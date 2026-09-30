Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

Two Arkansas high school football programs with recent state championship pedigree are in a new role this season - playing the upstarts.

This week, though, will serve as a litmus test for those two teams, Shiloh Christian and North Little Rock.

The Saints, last season’s Class 6A state champion before moving up to 7A in the offseason, passed their first test as a 7A-West member with a road win at Rogers. Now, Shiloh gets set for its first 7A-West home game, and what a doozy it will be, as the Saints welcome in the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Bentonville.

As for North Little Rock, the Charging Wildcats are putting together their best season in a while in hopes of winning their first state title since 2017. They’re also attempting to reverse three straight losing seasons and are in good shape to do just that.

However, NLR will get an early indication of how far it has truly risen as a program on Friday, when the Charging Wildcats travel up Interstate 40 to take on Conway, ranked No. 3 in the current High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll.

Here, now, are the rest of this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4

1. Bentonville (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers had a bit of a tough time in their 7A-West opener last week, getting past Springdale Har-Ber, 24-16 after rallying in the fourth quarter for two TDs within the final five minutes.

Up Next: at Shiloh Christian on Friday, Oct. 2

2. Pulaski Robinson (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

The high-flying Senators put another large amount of points on the scoreboard, this time defeating previously undefeated Jacksonville, 45-21, and has now scored 165 points thus far on the season. They take on another undefeated squad this week in Little Rock Mills.

Up Next: vs. LR Mills on Friday, Oct. 2

3. Conway (3-1)

Previous rank: 3

Conway’s 45-7 win at Fort Smith Northside in its 7A-Central opener was highlighted by a 55-yard field goal by Crosby Kear to end the first half, which went off the left upright and over the crossbar.

Up Next: vs. North Little Rock on Friday, Oct. 2

4. Bentonville West (4-0)

Previous rank: 4

A very impressive start to 7A-West play for the Wolverines, going into Fayetteville and coming away 47-18 winners. Sutton Mackey passed for 204 yards and accounted for three total TDs.

Up Next: vs. Springdale on Friday, Oct. 2

5. Shiloh Christian (4-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Saints rolled past Rogers, 47-17, in their 7A-West debut as Cole Creighton passed for 261 yards and two scores. Now, they return to Champions Stadium to welcome in Bentonville.

Up Next: vs. Bentonville on Friday, Oct. 2

6. Benton (2-2)

Previous rank: 6

Another one-point game for the Panthers, their third this season. This time, though, they were on the winning side of a 27-26 decision against Jonesboro in the 6A-East lid lifter.

Up Next: at Sylvan Hills on Friday, Oct. 2

7. Stuttgart (4-0)

Previous rank: 7

The good news for the Ricebirds: They began 4A-8 play with a 48-0 win at Watson Chapel. However, the bad news: Quarterback Cain Price suffered a major shoulder injury and is out indefinitely.

Up Next: vs. Crossett on Friday, Oct. 2

8. North Little Rock (4-0)

Previous rank: 8

In a wild 7A-Central opener last week, the Charging Wildcats sealed a 64-50 win against Pulaski Academy when linebacker Priest Simpson had a 99-yard pick-six inside the final 30 seconds.

Up Next: at Conway on Friday, Oct. 2

9. Searcy (4-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Lions were able to handle another undefeated squad, El Dorado, in their 6A-East opener, prevailing 52-31.

Up Next: at West Memphis on Friday, Oct. 2

10. Greenwood (2-2)

Previous rank: 11

Are the Bulldogs rounding back into form? They sure looked like it in last week’s 5A-West debut, rolling to a 49-7 road win at Morrilton.

Up Next: vs. Harrison on Friday, Oct. 2

11. Bryant (1-3)

Previous rank: 13

Likewise, are the Hornets coming back to life after a rough non-conference slate? Though they finally got a win, 14-2 against Little Rock Central, Bryant still committed five turnovers, though the Hornets did get five takeaways of their own.

Up Next: at Little Rock Christian on Friday, Oct. 2

12. Sylvan Hills (3-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Bears began 6A-East action with a 55-24 win against Marion. They now go home to take on Benton.

Up Next: vs. Benton on Friday, Oct. 2

13. Farmington (4-0)

Previous rank: 15

A workmanlike 28-14 win against Harrison in the 5A-West opener, and an equally workmanlike performance from QB Slade Norwood, who threw for 148 yards and a TD while adding a rushing score.

Up Next: at Alma on Friday, Oct. 2

14. Elkins (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Elks shook up their loss at Mansfield the previous week and posted a dominant 41-0 win against Gentry, a team that had not allowed a single point entering that contest. Austin Born accounted for 373 yards of total offense with three passing TDs and three rushing TDs.

Up Next: vs. Berryville on Friday, Oct. 2

15. Sheridan (4-0)

Previous rank: 19

It was all Yellowjackets in their 6A-East opener, downing West Memphis, 67-29. And once again, junior quarterback Easton Barksdale was a catalyst, throwing for 398 yards and seven scores.

Up Next: at Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 2

16. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Rams have ridden a roller-coaster of high-intensity games all season. Their 47-42 loss at Camden Fairview was the highest point differential in their four games, as the Rams were involved in final scores of one, three and four points already.

Up Next: vs. Magnolia on Friday, Oct. 2

17. Valley View (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

It was a decisive win for the Blazers in their 5A-East opener, shutting out Paragould, 35-0.

Up Next: at Harding Academy on Friday, Oct. 2

18. Nashville (4-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Scrappers aced their first 4A-7 exam, handling Arkadelphia, 42-22. But now they face another stiff test, traveling to Fountain Lake in a matchup of undefeated squads.

Up Next: at Fountain Lake on Friday, Oct. 2

19. Fayetteville (2-2)

Previous rank: 12

A tough 7A-West opener for the Bulldogs, falling at home to Bentonville West, 47-18. They go to Rogers this week and then go back home the following week against Shiloh Christian.

Up Next: at Rogers on Friday, Oct. 2

20. Fountain Lake (4-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Cobras took care of business in their conference opener, winning 41-20 at Fouke. They’re back at home this week to welcome in Nashville in an early 4A-7 showdown.

Up Next: vs. Nashville on Friday, Oct. 2

21. Jonesboro (2-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Hurricane came oh so close to knocking off Benton, falling 27-26. But they can get redemption this week with a win against undefeated Sheridan.

Up Next: vs. Sheridan on Friday, Oct. 2

22. Mount Ida (5-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Lions are the first team in Arkansas to five wins, though that fifth win was hard-earned, getting past Bigelow, 25-20. Senior Chris Dorrell rushed for 168 yards on 29 carries with two TDs.

Up Next: at Mountainburg on Friday, Oct. 2

23. Smackover (4-0)

Previous rank: 25

No issues for the Buckaroos in their 3A-7 opener, winning 62-0 at Camden Harmony Grove. Eight different players scored at least once in the win.

Up Next: vs. Bismarck on Friday, Oct. 2

24. Booneville (4-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Bearcats got an unexpected week off last week, gaining a forfeit win against Subiaco Academy, which came up from 8-man football the season before.

Up Next: at Mena on Friday, Oct. 2

25. Ozark (4-0)

Previous rank: NR

Three of the Hillbillies’ first four games have been on the road, including last week’s 42-22 win at Lamar as junior running back John Skolarski went for 334 yards and three TDs. They’re on the road again this week, going to Waldron.

Up Next: at Waldron on Friday, Oct. 2