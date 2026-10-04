4-Star QB Thaddeus Breaux Throws 5 Touchdowns as Hamilton Beats University

LOS ANGELES — Hamilton and University brought dramatically different offensive approaches into their Western League football opener Friday night.

University wanted to run the football, control the clock and keep Hamilton's explosive passing attack on the sideline.

Thaddeus Breaux didn't give the Wildcats enough time to make that plan work.

The four-star sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes as Hamilton defeated University 33-21 before a sold-out homecoming crowd.

University's physical, run-heavy offense gave Hamilton problems throughout the night, but Breaux and the Yankees' passing game ultimately proved too much.

Hamilton Races to an Early Lead

Hamilton wasted little time putting University in a hole.

The Yankees raced to a 13-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, with Breaux staying composed in the pocket and getting the ball to his playmakers.

University responded early in the second quarter when junior running back William Biddle turned an inside run into a 60-yard touchdown. Biddle broke several tackles on his way to the end zone, cutting Hamilton's lead to 13-7.

The response didn't slow Breaux for long.

Q2 11:42 Hamilton - 13 University 7

BIG PLAY to begin the second quarter for University as ‘28 RB William Biddle breaks a gang of tackles and runs it in for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/I0QQ9Ne6UV — City Section News (@LACitySection) October 3, 2026

Hamilton answered to extend its advantage to 19-7, while its defense began finding ways to contain University's rushing attack.

Senior defensive tackle Micah Butler, a Sacramento State commit, and junior edge rusher Lincoln Hackett, a transfer from Fairfax, helped Hamilton limit the damage on the ground for the remainder of the half.

University's defense made plays of its own. Junior linebacker D'Elliott Jones and freshman cornerback Zaire Williams helped prevent Hamilton from completely breaking the game open.

University Tries to Wear Down Hamilton

University leaned even more heavily on its running game in the second half, hoping to take advantage of Hamilton's lack of depth and wear down the Yankees' front seven.

Hamilton still found a way to strike.

Breaux helped the Yankees extend their lead to 26-14 midway through the third quarter, but University responded immediately.

On the Wildcats' next offensive play, junior quarterback Nick Schmidt, a transfer from Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), connected with Williams for a long touchdown pass. The score pulled University within 26-21 with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Q4 01:38 Hamilton - 33 University - 21

‘29 4-Star QB Thaddeus Breaux connects with ‘29 WR Le’Kai Morgan for the TD. A Hamilton win is likely now. @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/4zg7rlBirz — City Section News (@LACitySection) October 3, 2026

Neither team scored again until the closing minutes as both defenses came up with stops and the offenses failed to capitalize on opportunities.

Hamilton coach Elijah Asante credited University for refusing to go away.

“They never stopped,” Asante said. “Hats off to University. They played for four quarters.”

Breaux finally put the game away in the final minute.

The sophomore found Le'Kai Morgan in the end zone for his fifth touchdown pass of the night, extending Hamilton's lead to 33-21 and sealing the Yankees' first Western League victory.

Western League Race Takes Shape

Hamilton's victory gives the Yankees an early foothold in what could become a wide-open Western League race.

Palisades also opened league play with a significant victory, defeating Venice 29-26. Hamilton, Palisades, Venice and University all figure to have a say in how the league race unfolds.

For Hamilton, Friday's victory also provided some validation for a difficult nonleague schedule that contributed to the Yankees entering Western League play with a losing record.

Asante said that was by design.

“I don't try to schedule wins,” Asante said. “I try to schedule really tough opponents so that it can bring out the best in us and the worst in us so we can fix it before league play starts.”

Hamilton improved to 2-4 and will travel next week to face 0-6 Westchester, a team that beat the Yankees last season.

Asante doesn't want his players paying attention to Westchester's record.

“Westchester beat us last year and we thought we would win that game,” Asante said. “My team has to finish strong and become mature. We are very good but we are not mature yet.”

University fell to 3-3 and will host Palisades next week.