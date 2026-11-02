Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? -- (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, from Taren Claridy of Greeneville (Tennessee) setting a new state record to a wild performance by Bryson Little of Quincy (Illinois).

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Bryce Bruckbauer of Cy-Fair (TX) football. Bruckbauer tallied 15 total tackles (three for loss) and five quarterback pressures, including a key hurry on a third-and-long that led to an interception in a 48-34 victory over Jersey Village. The junior safety also had multiple big plays on special teams and no completions allowed in pass coverage.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Roya Alexander, JR, Loma Linda Academy (CA) Flag Football

Alexander caught three touchdowns and threw another in a 33-0 shutout of Ontario.

Maggie Blosser, SR, Masconomet (MA) Girls Soccer

Blosser surpassed the 100 career points mark with two goals and four assists in an 8-0 shutout of Salem.

Joshua Burrell, JR, Boca Raton Christian (FL) Football

Burrell did all he could in a 43-40 loss to Glades Day, catching 11 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Rylie Butler, SR, Grandview (TX) Volleyball

Butler, a Nelson University commit, piled up 34 kills and 27 digs in a five-set win over Mineola.

Taren Claridy, SR, Greeneville (TN) Football

Claridy broke the Tennessee single-season state record for touchdown receptions in a 48-20 victory over Elizabethton. The East Tennessee State commit had three touchdowns in the game, giving him 29 and counting on the season.

Jacory Coleman, SO, Baldwin Park (CA) Football

Coleman had 31 carries for 451 yards—a new single-game San Gabriel Valley record—and four touchdowns as Baldwin Park downed South Hills, 44-34.

Jett Feeney, SR, Moorhead (MN) Football

Feeney, a Minnesota commit, became the new big-school single-season passing touchdowns leader in Minnesota history during a 64-29 win over Coon Rapids. He finished the game 17 of 22 passing for 252 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 46 TDs for the season. The previous mark of 41 belonged to former Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer.

Katie Hall, JR, Tug Valley (WV) Volleyball

Hall notched 24 kills in a straight-sets victory over Logan. The junior recently surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark.

Anthony Jacobs Jr., SR, Oxnard Pacifica (CA) Football

Jacobs Jr. had six receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Simi Valley.

Eli Larson, JR, St. Croix Lutheran (MN) Football

Larson scored seven touchdowns—including a 51-yard game-winner—as St. Croix Lutheran edged Minneapolis North, 55-50.

Bryson Little, JR, Quincy (IL) Football

Little completed 36 of 51 passes for 675 yards with nine touchdowns—a new Illinois single-game record—and one interception while adding 51 yards and two TDs on the ground in a wild 88-84 win over Goode STEM Academy. The 172 combined points were also a state record.

Jonah Mailei, SR, Skyline (UT) Football

Mailei, a Utah commit, had five rushing touchdowns in a 49-19 victory over Pine View.

Gia Petraglia, SO, Montfort Academy (NY) Girls Soccer

Petraglia played through injury and made 13 saves as Montfort Academy fell to Preston in a semifinal, 4-2. Petraglia briefly exited the match due to injury but was able to return for the final 15 minutes.

Logan Pichardo, SR, Mountain View (ID) Football

Pichardo only needed eight carries to run for 140 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 rout of Meridian. The senior had a sixth TD called back on a holding penalty.

Jake Rickman, SR, Fayette County (AL) Football

Rickman completed 11 of 13 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-3 rout of South Lamar. Rickman broke the Fayette County career record for touchdown passes in the game with 68 and counting.

Colton Sams, SR, Southern Lehigh (PA) Football

Sams broke the District 11 career touchdowns record in a 55-7 win over Salisbury. The senior threw four touchdowns in the game, giving him 109 for his career.

Ayden Santiago, SR, DePaul (NJ) Boys Soccer

Santiago poured in four goals as DePaul took down River Dell, 5-2.

Layton Schrimsher, SR, Elkmont (AL) Football

In the final game of his high school career, Schrimsher ran for six touchdowns in a 48-8 win over Hanceville.

Libby Tedder, SR, Springtown (TX) Volleyball

Tedder, a McNeese State commit, had 23 kills, seven digs, one block and one ace in a straight-sets win over Southwest.

Carter Zingelmann, SO, Coppell (TX) Football

Zingelmann completed 24 of 27 passes for 276 yards with five touchdowns while carrying the ball four times for 112 yards and three scores in a 76-28 rout of Richardson.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com