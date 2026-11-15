CIF Southern Section, LA City Section Football Semifinal Matchups (All Divisions)
The road to a CIF championship is getting shorter, and the stakes are rising across Southern California high school football. The CIF Southern Section and LA City Section semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 20, with teams now just one victory away from earning a spot in their respective championship games. With 14 divisions represented in the Southern Section and four playoff divisions in the City Section, the matchups get more compelling as the postseason enters its final stretch.
Setting The Table
In the CIF Southern Section, the Division 1 semifinal might provide the most competitive final four in the country. In Division 2, the games are all a 'pick 'em' because the parity is so good.
In the LA City Section, Crenshaw already provided a 'stunner' in taking down No. 2-seeded Cleveland which beat the Cougars earlier this season. Carson, the defending Open Division City champion, is still alive.
Southern Section and LA City Section football championships are set for Nov. 27 and 28.
CIF Southern Section Football Semifinal Matchups
Division 1
Sierra Canyon (11-0) at Centennial (8-3)
St. John Bosco (8-3) at Santa Margarita (11-0)
Division 2
Chaparral (8-4) at San Juan Hills (10-2)
Palos Verdes (11-1) at Pacifica (10-2)
Division 3
Great Oak (10-2) at Poly (8-4)
San Jacinto (11-1) at Villa Park (9-3)
Division 4
Chino Hills (8-4) at Downey (8-4)
Quartz Hill (11-1) at La Habra (7-5)
Division 5
Agoura (11-1) at Simi Valley (7-5)
Aquinas (8-4) at Mary Star of the Sea (10-1)
Division 6
Santa Barbara (9-3) at Beaumont (8-4)
St. Francis (7-5) at Foothill (7-5)
Division 7
La Mirada (9-3) at Paramount (11-1)
Oak Park (9-3) at Millikan (5-7)
Division 8
Rio Hondo Prep (9-3) at Segerstrom (7-5)
Santiago (8-4) at Rancho Verde (8-4)
Division 9
Compton (11-1) at Moreno Valley (7-5)
West Covina (7-5) at North (8-4)
Division 10
Desert Hot Springs (9-3) at Nogales (12-0)
Dos Pueblos (8-4) at Rancho Mirage (9-3)
Division 11
Crescenta Valley (8-4) at South (8-4)
Xavier Prep (6-6) at Dominguez (8-4)
Division 12
Carter (9-3) at Artesia (10-1)
Costa Mesa (7-5) at Lakeside (7-5)
Division 13
University (7-4) at Wilson (7-5)
Whittier (8-4) at Anaheim (8-4)
Division 14
Bassett (10-2) at Valley (9-3)
Knight (5-7) at San Gabriel (7-4)
Los Angeles City Section Semifinal Matchups
Open Division
King/Drew (7-4) at Carson (10-1)
Crenshaw (8-3) at San Pedro (8-2)
Division I
Banning (6-6) at Kennedy (12-0)
Venice (7-5) at Hamilton (7-5)
Division II
Marquez (3-9) at Jefferson (9-3)
San Fernando (8-4) at Sylmar (8-4)
Division III
Lincoln (9-3) at Roosevelt (9-3)
Westchester (8-4) at South East (9-3)
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal