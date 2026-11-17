The 2026 Wisconsin high school football playoffs have reached their final weekend, with seven state championship games scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Fourteen teams remain in contention for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's seven 11-player championships, while the eight-player tournament has already crowned its champion.

Gilman defeated Belmont 34-6 on Saturday, Nov. 14, to win the eight-player state championship, completing an undefeated season and capturing the program's first eight-player title.

The remaining championship games feature several undefeated programs and intriguing matchups, highlighted by a Division 1 showdown between West De Pere and Hamilton, both 13-0.

West De Pere enters the championship game riding a 27-game winning streak after winning the Division 2 title last season. The Phantoms moved one step closer to another championship with a dramatic 20-19 victory over Racine Case in the state semifinals.

Hamilton advanced with a convincing 48-15 victory over Bay Port.

Division 3 will feature another battle of unbeatens as Pewaukee faces Port Washington, while Division 5 pits undefeated Darlington against New Glarus.

The Nov. 13 semifinals produced several memorable performances, including Mondovi's 56-27 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic, Freedom's 35-6 win over Little Chute and Iowa-Grant's 36-0 shutout of Hilbert.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, including state championship matchups, semifinal scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Division 1 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: West De Pere (13-0) vs. Hamilton (13-0)

Friday, Nov. 20 — 4 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

The Division 1 championship features two undefeated teams with a combined 26 victories.

West De Pere, the defending Division 2 state champion, moved into Division 1 this season and has continued its winning ways.

The Phantoms advanced with a dramatic 20-19 victory over Racine Case in the state semifinals.

Hamilton earned its championship berth with a convincing 48-15 victory over Bay Port.

The Chargers are seeking their first WIAA state football championship after finishing as Division 2 runners-up in 2000.

West De Pere is pursuing its fourth WIAA state championship, having previously won Division 3 titles in 2010 and 2011 before capturing the Division 2 championship in 2025.

Division 1 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

West De Pere 20, Racine Case 19

Hamilton 48, Bay Port 15

Division 2 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Notre Dame (13-0) vs. Monona Grove (12-1)

Friday, Nov. 20 — 1 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Notre Dame enters the Division 2 championship undefeated after defeating Union Grove 28-17 in the state semifinals.

The Tritons will face Monona Grove, which earned its championship appearance with a 30-7 victory over New Richmond.

Notre Dame has won all 13 games this season, while Monona Grove enters the championship contest with a 12-1 record.

Both programs advanced through challenging semifinal matchups to secure their places at Camp Randall.

Division 2 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Notre Dame 28, Union Grove 17

Monona Grove 30, New Richmond 7

Division 3 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Pewaukee (13-0) vs. Port Washington (13-0)

Friday, Nov. 20 — 10 a.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Division 3 will crown an undefeated state champion when Pewaukee faces Port Washington.

Pewaukee improved to 13-0 with a 28-14 victory over Catholic Memorial in the state semifinals.

Port Washington also remained unbeaten, defeating La Crosse Logan 34-27 in overtime.

The Pirates survived one of the most competitive semifinal games in the state to earn their championship opportunity.

With both teams entering at 13-0, the championship game will determine which program finishes with a perfect season.

Division 3 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Pewaukee 28, Catholic Memorial 14

Port Washington 34, La Crosse Logan 27 (OT)

Division 4 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Freedom (13-0) vs. Lake Mills (12-1)

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 7 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Freedom continued its undefeated season with a 35-6 victory over Little Chute in the state semifinals.

The Irish will face Lake Mills, which advanced with a 36-7 victory over West Salem.

Both programs delivered convincing semifinal performances, setting up a championship matchup between two teams that have combined for 25 victories this season.

Freedom enters the title game unbeaten, while Lake Mills brings a 12-1 record.

Division 4 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Freedom 35, Little Chute 6

Lake Mills 36, West Salem 7

Division 5 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Darlington (13-0) vs. New Glarus (12-1)

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 4 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Darlington enters the Division 5 championship undefeated after defeating Amherst 32-21 in the state semifinals.

The Redbirds will face New Glarus, which advanced with a 14-0 shutout of Lake Country Lutheran.

New Glarus' defensive performance was one of the most impressive results of the semifinal round.

Darlington brings a perfect 13-0 record into the championship game, while New Glarus enters at 12-1.

Division 5 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Darlington 32, Amherst 21

New Glarus 14, Lake Country Lutheran 0

Division 6 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: Mondovi (12-1) vs. Lomira (13-0)

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 1 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Division 6 features undefeated Lomira against Mondovi, which has won 12 of its 13 games this season.

Lomira advanced with a 30-13 victory over Bonduel in the state semifinals.

Mondovi delivered one of the most impressive offensive performances of the semifinal round, defeating Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 56-27.

The Buffaloes will now attempt to hand Lomira its first loss of the season and capture the Division 6 championship.

Division 6 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Mondovi 56, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 27

Lomira 30, Bonduel 13

Division 7 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship: River Ridge (12-1) vs. Iowa-Grant (11-2)

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 10 a.m.

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

River Ridge and Iowa-Grant will open Wisconsin's 11-player championship schedule Thursday morning.

River Ridge advanced with a hard-fought 21-15 victory over Glenwood City in the state semifinals.

Iowa-Grant secured its championship appearance with a dominant 36-0 shutout of Hilbert.

The Panthers enter the title game with an 11-2 record, while River Ridge brings a 12-1 mark into the championship matchup.

Division 7 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

River Ridge 21, Glenwood City 15

Iowa-Grant 36, Hilbert 0

Wisconsin Eight-Player Football Playoff Bracket: Gilman Wins State Championship

2026 Eight-Player State Champion: Gilman Pirates

Gilman 34, Belmont 6

Wisconsin has already crowned its first football state champion of 2026.

Gilman defeated Belmont 34-6 on Saturday, Nov. 14, at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids to capture the WIAA eight-player state championship.

The Pirates completed a perfect 13-0 season and won the program's first eight-player state title after finishing as runners-up in 2025.

Gilman led 14-6 at halftime before shutting out Belmont in the second half and pulling away for the 28-point victory.

The Pirates opened the scoring when defensive lineman Tayden Angell intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Belmont responded with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Griffin McNett, but Gilman controlled the remainder of the game.

The championship adds to Gilman's football history, which also includes three 11-player state titles in 1986, 2006 and 2010.

Eight-Player State Championship Result — Nov. 14

Gilman 34, Belmont 6

Eight-Player State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Gilman 47, Owen-Withee 0

Belmont 50, Wabeno/Laona 26

When Are the 2026 Wisconsin High School Football State Championships?

The WIAA's seven remaining state championship games will be played Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at Camp Randall Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.

Thursday's championship schedule begins with Division 7 at 10 a.m., followed by Division 6 at 1 p.m., Division 5 at 4 p.m. and Division 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday's games feature Division 3 at 10 a.m., Division 2 at 1 p.m. and Division 1 at 4 p.m.

All times are Central.

The eight-player championship was completed Nov. 14, with Gilman defeating Belmont 34-6.

The 11-player championship games will be televised on the WIAA State Television Network, with streaming available through participating stations' websites and apps.

What's Next in the Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs?

Wisconsin's championship weekend will feature seven games over two days, including three matchups between undefeated teams.

In Division 1, West De Pere and Hamilton will meet with perfect 13-0 records.

Division 3 features another showdown between unbeaten teams as Pewaukee faces Port Washington.

Division 5 includes undefeated Darlington against New Glarus, while Division 4 features unbeaten Freedom against Lake Mills.

Notre Dame will attempt to complete a perfect season against Monona Grove in Division 2, and Lomira will look to remain undefeated against Mondovi in Division 6.

Division 7 opens the championship schedule with River Ridge against Iowa-Grant.

With Gilman already crowned as Wisconsin's eight-player champion, seven more state champions will be determined at Camp Randall Stadium.

High School On SI will continue updating the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets with championship scores and results as the 2026 season concludes.