Bentonville at Shiloh Christian Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

A top five ranked matchup between elite Arkansas high school football programs takes place Friday night.

Undefeated Bentonville travels to Springdale to face off against undefeated Shiloh Christian in a matchup between two Top 5 ranked programs in the latest High School On SI Arkansas high school poll. The Tigers are ranked No. 1, while the Trojans are No. 5.

It’s also a huge 7A-West contest, and for Shiloh Christian, it will serve as a measuring stick to see if the Saints - last season’s 6A state champions - can indeed hang with the big boys in Arkansas’ highest classification.

As a matter of fact, it is the first-ever game between Shiloh Christian and Bentonville.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Springdale.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BENTONVILLE 0, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Champions Stadium in Springdale, it’s an early 7A-West showdown as the Saints of Shiloh Christian welcome in the state’s top-ranked squad, Bentonville.

ABOUT BENTONVILLE

Two weeks ago, the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) survived a long road trip to Hays, Kan., coming away with a hard-fought win. They returned home last week for the 7A-West opener and fended off Springdale Har-Ber, 24-16, needing a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to prevail.

In the win against Har-Ber, the Tigers had 362 yards of total offense. Quarterback Evan Canode passed for 119 yards and a pair of scores, while running back Nathan Clouston added 122 yards on 24 carries.

ABOUT SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Perhaps the biggest win for the Saints (4-0, 1-0) this season was going to Tulsa several weeks ago and ending Oklahoma power Lincoln Christian’s 44-game win streak. In Shiloh’s 7A-West debut a week ago, the Saints rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense in a 47-17 win at Rogers.

Shiloh quarterback Cole Creighton has passed for nearly 1,000 yards and seven TDs this season, and had 261 yards and two scores in last week’s win.