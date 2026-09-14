Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 7-13)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Sept. 7-13, from six-touchdown games on the football field to milestone performances on the volleyball court.

South Salem (Oregon) quarterback Kellen Bowman threw for 470 yards and six TDs — all in the first half — while Mansfield Lake Ridge (Texas) quarterback Deshawn Edwards accounted for 422 yards and five TDs. Parkston (South Dakota) volleyball standout Keeara Oakley surpassed 1,000 career kills, and Wilson (Pennsylvania) soccer player Joel Rivera recorded a hat trick.

Those are just a few of this week's candidates for the High School On SI National High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Christian Hampton of Richardson Berkner (Texas). Hampton threw for 365 yards and four TDs in a 37-30 win over Royse City.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Brody Blevins, SR, Westbrook Christian (AL) Football

Blevins passed for 230 yards and five TDs and rushed for another score in Westbrook Christian's 63-7 win over Coosa Christian.

Kellen Bowman, SR, South Salem (OR) Football

Bowman completed 29-of-36 passes for 470 yards and six TDs — all in the first half — as South Salem defeated Southridge 63-8.

Brayden Brown, SR, Eastwood (OH) Football

Brown rushed 16 times for 160 yards and two TDs in Eastwood's 42-34 win over Rossford.

Logan Brown, JR, Eastwood (OH) Football

Brown, the younger brother of fellow nominee Brayden Brown, recorded 17 tackles in Eastwood's 42-34 win over Rossford.

McKenzie Doner, SR, Elkmont (AL) Volleyball

Doner recorded 23 kills, 25 digs and three aces in Elkmont's five-set win over Ardmore.

Blake Dyniewski, JR, Keller (TX) Football

Dyniewski rushed 20 times for 227 yards and accounted for two TDs in Keller's 41-27 win over McKinney Boyd.

Deshawn Edwards, SR, Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX) Football

Edwards rushed for 236 yards and four TDs and passed for 186 yards and another score in Mansfield Lake Ridge's 44-38 win over Lake Highlands.

Jensen Ferber, JR, West York (PA) Football

Ferber passed for 303 yards and three TDs and rushed for two more scores in West York's 49-21 win over South Western.

Filisi Filipe, SR, Herriman (UT) Football

Filipe totaled 179 yards from scrimmage and four TDs — two rushing and two receiving — in Herriman's 44-0 win over Bingham.

Nico Funez, SR, Valencia (CA) Football

Funez rushed for 222 yards and four TDs in Valencia's 49-40 win over Paraclete.

K’Von Houston, SR, Hillcrest (UT) Football

Houston led the way with 296 passing yards and four touchdowns while running for 162 yards and another score in a 33-30 victory over Hunter.

Holly Ibarra, SR, Millikan (CA) Flag Football

Ibarra threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns as Millikan took down Wilson, 26-7.

Cash Keck, SR, Northern (PA) Football

Keck caught eight passes for 146 yards and two TDs and added an interception on defense in Northern's 28-21 win over Lower Dauphin.

Jared Macaluso, SR, East Catholic (CT) Football

Macaluso rushed 17 times for 254 yards and three TDs in East Catholic's 20-14 win over RHAM.

Keeara Oakley, SR, Parkston (SD) Volleyball

Oakley surpassed 1,000 career kills while recording 15 kills, 15 digs and three blocks in Parkston's straight-sets win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

Emmerson Rehkopf, SR, Farmington (AR) Volleyball

Rehkopf, a North Alabama commit, recorded 20 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces in Farmington's straight-sets win over Pottsville.

Joel Rivera, SR, Wilson (PA) Boys Soccer

Rivera recorded a hat trick in Wilson's 4-2 win over Exeter.

Kane Rushing, SR, Hubbertville (AL) Football

Rushing caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two TDs and added an interception on defense in Hubbertville's 28-13 win over South Lamar.

Serenity Rutledge, JR, Moody (AL) Flag Football

Rutledge completed 17-of-21 passes for 204 yards and four TDs, rushed 14 times for 134 yards and recorded six flag pulls on defense in Moody's 38-7 win over Vestavia Hills.

Tannar Stern, SR, Coeur d’Alene (ID) Football

Stern passed for 359 yards and four TDs and rushed for 106 yards and two more scores in Coeur d'Alene's 58-0 win over Lewis & Clark (Wash.).

Caedon White, JR, Manatee (FL) Football

White rushed 26 times for 252 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 30 yards and another score in Manatee's 48-27 win over Lake Brantley.

Asher Wilmink, JR, University School (OH) Football

Wilmink rushed for 215 yards and a TD while averaging 8.1 yards per carry in University School's 33-21 win over Grand Valley.

Parker Wilson, SR, San Marino (CA) Football

Wilson threw for 389 yards, ran for 88 and accounted for six total touchdowns—four passing, two rushing—in a 59-34 win over Maranatha.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.