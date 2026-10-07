1. LA City Section Football Rankings, Oct. 7: Cleveland Jumps to No. 3 After Snapping Birmingham's Streak

Cleveland's 14-9 win over Birmingham, which handed the Patriots their first City Section regular-season loss since 2017, shook up the High School On SI LA City Section Top 15 high school football rankings after Week 6.

Carson stays at No. 1 after a 57-0 rout of Gardena, and undefeated Cleveland climbs to No. 3. Birmingham falls to No. 7.

Palisades jumps five spots to No. 9 after a 29-26 win over Venice. Hamilton returns to the rankings at No. 13, and Granada Hills Charter makes its first appearance at No. 15. Banning and Bell drop out after losses to San Pedro and Garfield.

Here are the latest High School On SI LA City Section high school football Top 15 rankings, as of Oct. 7:

LA City Section Top 15 Football Rankings, Oct. 7

1. Carson (5-1)

Carson routed Gardena 57-0. The Colts continue their push for a City Section title.

Next: at Banning

2. San Pedro (5-1)

San Pedro beat Banning 49-17 in the 91st Battle of the Harbor. The Pirates have won six straight meetings in the rivalry.

Next: vs. Gardena

3. Cleveland (6-0)

Cleveland beat Birmingham 14-9, handing the Patriots their first City Section regular-season loss since 2017. The Cavaliers are now in position to win their first West Valley League title since 1999.

Next: vs. El Camino Real

4. Garfield (5-1)

Garfield erased a 21-point deficit against Bell and pulled away for a 42-28 win.

Next: at South East

5. King/Drew (1-4)

The Golden Eagles fell 35-7 to undefeated Santa Fe Christian of San Diego. King/Drew will regroup as Coliseum League play begins.

Next: vs. Washington Prep

6. Crenshaw (4-2)

Crenshaw got back in the win column with a 31-8 victory over Marquez. A big Coliseum League test awaits.

Next: at No. 5 King/Drew

7. Birmingham (1-5)

Birmingham fell 14-9 to No. 3 Cleveland last Friday, its first City Section regular-season loss since 2017. The Patriots will look to finish strong before the playoffs.

Next: at Taft

8. Kennedy (6-0)

Kennedy is rolling through the Valley Mission League after a 35-22 win over Panorama. Kennedy has a real chance to finish 10-0.

Next: at Panorama

9. Palisades (2-3)

The Dolphins made a statement with a 29-26 thriller over Venice, a win that lifts them five spots in the Top 15.

Next: at University

10. Dorsey (4-3)

Dorsey opened Coliseum League play with a 20-12 win over Washington Prep. The Dons look like a contender for the league title.

Next: at Marquez

11. Venice (2-4)

The Gondoliers dropped their Western League opener 29-26 to No. 9 Palisades. Venice will try to bounce back against Fairfax.

Next: at Fairfax

12. Marshall (7-0)

Marshall continued its push for a Northern League title with an 8-6 win over Franklin. Like Kennedy, Marshall is a favorite to win its league and has a real chance to finish 10-0.

Next: at Lincoln

13. Hamilton (2-4)

Hamilton returns to the Top 15 after a 33-21 win over No. 14 University. Sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux, a four-star recruit, threw five touchdown passes.

Next: at Westchester

14. University (3-3)

University fell 33-21 to Hamilton in its league opener but showed promising signs. The Wildcats' next league game could carry title implications down the line.

Next: vs. Palisades

15. Granada Hills Charter (4-2)

The Highlanders make their first appearance in the Top 15. Granada Hills Charter has quietly put together a strong season, with wins over No. 9 Palisades and North Hollywood, and opened league play with a 29-0 shutout of El Camino Real.

Next: at Chatsworth

Banning, Bell Drop Out as Hamilton and Granada Hills Charter Move In

Dropped: Banning (lost 49-17 to No. 2 San Pedro), Bell (lost 42-28 to No. 4 Garfield)

New: Hamilton (beat No. 14 University 33-21), Granada Hills Charter (beat El Camino Real 29-0)