Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

Three Rivers League play kicked off this week, leading to a shakeup near the top of the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

West Linn rebounded from its Week 4 loss to Nelson in a big way, going to Tualatin and triggering a running clock in handing the Timberwolves their first loss of the season.

That moved the Lions up to No. 3 in this week’s rankings and dropped the Wolves to No. 5, setting up another massive game Friday night when No. 1 Lake Oswego comes to Gregory Memorial Stadium to face West Linn.

The only team to drop out of the rankings is Oregon City, while Roseburg takes the Pioneers’ spot after the Indians improved to 5-0 with a road win against Eagle Point.

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PREASON | WK0 | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4

Last week: 1 | Def. then-No. 22 Oregon City 48-12

The Lakers spotted the Pioneers a 6-0 lead, then scored 35 unanswered points as Ryder Lemm tossed three touchdown passes and Cole Callahan ran for the first of his two scores.

Next week: at No. 3 West Linn, Friday

Last week: 3 | Def. Barlow 50-7

Senior DE Drew Miller had a big night for the Hawks with six tackles (two for loss), a sack and a forced fumble.

Next week: at Reynolds, Thursday

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 5 Tualatin 42-14

Sloan Baker was 18-of-28 passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.

Next week: vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego, Friday

Last week: 5 | Def. Lebanon 35-0

Quenton Lake threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and University of Idaho commit Lincoln Teeney returned from a broken foot to make three tackles and break up a pass at safety.

Next week: vs. No. 12 West Albany, Friday

Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 3 West Linn 42-14

The Timberwolves turned the ball over five times in suffering their first defeat.

Next week: at No. 9 Lakeridge, Friday

Last week: 6 | Def. North Medford 28-0

Junior QB Zeke Thomas, who recently switched his commitment from Boise State to Oregon State, threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week: at South Medford, Friday

Last week: 7 | Def. Philomath 68-0

Wyatt Kerrigan ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars racked up 480 total yards.

Next week: vs. Estacada, Friday

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 19 Ridgeview 14-13

Clay Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run with 5:50 remaining gave the Storm the lead for good in a defensive struggle.

Next week: vs. Bend, Friday

Last week: 10 | Def. Tigard 40-19

Colby Owen ran for three touchdowns as the Pacers won their Three Rivers League opener.

Next week: vs. No. 5 Tualatin, Friday

Last week: 11 | Def. Crook County 42-0

Ryder Carpenter ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass to lead the Cougars.

Next week: at Caldera, Thursday

Last week: 14 | Def. Southridge 42-0

Jack Wilson threw three touchdown passes — including a pair to Kyle Goodwin — and ran for another, and the Crusaders held the Skyhawks to 89 total yards.

Next week: vs. Mountainside, Friday

Last week: 23 | Def. No. 15 Dallas 41-21

Godfrey Conn ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter that broke a 21-21 tie.

West Albany vs Dallas

16 carries, 237yrds, 3TDs

41-21 West Albany win pic.twitter.com/Ib9fGXHC0h — Godfrey Conn (@ConnGodfrey27) October 4, 2026

Next week: at No. 4 Silverton, Friday

Last week: 12 | Def. Crater 41-14

Emmit Distefano hit Quinn Piquette on a 17-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half to give the Colts a 27-0 halftime lead.

Next week: vs. Eagle Point, Friday

Last week: 17 | | Def. Henley 35-6

Bryson Walker ran for 215 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries, and Jacoby Gettman tossed three second-half touchdown passes as the Challengers pulled away from a 14-6 halftime lead.

Next week: vs. Phoenix, Friday

Last week: 8 | Lost to No. 12 West Albany 41-21

Quarterback Thomas Hess scored three touchdowns to help the Dragons forge a 21-21 halftime tie, but they couldn’t keep pace in the second half.

Next week: vs. Glencoe, Friday

Last week: 15 | Def. Ontario 84-8

Cal Johnson threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and six different players ran for scores as the Vikings romped to victory.

Next week: at Nyssa, Friday

Last week: 16 | Idle

The Braves had a week off to prepare for their two biggest Cowapa League tests back-to-back.

Next week: vs. Tillamook, Thursday

Last week: 20 | Def. No. 22 Grants Pass 27-20

The Irish pulled out a last-minute victory for the second time this season as Ryker Rohaley hit Cam Thomas on a 23-yard post pass with 45 seconds left to break a 20-20 tie.

Next week: vs. Clackamas, Friday

Last week: 18 | Lost to No. 8 Summit 14-13

The Ravens grabbed a 13-7 lead on Bronx Lick’s 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but a bad snap on the PAT proved costly when the Storm answered later in the period.

Next week: at Crook County, Thursday

Last week: 19 | Def. Seaside 50-6

Senior RB Elijah Greenan Biggs went over 100 yards for the first time this season, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown to complement another strong night from QB Will Kessi (17-of-21, 206 yards, four TDs).

Next week: vs. Astoria, Friday

Last week: 21 | Def. Liberty 35-14

Brody Joyce was 13-of-23 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Brody Grisham had a pick-six for the Cougars.

Next week: vs. Hillsboro, Friday

Last week: 13 | Lost to No. 18 Sheldon 27-20

The Cavemen will look to rebound from their last-minute loss this week against Willamette.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 24 | Def. Hillsboro 42-0

Trevor Glos threw for 272 yards and five touchdowns, including two apiece to LJ Leland and Luke Brainard.

Next week: at Forest Grove, Friday

Last week: 25 | Def. North Salem 51-35

The Saxons reclaimed the Mayor’s Cup as Kellen Bowman threw for 455 yards and six touchdowns on 31-of-37 passing, with Ben Greer hauling in 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores.

Next week: vs. Jefferson, Friday

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Eagle Point 24-17

R.J. Elliott hit Danner Wertz for an 18-yard touchdown on fourth-and-12 with two minutes left to extend an 18-17 lead, and Eli Bell’s sack on the game’s final play sealed the victory.

FINAL - Roseburg 24, Eagle Point 17

Eli Bell sacks Laiden Johnson to secure the victory for Roseburg! 5-0!

WATCH: https://t.co/potdPzIQ3a #UmpquaPreps #opreps @osaasports pic.twitter.com/b461csTzZJ — 1490 The Score (@KSKRTheScore) October 3, 2026

Next week: at Churchill, Friday

–

Dropped Out

22. Oregon City

Under Consideration

Aloha

Central Catholic

Estacada

Henley

Ida B. Wells

Lincoln

Sherwood

Sweet Home

Tigard