High School On SI Prep Soccer Top 15 Rankings: Taft Returns to No. 1, Just Ahead of Woodstock Academy

The revolving door at No. 1 continues to spin. For the fourth straight week, a new team tops the charts, although this is a familiar face. Taft, riding a 45-match unbeaten streak, returns to the top spot, just ahead of Woodstock Academy.



Taft held No. 1 until a tie opened the door for Hoosac to take over. The following week, Woodstock defeated Hoosac to vault to the top. Now, it's Taft's turn to reclaim the throne.

At this point, teams are starting to lineup for the stretch run.

In the next few weeks, No. 1 Taft will face three straight Top 15 teams to close out the regular season. Meanwhile, No. 2 Woodstock clashes with No. 8 Masters Academy this week, and No. 3 Hoosac will eagerly await that outcome as it sets up the playoffs in a loaded PPL East division.

Northfield Mount Hermon and Loomis Chaffee, both riding undefeated streaks more than a month long, move into the No. 4 and 5 spots. Vermont Academy, which made the largest jump in the rankings, settles in at No. 6 after upsetting former No. 4 Northwood. Northwood checks in at No. 7, ahead of Masters Academy. There was no change in the bottom of the Top 15.

Now, on with the rankings (though October 25 matches):

1. Taft School [Conn.] 10-0-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Taft School won all three of its contests last week in convincing fashion. The Rhinos handled Avon Old Farms 4-1, Trinity Palmer 5-0, and Williston Northampton 8-0. After facing Kent School this weekend, Taft will end regular-season play with three straight matches against Top 15 opponents.

2. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 8-0-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Woodstock edged Vermont Academy in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 3-3 draw in the championship game of an event hosted by Woodstock. Wake Forest commit Richard Sarpong scored twice, and Mateo Henry Lacombe added a goal for Woodstock in the final. Woodstock opened the event with a 5-1 victory over Bridgton Academy, with Arthur Masson scoring twice to lead the attack.

3. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 9-1-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Thomas St. Denis and Joaquim Filippini scored the goals as Hoosac School dealt No. 8 Masters Academy a 2-0 setback. The loss was the first in league play for Masters. Marcio Chaves continued to star for Hoosac on defense. Goalkeeper Bernardo Herdy recorded his fourth shutout of the season. Filippini leads the Prep Premier League with seven goals.

4. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 8-1-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Quinn Siblies scored the goal in a 1-1 draw with Phillips Andover and added two assists in a victory over Kimball Union Academy last week. Charlie Fauth and Elliot Trott scored against KUA. NMH faces Choate this week.

5. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 10-1-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Jaden Behm scored twice and added an assist as Loomis handled No. 12 Suffield Academy, 4-0. Loomis also shut out Deerfield last week to remain undefeated in its last 11 matches.

6. Vermont Academy [Vt.], 11-0-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Vermont Academy edged Northwood, 4-3, in the semifinals of an event at Woodstock before battling top-ranked Woodstock to a 3-3 draw and falling in penalty kicks. Sarp Arada scored in both matches. The combination of results vaulted Vermont Academy to an all-time high of No. 6 in this week's rankings.

7. Northwood School [N.Y.], 6-3-2

League: Independent

Notes: Northwood was stunned by undefeated Vermont Academy, 4-3, in an event at Woodstock Academy. Northwood bounced back with a consolation victory over Bridgton Academy. Northwood wraps up its regular season schedule this weekend with matches against Berkshire School and High Mowing School.

8. Masters Academy International [Mass.], 8-2-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Hunter Fitzgerald scored twice in Master's 5-1 victory over High Mowing. Masters, however, suffered its first league loss in a 2-0 setback to No. 3 Hoosac.

9. Brooks School [Mass.], 11-1-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Duke-bound Latu Kayira had two goals and three assists as Brooks defeated Belmont Hill 5-1. Fernando Rivas-Lora scored two goals, and Chase Daly netted the other goal. Brooks also played to a scoreless draw with St. George's.

10. Milton Academy [Mass.], 9-1-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Colgate commit Emmanuel Cheyo scored twice against St. Mark's and had a goal and one assist in a win over Rivers.

11. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 7-0-6

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Cesar Tupac-Yupanqui was the standout player for Choate last week as the team tied a pair of matches to remain undefeated. Choate and No. 12 Suffield played to a scoreless draw. Choate played to a 2-2 contest with No. 13 Hotchkiss.

12. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 6-1-5

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Suffield and Choate played to a scoreless tie last week, keeping these two programs ranked side by side. However, Suffield suffered a 4-0 setback to No. 5 Loomis Chaffee, indicating there might be quite a gap between the NEPSAC Open challengers and the bottom of the Top 15.

13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 5-1-7

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Sophofree-kickmore standout Bless Obey continues to deliver, and last week his late free kick goal pulled Hotchkiss into a 2-2 tie with No. 11 Choate.

14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 7-2-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Mount St. Charles edged Bridgton Academy 2-1 before routing MacDuffie School 8-1.

15. Middlesex School [Mass.], 8-1-3

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Senior Long Nguyen scored three goals last week as Middlesex defeated Belmont Hill and St. Sebastian's.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill School [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Mercersburg Academy [Pa.], Pennington School [N.J.], Phillips Andover [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], Thayer Academy [Mass.], Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], Westminster School [Conn.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].