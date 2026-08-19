Top 25 Arkansas High School Football Preseason Rankings — Aug. 18, 2026

This year’s Arkansas preseason high school football No. 1 choice could conceivably lose its first three ballgames.

But it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Those might be the adages Bryant may be abiding by should the Hornets indeed struggle at the start of the 2026 season.

They open their season on Aug. 28 by playing traditional arch-rival Benton in the annual “Salt Bowl,” although its a rivalry Bryant has dominated of late. The following week, the Hornets travel to Alexandria, La., a team that two years ago played for a state championship.

As if that’s not challenging enough, on Sept. 11, Bryant then goes up to Little Rock to take on Maryland-based St. Frances Academy, one of the nation’s top powerhouse programs.

Which means it’s possible Bryant may start 0-3 before starting 7A-Central play. However, the Hornets remain favorites to win the conference and favored to win their third straight 7A state championship, not to mention the chance to win their eighth state title in the past nine seasons.

So keep that in mind should the Hornets start 0-3 or 1-2. The road to the state title in 7A - the highest classification in Arkansas - still runs through Bryant.

With the season starting up next week, here’s a look at the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 preseason rankings.

Note: The records shown with each school indicate their 2025 season record.

1. Bryant (13-0)

The Hornets can really set things up for another huge season if senior quarterback Kyler Shelby posts spectacular numbers. Shelby threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 TDs last season.

2. Conway (9-3)

The Wampus Cats have been nipping at the heels of Bryant in the 7A-Central, especially after coach Buck James moved from Bryant to Conway three years ago. With six returning starters on offense, led by dynamic receiver and Missouri State commit Kambrien Blackmon (1,221 yards on 63 catches with 13 TDs in ’25), this might be the year James and the Wampus Cats dethrone the Hornets in the 7A-Central.

3. Benton (9-3)

Class 6A will be more wide-open as ever in ’26, especially after Shiloh Christian and Greenwood - the two combatants in last season’s 6A championship game - have moved into different classifications. This could be the Panthers’ time to break though, provided they are able to fill holes at quarterback and receiver.

4. Bentonville (12-1)

The Tigers return three starters on offense from a squad that reached the 7A championship game. They also get some experience from quarterback Evan Canode, a junior who took over for Bentonville’s injured starter early in that title-game loss to Bryant.

5. Pulaski Robinson (14-0)

The Senators certainly enjoyed themselves in 2025, putting together a perfect season while averaging nearly 43 points per game. Senior Reece Simpson returns at quarterback, and the Northwestern (La.) State commit is coming off a season where he threw for nearly 2,400 yards and 32 TDs - four coming in the 5A state title game win against Hot Springs Lakeside. Robinson also returns seven starters on defense from a unit that gave up 15.6 points per contest.

6. Greenwood (12-1)

It’s a season of change for the Bulldogs, who drop down to Class 5A after a successful run in 6A. They’re also under the direction of a new coach, Jason Gill, who was promoted from defensive coordinator in the offseason. He also becomes the Bulldogs’ fifth head coach in the last quarter-century - with three of those other head coaches having won state championships. Greenwood also has to replace dynamic quarterback Kane Archer, a four-year starter who helped win two titles. Cruz Coatney appears to be the heir apparent behind center for the Bulldogs.

7. Stuttgart (12-1)

A season ago, the Ricebirds reached the 4A semifinals. They’re hoping to break through in ’26 and make it to War Memorial Stadium and play for a trophy. While Stuttgart brings back quarterback Cain Price, who accounted for 4,327 yards of total offense and 59 TDs, the Ricebirds also return 10 starters on defense, led by lineman Beau Barnes, linebacker Knox Hillman and safety Keaton Byers, who combined to make 251 tackles.

8. Shiloh Christian (11-2)

Long a statewide power from smaller classes to 6A, the Saints now will test their mettle in the highest classification, moving into the 7A-West. But they return 14 starters from a team that won it all in their final go-round in 6A, including quarterback Cole Creighton, who threw for 4,017 yards and 44 TDs, defensive back Silas Nantze (153 tackles, three INTs) and linebacker Corbin Miller (144 tackles), so it might not be a grueling transition for the Saints.

9. Bentonville West (8-4)

The Wolverines have won eight games in three of the past four seasons. They’re hoping to break through with double digits in the win column, especially bringing back eight starters on both sides of the ball.

10. Searcy (9-2)

Last season, the Lions posted nine runs in 5A. They move up to 6A this season and have the ingredients for a successful run. They welcome back nine defensive starters, including Kayden Hickman (128 tackles), and also return quarterback Jacob Miles, who threw for more than 3,100 yards and 36 TDs along with eight more scores on the ground.

11. Warren (10-4)

Bo Hembree is one of the state’s accomplished coaches, having won 271 ballgames, with 55 of those coming over the past five seasons. It appears he has another solid group of Lumberjacks with the return of players like Jackson Denton, who enters his fourth season to start at quarterback, and receiver Josiah Steen, who had nearly 1,800 yards on 78 catches and 27 TDs. Another receiver, senior Tayshawn Edwards, is coming off a shoulder injury last season, and having him healthy could make Warren even more potent.

12. Sylvan Hills (10-2)

A season ago, the Bears made one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the recent history of Arkansas high school football, going from winless records in 2023 and 2024 to 10 wins in 2025. While they lose the architect of that turnaround, coach Mark Kelley, who took over at Pulaski Academy, they picked a worthy replacement in Trey Schucker, who led Arkadelphia to a 4A state title and won 60 games in six seasons.

13. Hot Springs Lakeside (10-4)

The Rams made it all the way to the 5A championship game last season. They do have to break in a new quarterback but return senior tailback Peter Ohman, who rushed for 1,153 yards and 19 TDs. Another senior, Quardarius Jackson, picked off two passes and broke up nine more at cornerback and might get some more touches on the offensive side of the ball, perhaps at receiver.

14. Elkins (14-1)

The Elks shook off a loss to Dardanelle in their second game of the season and reeled off 13 straight wins, with the exclamation point a payback win against Dardanelle in the 4A championship game. Elkins will be in rebuilding mode after losing 23 seniors, but do bring back experience in the skill positions. The Elks also bring back a defensive playmaker in junior cornerback Josh Hamm, who picked off eight passes, forced two fumbles and scored three defensive TDs.

15. Mansfield (14-0)

Like Elkins, the Tigers were also hit hard by graduation after a dream 2025 season in which they went undefeated and capped things off with the program’s first-ever state title. But they should still remain a force in 3A with the return of quarterback Jubal Parks (1,500-plus yards of total offense with 19 total TDs) and the running back tandem of brothers Silas and Jeremiah Burton, who combined to rush for more than 1,300 yards and 14 TDs on that title team.

16. Fayetteville (7-5)

Just a stone’s throw away from the University of Arkansas campus, the Bulldogs replaced a former Razorback as head coach (Casey Dick) to another ex-Hog in Anthony Lucas, who won two state titles as the coach at Pulaski Academy. Lucas will get to coach a future Razorback in senior linebacker and Arkansas commit Will Caston.

17. North Little Rock (3-8)

It has been a tough last few seasons for one of the state’s recent powers, but the Charging Wildcats are on the upswing under the direction of second-year coach Brad Bolding. They got a taste of the postseason in his debut campaign and also bring back 13 total starters, including quarterback Robert Jackson, who threw for 1,400 yards and 13 TDs, and tailback Christian Reeves, who ran for 1,250 yards and 12 scores.

18. Rogers (10-2)

The Mounties came oh-so-close to a monumental 7A semifinal win at Bryant before the Hornets rallied late to win. Rogers was also decimated by graduation, and bring back four starters on both sides of the ball. Plus, the Mounties will be challenged by an early-season schedule that includes North Little Rock, Oklahoma power Jenks, Greenwood and Shiloh Christian.

19. Valley View (9-2)

The Blazers have ruled the roost in the 5A-East, having won four straight conference championships. They also haven’t lost a conference game in nearly four years. Six starters return on both sides of the ball, helped by the 1-2 punch in the backfield from quarterback Taylor Hyneman (1,250 yards and 22 TDs) and tailback Carter Wallace (1,500 yards and 20 TDs).

20. Junction City (10-2)

A season ago, the Dragons’ run came to an end with a second-round playoff loss to Cross County, the eventual 2A state champs. That should only fuel Junction City in 2026, especially with the return of 13 total starters. One of those to watch is 6-foot-3 senior Nemo Caldwell, who can play tight end and receiver, and was the team’s leading tackler last season. This season, he is shifting from defensive end to linebacker.

21. Farmington (9-3)

After winning conference titles in 2023 and 2024, the Cardinals came up short last season and also fell in the 5A quarterfinals to eventual state champion Pulaski Robinson. They bring back 11 total starters in their quest to reclaim conference supremacy and make a run at the 5A title.

22. Gravette (9-3)

In Northwest Arkansas, a region known for producing prolific offenses, maybe the best one this upcoming season could come from Class 4A Gravette. The Lions bring back eight starters from a team that averaged nearly 38 points a game, including quarterback Hudson Harris (1,295 yards and 11 TDs) and running back JD Beem (1,098 yards and 20 TDs), as well as receivers Gage Bottorff (35 catches for 826 yards and 6 TDs) and Cade Phillips (30 catches for 650 yards and 4 TDs).

23. Mountain Home (9-3)

The Bombers are another team looking to take advantage of a radically altered Class 6A. Though they were hit hard by graduation, the belief is that the Bombers can reload with a talented group of freshmen and sophomores. They do bring back experienced players like defensive ends Elijah Hillstrom (55 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 6 sacks) and Ford Coleman (41 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks).

24. Fordyce (13-2)

The Redbugs have won 13 games each of the past two seasons, and in the latter season, made it to the 3A title game. They return quarterback Andreal Ellison (1,725 yards and 19 TDs last season) and tailback Micah Gamble (1,435 yards and 22 TDs), which could help them perhaps finish the job in ’26.

25. Sheridan (3-8)

Coach Kevin Kelley, one of the state’s legendary offensive minds, should have another solid unit on his hands, a team that averaged 43 points last season and brings back players like North Carolina commit Isaiah Stephens, who rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 21 TDs along with catching 48 passes for 619 yards and four scores. But defense will dictate how far the Yellow Jackets can go in ’26. They lost a game last season in which they gave up 87 points and lost two other games giving up 84 points both times.