 fourth-quarter points.

Perry came up short 45-42, moving to 4-2. They will be off this weekend before hosting Westwood on Oct. 16.

11. Brophy College Prep (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Shadow Ridge, 45-6

Next: at Williams Field

12. Notre Dame Prep (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Horizon, 24-3

Next: at Chaparral

13. Red Mountain (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: BYE WEEK

Next: at Desert Ridge

14. O'Connor (3-3)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Loss to then-No.3 Centennial, 36-12

Next: vs. Cactus Canyon

15. Horizon (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Lost to then No. 18-Notre Dame Prep, 24-3

Next: vs. Cactus Shadows

16. Desert Edge (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Canyon View, 21-17

Next: at Verrado

17. Williams Field (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Saguaro, 47-6

Next: vs. Brophy College Prep

18. Mountain View (4-2)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Queen Creek, 36-15.

Next: at Red Mountain

19. Canyon View (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost to Desert Edge, 21-17

Next: vs. Kellis

20. Highland (3-3)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated Buena, 52-7

Next: vs. Horizon

21. Mesa (3-3)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Salpointe Catholic, 26-21

Next: vs. Basha

22. Salpointe Catholic (2-4)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Lost to then-No. 22 Mesa, 26-21

Next: at Saguaro

23. Benjamin Franklin (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Gilbert Christian, 33-0

Next: at ALA-Ironwood

24. Queen Creek (2-4)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Lost to Mountain View, 36-15

Next: at Desert Vista

25. Mountain Pointe (2-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Loss to Arizona College Prep, 34-12

Next: at Campo Verde