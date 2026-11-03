2026 High School Boys Soccer All-American Game Rosters Announced: All 40 Players

Forty of the nation's elite high school boys soccer players from fall-playing states and four distinguished coaches will take part in the 16th annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 12 at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland.The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their schools during the fall 2026 season.

Participants will arrive in the Baltimore area Thursday, Dec. 10, and take part in team training sessions Friday, Dec. 11, before competing in Saturday's All-American Game.

A livestream of the match will be available on High School On SI closer to the contest.



EAST ROSTER

Name, High School, College Commitment

Gabriel Arbuet, Appoquinimink (Del.), Hofstra

Josh Baker, Northwood School (N.Y.), Georgetown

Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), Virginia Tech

Chase Evanofski, Wyoming Valley West (Pa.), Lafayette

Luca Gallo, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), undecided

Luca Giugno, Northwood School (N.Y.), undecided

Latu Kayira, Brooks School (Mass.), Duke



eddy Kolasky, McDonogh School (Md.), Maryland

Kaisei Korytoski, St. George’s School (R.I.), undecided

Kyle Kretschman, Abington (Pa.), West Chester

Nathan Marchand, Masters Academy (Mass.), Tufts

Arthur Masson, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Missouri State

Braden Mathis, Charlotte Catholic, Sewanee

Sean Moore, Colts Neck (N.J.), St. John’s

Marco Nicolacci, The Heights School (Md.), undecided

Reed Orben, Taft School (Conn.), Lehigh

Austin Roberts, McDonogh School (Md.), Dartmouth

Richard Sarpong, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Wake Forest

Henry Senyo, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), Committed

Charlie Waller, Gonzaga (D.C.), Georgetown

WEST ROSTER

Name, High School, College Commitment

Mason Brooke, Wheaton Academy (Ill.), undecided

Paddy Byrne, St. Louis University High (Mo.), undecided

Ari Chen, Lyons (Ill.), undecided

Bennett Christie, Blue Valley North (Kan.), Undecided

Andrew Corder, De La Salle (Mich.), undecided

Nishan Gregory, Dublin Coffman (Ohio), IU Indianapolis

Max Gonzalez, Taft (Ill.), undecided

Liam Jansen, Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), undecided

T.C. Kron, St. Xavier (Ky.), Army

Calvin Lessard, Hudson (Wis.), Drake

Bryden Liem, Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.), undecided

Kolby Malott, Allendale (Mich.), Detroit Mercy

Barrett McLaughlin, Chaminade (Mo.), undecided

Johnny Mulloy, St. Ignatius (Ohio), Air Force

Liam Neidenthal, Dublin Jerome (Ohio), undecided

Jackson Orris, Dunlap (Ill.), Northern Illinois

Louis Rowe, Madison West (Wis.), undecided

Blake Schmitt, Brookfield East (Wis.), UW-Milwaukee

Max Shelley, Louisville Collegiate (Ky.), undecided

Trey White, St. Xavier (Ky.), undecided