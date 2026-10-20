Patrick Ewing Jr., Son of NBA Legend, Named Vermont Academy Basketball Coach

Vermont Academy has named Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA Hall of Famer and Georgetown legend Patrick Ewing, as its new boys prep basketball head coach.

Ewing takes over a program that won the NEPSAC AAA championship in 2024 and has produced NBA players Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora.

The appointment follows the departure of Connor Merrill, who was named Vermont Academy's head prep basketball coach in June but stepped down in September.

Ewing brings an extensive playing and coaching background to the Wildcats, including experience at Georgetown, in professional basketball and in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Patrick Ewing Jr. Brings Georgetown, Professional Basketball Experience

Ewing played high school basketball at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, before beginning his college career at Indiana University.

He later transferred to Georgetown, where he helped the Hoyas reach the 2007 NCAA Final Four.

Ewing earned Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2008 and was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of that year's NBA Draft.

His professional playing career included time overseas and in the NBA Development League.

Following his playing career, Ewing moved into coaching and basketball administration.

He served as Georgetown's director of basketball operations and later became head coach and general manager of the Newfoundland Growlers in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Vermont Academy athletic director Karen Henry said Ewing's approach to developing young athletes was an important factor in the school's decision.

"From the moment Patrick stepped on campus, there was a genuine connection to Vermont Academy and what makes our community so special," Henry said. "His basketball experience speaks for itself, but what impressed us most was his character, his passion for developing young people, and his vision for our program.

"We care deeply about these young men and their experience here, and we truly believe Patrick is the right person to lead this next chapter of Vermont Academy basketball. We couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

Ewing Takes Over Established NEPSAC AAA Program

Vermont Academy competes in the NEPSAC AAA, one of New England's premier prep school basketball leagues.

The Wildcats captured the 2024 NEPSAC AAA championship and have developed numerous players who continued their careers at the Division I level.

Among the program's most prominent alumni are NBA players Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora.

Brown, a 2016 Vermont Academy graduate, was a member of the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship team.

Nwora, who graduated in 2017, was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA championship team.

The school's basketball alumni have also continued their careers at programs including Louisville, Miami, Syracuse, Marquette, Penn State, Boston College, Harvard, St. John's, VCU and Xavier.

Vermont Academy head of school Mike Peller said Ewing's commitment to mentorship stood out during the hiring process.

"What impressed me most about meeting Patrick was not his past playing and coaching experiences, which are of course remarkably impressive," Peller said.

"Rather, the way in which Patrick spoke about mentoring players to be great community members and the way in which Patrick spoke of his role as a father made it clear that he will bring so much more than just basketball acumen.

"At VA, we focus on human, student, athlete/performer, in that order. And Patrick clearly embodies that. It clearly is a great moment for VA basketball."

Coaching Change Comes Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Ewing's appointment follows an unexpected coaching transition at Vermont Academy.

Merrill, a 2011 Vermont Academy graduate, was introduced as the program's next head coach in June before announcing his departure in September.

In his farewell statement, Merrill expressed appreciation for his coaching career and the relationships he developed.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to coach and for all of the experiences, relationships, and memories I've been fortunate enough to have over the past 11 years," Merrill said.

"I'm proud of the journey and grateful for everything it has taught me. I'm looking forward to whatever comes next and to the new opportunities and experiences ahead."

Ewing now inherits a program with a championship tradition, a history of developing Division I prospects and expectations of competing at a high level.

His first season leading the Wildcats will come during the 2026-27 campaign.