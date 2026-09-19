How a Tiny Arkansas Town Turned Nearly 2 Million Votes Into a Football Dream

For two days, Paul Ernest carried around the biggest secret in Dierks, Arkansas.

The principal at Dierks High School knew his school had won a nationwide competition that would bring more than $1 million in renovations to Ayers Field, the beloved football stadium everyone in town calls "The Holler."

He couldn't tell the students.

He couldn't tell the football players.

He couldn't even tell his wife, who works at the school.

So Ernest waited.

When the announcement finally came at a school pep rally, senior lineman Rhett Simmons remembers an almost eerie silence as students waited to learn whether a town of fewer than 900 people had actually pulled it off.

"You could hear a pin drop in the top of the stands," Simmons said.

Then Dierks' name appeared.

"Everybody erupted," Simmons said. "It was just joy, just knowing that we've done it."

Nearly a year later, the evidence of what Dierks accomplished is everywhere.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the community unveiled a transformed Ayers Field, complete with new turf, upgraded bleachers and concessions and a renovated weight room.

The improvements came after Dierks generated nearly 2 million votes to win the grand prize in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition, a nationwide program that provides funding and facility improvements to small-town high schools.

But the story of Dierks' victory became about considerably more than a new football field.

Before and After photos of the incredible bleacher renovations | T-Mobile

For Ernest, a former Dierks head football coach who is now the school's principal, it became an example of what can happen when an entire community decides that something seemingly out of reach might actually be possible.

"They felt like they really mattered," Ernest said of the students. "They were focused on. They were highlighted, and they mattered."

"It kind of built their dreams a little bit."

A Town Rallies Around Its School

The push began when lifelong Dierks resident and booster club member Krystal Greene learned about the competition and encouraged the school to apply.

From there, the campaign spread.

Adriana Hogg, who served as the school's competition coordinator and cheer coach, helped organize the effort. Hogg grew up in Dierks, raised her family there and once cheered at The Holler herself.

For her, the campaign was about more than improving a stadium.

"Dierks is home to me," Hogg said. "We united as one person."

Dierks High School in Arkansas and surrounding communities come together to earn T-Mobiles Friday Night 5G Light Grand Prize | T-Mobile

People throughout the community voted and encouraged others to participate. Support eventually stretched beyond Dierks itself.

Even a rival high school promoted the campaign and encouraged its community to vote for Dierks.

The response ultimately produced nearly 2 million votes — an extraordinary total for a town whose population doesn't reach 900.

"When we heard about it at first, it was just like, we're a little town, and you just don't think that you can do something that big," Simmons said.

As Dierks continued advancing through the competition, that thinking began to change.

"We can do it," Simmons remembered thinking. "We've got it if we just keep going and going and going."

More Than a Football Field

For one Dierks player, the campaign provided something else entirely.

Ernest recalled a player who tore his ACL on the first day of practice, ending his senior season before it had really begun.

Before and After photos of renovated Concessions | T-Mobile

The injury concerned Ernest for reasons beyond football. So much of the student's identity had been connected to the sport, and suddenly the season he had been preparing for was gone.

The community's push to win the stadium renovation gave him another way to remain connected to his teammates and school.

"This program and competition kept him moving forward," Ernest said.

That experience helped Ernest understand that something significant was happening in Dierks well before construction crews began transforming the stadium.

Students were seeing what their community was willing to do for them.

The project eventually brought new turf to The Holler, renovated bleachers and concessions and an upgraded weight room featuring equipment from Gronk Fitness.

The physical improvements are obvious.

The effect on the people who use them is harder to measure.

A New Holler, Built on Old Memories

Simmons' relationship with football began long before he could have imagined playing his senior season on a newly renovated field.

When his mother once gave him the choice between football and focusing on baseball, Simmons remembers having a simple response.

Weight Room was provided by Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Fitness | T-Mobile

"I just want to hit somebody in the mouth," he told her.

He admits he didn't particularly enjoy football in the third and fourth grades. By sixth grade, that had changed.

Now he's a senior playing his final high school season at a transformed version of the same stadium generations of Dierks players and families have called home.

That's part of what makes the renovation meaningful.

The Holler isn't simply where the Outlaws play football. It's a gathering place filled with memories for people such as Hogg, who grew up there, and Ernest, who coached there before becoming principal.

The new stadium doesn't replace that history.

It adds another chapter to it.

What Dierks Wants the Next Generation to Feel

T-Mobile launched Friday Night 5G Lights in 2024 as a program focused on small and rural high schools. The company says it awarded nearly $9 million to 750 schools during the program's first two seasons, with Dierks receiving the largest prize last year.

For Dierks, though, the numbers that matter most aren't necessarily measured in dollars.

They're measured in the people who participated.

Ernest had family members travel from around the country for the unveiling. Some had voted for Dierks throughout the competition without ever having visited the town.

Now, when students, families, alumni and visitors walk into The Holler, Ernest wants them to understand that the stadium around them exists because thousands of people decided to contribute to something together.

"I hope they get the feeling of contribution," Ernest said. "I hope what they feel is a sense of togetherness."

That's what nearly 2 million votes ultimately bought Dierks.

Upgraded weight room provided by Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Fitness | T-Mobile

There is new turf beneath the players' feet. There are improved bleachers for the people watching them. There is a renovated weight room where current and future Outlaws can prepare.

But for a town of fewer than 900 people, the biggest result may be the realization that being small didn't prevent Dierks from accomplishing something big.

"They felt like they really mattered," Ernest said.

Now, every Friday night at The Holler, they'll have a reminder.