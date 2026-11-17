Playoff football is officially in full swing in Southern California as the Semifinals are taking place in the CIF LA City Section.

The Open Division will see Carson host a tricky opponent that could potentially cause problems, while Division 1 has a Western League rematch taking place.

Division 2 and 3 has games that can potentially come down to the wire as each team in the divisions are equally talented and have a chance to compete for a championship next week.

Here is a closer look at the top matchups in the semifinals, a quick analysis, and predictions.

Open Division

No. 5 King/Drew at No. 1 Carson

Carson will host a King/Drew program coming off its first Open Division victory in program history after defeating No. 4 Birmingham 36-15. Although Carson remains the favorite to win the Open Division, King/Drew is a program that can possibly cause Carson the most issues.

Bar Carson, King/Drew has arguably the most athletic team in this division which will make them tricky to gameplan against. This matchup is also a rematch from last year's quarterfinal match where Carson would prevail 27-2.

This game has the potential to be a close one and will undoubtedly be full of fireworks. Carson has proven this season that they are the No.1 team in the City Section, thus far.

The pick: Carson

No. 6 Crenshaw at No. 2 San Pedro

Crenshaw prevailed 8-6 in a muddy contest against No. 3 Cleveland in the Quarterfinals. Crenshaw has shown explosiveness on offense and a defensive that can bend but not break.

San Pedro’s strong rushing attack led by Junior Johnny Rivera, who played at Mary Star last season, could cause Crenshaw’s defense, who can struggle to stop the run at times, problems.

Crenshaw’s athleticism could play a big part in their matchup against the Pirates. If the Cougars can get their athletes into space, they can cause San Pedro all sorts of problems.

The pick: San Pedro

Division 1

No. 4 Banning at No. 1 Kennedy

Banning, who has scored 105 in two playoff games, is having a great playoff run after a regular season filled with injuries to key players and a 4-6 regular season record.

The Pilots are now back healthy and firing on all cylinders. Banning’s defense will have the tough task of keeping an explosive Kennedy offense off the scoreboard.

Kennedy, 12-0, has shown no signs of slowing down this season and will look to put an end to Banning’s momentum.

The pick: Kennedy

No. 3 Venice at No. 2 Hamilton

A Western League rematch, that saw Hamilton beat Venice 15-14 earlier in the year, will make for an exciting Semifinal matchup.

Both teams survived close matches in the quarterfinals. Venice beat No. 6 Garfield 15-14 and Hamilton beat No. 10 El Camino Real 21-14 in an overtime thriller.

Venice will come ready to play as they will want to avenge their regular season loss. Senior runningback Justen Key, who rushed for 83 yards in their victory over Garfield, could play a big part against a Hamilton who can struggle to stop the run at times.

Hamilton, who has a pass-happy offense, will be glad that no rain is forecasted this Friday meaning 4-Star Sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux will be at full strength.

There is a famous saying that beating a team twice is difficult. No. 3 Cleveland can attest to that as the Cavaliers lost 8-6 to No. 6 Crenshaw in a rematch in the Open Division Quarterfinal. This game is perhaps the most evenly contested matchup on Friday night's slate.

The pick: Hamilton

Division 2

No. 12 Marquez at No. 1 Jefferson

Jefferson’s athletic offense will be put to a major test Friday Night when they have to scheme around 4-Star Senior linebacker Elyjah Staples of Marquez.

Marquez had a rough regular season going 1-9 but are now firing on all cylinders and will hope to play in a City Section championship for the second year in a row.

The pick: Jefferson

No. 3 San Fernando at No. 2 Sylmar

Another rematch will take place in Division 2 when San Fernando makes the trip to Sylmar. Not only is this a rematch, this matchup is also the “San Fernando Classic.” which adds another layer of excitement to this matchup.

Sylmar beat San Fernando 36-28 earlier this season at home and will again host San Fernando this matchup. Senior quarterback Tim Tanner Jr. has the Sylmar offense rolling.

The pick: Sylmar

Division 3

No. 4 Lincoln at No. 1 Roosevelt

Roosevelt's run heavy has shown no signs of slowing down in Division 3 and will enter this matchup as a favorite.

The pick: Roosevelt

No. 6 Westchester at No. 2 South East

After going 0-10 in the regular season, Westchester is now playing for a chance at a Championship. South East will look to spoil the party.

The pick: South East