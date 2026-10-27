Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

Gilman School and Loyola Blakefield are back in the latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 football rankings after another topsy turvy weekend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.

Gilman (No. 21) defeated then-No. 18 Concordia Prep while Loyola (No. 22) handed then-No. 17 Saint Mary’s a 33-25 loss. Mount Saint Joseph produced the biggest surprise of the weekend in MIAA A play, knocking off then-No. 4 McDonogh School, 28-14, sending the Gaels from 23rd last week to No. 15.

Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and McDonogh. The second 5 remains intact with Oakdale, Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore and Huntingtown.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Clarkson North (Canada) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 30

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-2

Last week: Lost to St. John’s College (D.C.), 12-0

This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.) Oct. 31

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 37-7

This week: vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 30

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Northwest, 28-0

This week: at Gaithersburg, Oct. 29

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14

This week: vs. Concordia Prep, Oct. 30

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Frederick, 49-7

This week: vs. Tuscarora, Oct. 30

7. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Suitland, 14-7

This week: vs. Northwestern, Oct. 30

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 28-0

This week: vs. Digital Harbor at Banner Field at Latrobe Park, Oct. 30

9. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 49-20

This week: vs. Urbana, Oct. 30

10. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 24-16

This week: at Calvert, Oct. 30

11. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Damascus, 34-29

This week: vs. Richard Montgomery, Oct. 30

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 44-6

This week: vs. Patterson at Sugar Cain Field, Oct. 30

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 35-24

This week: at Owings Mills, Oct. 29

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Howard, 35-0

This week: vs. Long Reach, Oct. 30

15. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 McDonogh School, 28-14

This week: vs. No. 22 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 31

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 3-6

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-3

This week: Off; next game - at No. 17 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7

17. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Oct. 31

18. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 56-0

This week: at North Point, Oct. 29

19. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 21-7

This week: at Glen Burnie, Oct. 30

20. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Meade, 42-35

This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 30

21. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Concordia Prep, 28-6

This week: vs. Calvert Hall College, Oct. 31

22. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Saint Mary’s, 33-25

This week: at No. 15 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 31

23. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield, 33-25

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding at Pascal Field, Oct. 30

24. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Wicomico, 42-7

This week: at Cambridge-South Dorcester, Oct. 30

25. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Smithsburg, 49-14

This week: vs. Allegany, Oct. 31