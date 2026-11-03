2026 High School Boys Soccer All-American Game Rosters Announced: All 40 Players
Forty of the nation's elite high school boys soccer players from fall-playing states and four distinguished coaches will take part in the 16th annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 12 at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland.The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their schools during the fall 2026 season.
Participants will arrive in the Baltimore area Thursday, Dec. 10, and take part in team training sessions Friday, Dec. 11, before competing in Saturday's All-American Game.
A livestream of the match will be available on High School On SI closer to the contest.
EAST ROSTER
Name, High School, College Commitment
Gabriel Arbuet, Appoquinimink (Del.), Hofstra
Josh Baker, Northwood School (N.Y.), Georgetown
Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), Virginia Tech
Chase Evanofski, Wyoming Valley West (Pa.), Lafayette
Luca Gallo, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), undecided
Luca Giugno, Northwood School (N.Y.), undecided
Latu Kayira, Brooks School (Mass.), Duke
eddy Kolasky, McDonogh School (Md.), Maryland
Kaisei Korytoski, St. George’s School (R.I.), undecided
Kyle Kretschman, Abington (Pa.), West Chester
Nathan Marchand, Masters Academy (Mass.), Tufts
Arthur Masson, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Missouri State
Braden Mathis, Charlotte Catholic, Sewanee
Sean Moore, Colts Neck (N.J.), St. John’s
Marco Nicolacci, The Heights School (Md.), undecided
Reed Orben, Taft School (Conn.), Lehigh
Austin Roberts, McDonogh School (Md.), Dartmouth
Richard Sarpong, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Wake Forest
Henry Senyo, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), Committed
Charlie Waller, Gonzaga (D.C.), Georgetown
WEST ROSTER
Name, High School, College Commitment
Mason Brooke, Wheaton Academy (Ill.), undecided
Paddy Byrne, St. Louis University High (Mo.), undecided
Ari Chen, Lyons (Ill.), undecided
Bennett Christie, Blue Valley North (Kan.), Undecided
Andrew Corder, De La Salle (Mich.), undecided
Nishan Gregory, Dublin Coffman (Ohio), IU Indianapolis
Max Gonzalez, Taft (Ill.), undecided
Liam Jansen, Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), undecided
T.C. Kron, St. Xavier (Ky.), Army
Calvin Lessard, Hudson (Wis.), Drake
Bryden Liem, Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.), undecided
Kolby Malott, Allendale (Mich.), Detroit Mercy
Barrett McLaughlin, Chaminade (Mo.), undecided
Johnny Mulloy, St. Ignatius (Ohio), Air Force
Liam Neidenthal, Dublin Jerome (Ohio), undecided
Jackson Orris, Dunlap (Ill.), Northern Illinois
Louis Rowe, Madison West (Wis.), undecided
Blake Schmitt, Brookfield East (Wis.), UW-Milwaukee
Max Shelley, Louisville Collegiate (Ky.), undecided
Trey White, St. Xavier (Ky.), undecided
Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.