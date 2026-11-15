CIF Southern Section, LA City Section Football Semifinal Matchups (All Divisions)

The road to a CIF championship is getting shorter, and the stakes are rising across Southern California high school football. The CIF Southern Section and LA City Section semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 20, with teams now just one victory away from earning a spot in their respective championship games. With 14 divisions represented in the Southern Section and four playoff divisions in the City Section, the matchups get more compelling as the postseason enters its final stretch.

Setting The Table

In the CIF Southern Section, the Division 1 semifinal might provide the most competitive final four in the country. In Division 2, the games are all a 'pick 'em' because the parity is so good.

In the LA City Section, Crenshaw already provided a 'stunner' in taking down No. 2-seeded Cleveland which beat the Cougars earlier this season. Carson, the defending Open Division City champion, is still alive.

Southern Section and LA City Section football championships are set for Nov. 27 and 28.

CIF Southern Section Football Semifinal Matchups

Sierra Canyon (11-0) at Centennial (8-3)

St. John Bosco (8-3) at Santa Margarita (11-0)

Chaparral (8-4) at San Juan Hills (10-2)

Palos Verdes (11-1) at Pacifica (10-2)

Great Oak (10-2) at Poly (8-4)

San Jacinto (11-1) at Villa Park (9-3)

Chino Hills (8-4) at Downey (8-4)

Quartz Hill (11-1) at La Habra (7-5)

Agoura (11-1) at Simi Valley (7-5)

Aquinas (8-4) at Mary Star of the Sea (10-1)

Santa Barbara (9-3) at Beaumont (8-4)

St. Francis (7-5) at Foothill (7-5)

La Mirada (9-3) at Paramount (11-1)

Oak Park (9-3) at Millikan (5-7)

Rio Hondo Prep (9-3) at Segerstrom (7-5)

Santiago (8-4) at Rancho Verde (8-4)

Compton (11-1) at Moreno Valley (7-5)

West Covina (7-5) at North (8-4)

Desert Hot Springs (9-3) at Nogales (12-0)

Dos Pueblos (8-4) at Rancho Mirage (9-3)

Crescenta Valley (8-4) at South (8-4)

Xavier Prep (6-6) at Dominguez (8-4)

Carter (9-3) at Artesia (10-1)

Costa Mesa (7-5) at Lakeside (7-5)

University (7-4) at Wilson (7-5)

Whittier (8-4) at Anaheim (8-4)

Bassett (10-2) at Valley (9-3)

Knight (5-7) at San Gabriel (7-4)

Los Angeles City Section Semifinal Matchups

King/Drew (7-4) at Carson (10-1)

Crenshaw (8-3) at San Pedro (8-2)

Banning (6-6) at Kennedy (12-0)

Venice (7-5) at Hamilton (7-5)

Marquez (3-9) at Jefferson (9-3)

San Fernando (8-4) at Sylmar (8-4)

Lincoln (9-3) at Roosevelt (9-3)

Westchester (8-4) at South East (9-3)