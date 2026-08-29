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California High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action.
Gary Adornato|
Laguna Blanca topped Orcutt Academy, 36-8, on Fri. Aug. 28 in California.
Laguna Blanca topped Orcutt Academy, 36-8, on Fri. Aug. 28 in California. | Mike Bouffard

The 2026 California high school football season rolled on Friday, Aug. 28, with hundreds of teams across the state taking the field. From Northern California to San Diego, here are the final scores from Friday night’s action.

California High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Acalanes 35, Archbishop Mitty 14

Alhambra 50, Hercules 0

Alta Loma 21, St. Francis 7

American Canyon 15, Clayton Valley Charter 14

Anaheim 35, Savanna 20

Analy 62, Wood 33

Antioch 29, Dublin 7

Apple Valley 34, Highland 14

Aragon 35, Silver Creek 28

Arcadia 30, San Gabriel 6

Arleta 42, Bernstein 6

Army-Navy 30, Southwest SD 27

Arroyo Grande 36, Paso Robles 7

Artesia 28, Wilson 12

Atascadero 10, Golden Valley 0

Bakersfield 42, Paraclete 17

Balboa 38, Mt. Diablo 6

Baldwin Park 45, Rowland 8

Banning 44, Huntington Park 0

Banning 42, Redlands 26

Bear River 26, Golden Sierra 20

Bell 26, Marquez 12

Bell Gardens 14, Bishop Montgomery 13

Belmont 20, Locke 6

Berkeley 38, Pinole Valley 18

Biggs 35, Weed 0

Bishop Amat 22, Oak Hills 3

Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 13

Bishop Kelly 20, Aquinas 13

Bishop O'Dowd 55, Castlemont 6

Bishop Union 64, Yerington 0

Bishop's 45, Coronado 7

Bonita 48, Diamond Ranch 0

Boron 27, McFarland 26

Bosco Tech 16, Rancho Dominguez 6

Branson 56, Crystal Springs Uplands 38

Brentwood School 16, University 8

Bret Harte 21, Delhi 7

Bullard 42, Mayfair 0

Burlingame 45, Piedmont Hills 0

Burton 20, Lynbrook 7

Cajon 35, Independence 14

Calaveras 34, Bradshaw Christian 14

Calexico 6, Southwest EC 0

Calipatria 25, Foothills Christian 22

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 38, Montebello 31

Canyon 19, Rancho Verde 0

Canyon 25, Glendale 24

Capistrano Valley 33, Downey 23

Carlsbad 35, Oceanside 0

Carson 31, Dorsey 8

Carter 28, Don Lugo 13

Casa Grande 34, Concord 27

Castaic 48, Littlerock 0

Cathedral 43, St. Monica 34

Cathedral City 22, San Bernardino 20

Centennial 38, Beverly Hills 27

Centennial 74, Burbank 41

Central 33, Palm Desert 30

Central East 42, Grant 12

Central Valley 60, Mt. Shasta 12

Chaminade 35, Valencia 10

Chaparral 31, San Juan Hills 19

Charter Oak 27, Upland 10

Chatsworth 12, Franklin 0

Chester 48, Westwood 6

Chowchilla 55, Yosemite 14

Christian 41, Valley Center 20

Clairemont 40, Castle Park 8

Claremont 35, Diamond Bar 21

Classical Academy 42, Escondido 0

Cleveland 53, Grant 0

Clovis 44, Salinas 14

Clovis East 21, Centennial 14

Clovis West 44, La Costa Canyon 28

Coalinga 7, McLane 6

College Park 28, Beckman 21

Cordova 33, Sheldon 16

Corona del Mar 37, Santa Barbara 7

Costa Mesa 41, Estancia 7

Crean Lutheran 31, Mira Costa 10

Crenshaw 47, Jordan 13

Crescenta Valley 31, Knight 0

Crespi 38, Golden Valley 7

CSDR 58, Animo Robinson 8

Culver City 46, King/Drew 26

Cypress 24, Brea Olinda 12

Damien 27, Vista Murrieta 21

Dana Hills 62, Tesoro 7

De Anza 14, Alameda 7

De La Salle 35, Junipero Serra 25

Del Campo 13, Burbank 6

Del Mar 24, Evergreen Valley 13

Del Norte 19, St. Augustine 14

Del Oro 42, Downey 20

Del Sol 22, San Marcos 21

Delano 20, West 14

Desert Hot Springs 20, Xavier Prep 6

Desert Mirage 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6

Destiny Christian Academy 28, Inderkum 12

Dinuba 28, Reedley 7

Dominguez 60, Hawthorne 0

Dougherty Valley 21, Mt. Eden 0

Eagle Point 47, Yreka 7

East Bakersfield 38, Kern Valley 7

East Nicolaus 15, Linden 7

Eastlake 26, Morse 16

Eastside 16, Rosamond 12

Edison 39, Elk Grove 20

El Camino 27, Chino Hills 21

El Capitan 14, Chula Vista 9

El Dorado 35, Fullerton 17

El Modena 20, Segerstrom 6

El Monte 37, Ganesha 3

El Rancho 25, Santa Fe 0

Enterprise 48, Corning 0

Entrepreneur 26, Hillcrest Christian 14

Escondido Charter 53, O'Farrell Charter 13

Esperanza 9, Fountain Valley 3

Etna 27, Los Molinos 21

Everett Alvarez 13, Alisal 2

Exeter 34, El Diamante 14

Ferndale 31, Anderson 7

Firebaugh 21, California Military Institute 20

Folsom 23, Cardinal Newman 17

Foothill 45, Chavez 14

Foothill 34, Woodland Christian 28

Fortuna 41, St. Helena 6

Franklin 34, Chavez 14

Franklin 27, Galt 21

Freedom 37, Le Grand 14

Fremont 33, Galileo 21

Fresno Christian 31, Laton 14

Gahr 7, Cerritos 3

Garces Memorial 42, Wasco 13

Garey 14, Azusa 7

George Washington Prep 24, Roybal 0

Glenn 31, Century 6

Golden Valley 23, Lathrop 6

Golden West 56, Righetti 28

Grace 45, Santa Paula 30

Grace Davis 43, El Capitan 28

Granada 19, Campolindo 7

Granite Bay 47, Vista del Lago 16

Granite Hills 43, Farmersville 6

Granite Hills 38, Mater Dei Catholic 31

Great Oak 27, San Marcos 21

Half Moon Bay 42, Overfelt 0

Hamilton 36, Oroville 6

Hamilton 41, Victory Christian Academy 0

Hanford 28, Sanger 24

Harbor 7, Mills 6

Hart 21, Newbury Park 10

Harvard-Westlake 29, Palisades 23

Hawkins 20, Verbum Dei Jesuit 10

Hayfork 30, Burney 0

Hayward 48, Arroyo 10

Helix 28, Imperial 7

Heritage 30, James Logan 10

Heritage Christian 35, El Camino Real 9

Highland 40, Stockdale 12

Highlands 54, North Tahoe 0

Hill 14, El Camino 12

Hillsdale 27, Terra Nova 26

Hilltop 45, El Cajon Valley 6

Hilmar 49, Argonaut 35

Hollister 17, Soledad 6

Hollywood 18, Canoga Park 14

Holtville 66, St. Pius X 31

Homedale 33, Central Catholic 21

Homestead 21, Los Altos 13

Hoover 35, Bassett 26

Hughson 44, Ceres 7

Immanuel 43, Firebaugh 0

Irvine 8, Portola 0

Jefferson 41, Van Nuys 3

Jesuit 33, Lincoln 14

Johnson 39, Natomas 14

JSerra Catholic 63, Woodrow Wilson 0

Justin-Siena 20, Kelseyville 18

Kairos Public 48, West Campus 6

Kaiser 29, Heritage 28

Kennedy 44, Pasadena 0

Kerman 35, Justin Garza 6

King's Academy 44, Aptos 29

Kings Christian 39, Coast Union 10

La Canada 28, Santa Monica 20

La Habra 35, Northview 14

La Jolla Country Day 22, Mt. Carmel 21

La Mirada 38, Norwalk 0

La Quinta 40, Pioneer 20

La Quinta 58, Yucca Valley 28

La Serna 56, Schurr 7

Laguna Blanca 36, Orcutt Academy 8

Laguna Hills 24, Aliso Niguel 10

Lakeside 35, Loara 0

Lakewood 12, Paramount 7

Lancaster 44, Newport Harbor 35

Las Lomas 32, Jesse M. Bethel 0

Lawndale 69, Roosevelt 0

Legacy 32, Lincoln 0

Lemoore 42, San Joaquin Memorial 27

Liberty 35, Menlo-Atherton 14

Liberty 55, Caruthers 21

Liberty 32, California 21

Liberty Ranch 28, Escalon 24

Lincoln 15, Pioneer 14

Lincoln 33, Nevada Union 16

Lindsay 48, Morro Bay 12

Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 0

Los Altos 49, South Gate 20

Los Banos 22, Dos Palos 19

Los Gatos 24, Soquel 0

Lowell 58, Albany 26

Loyola 28, Millikan 7

Lynwood 30, Dymally 0

Madera 49, Torres 7

Madera South 39, Parlier 0

Magnolia 20, Compton Early College 7

Mammoth 45, Flintridge Prep 25

Maple Mountain 36, South Pasadena 14

Maranatha Christian 40, Mar Vista 13

Maria Carrillo 21, Piner 13

Marshall 53, Fairfax 30

Mary Star of the Sea 34, Valley Christian 0

Mater Academy East Las Vegas 26, Victor Valley 7

Maywood CES 27, Fremont 22

McClatchy 42, River Valley 37

McNair 34, Livingston 14

Mendota 20, Hanford West 12

Merced 24, Patterson 21

Mililani 50, McClymonds 0

Millennium 54, Futures 0

Milpitas 43, Oak Grove 14

Minarets 20, Modesto Christian 0

Mira Mesa 20, Hoover 14

Miramonte 33, Oakland Tech 12

Mission Hills 35, Quartz Hill 0

Mission Viejo 77, St. Paul 12

Mojave F, Alpaugh 2

Monrovia 42, Eagle Rock 7

Montclair 17, Burroughs 0

Monte Vista 27, Marin Catholic 10

Monte Vista 29, Montgomery 14

Montgomery 14, Santa Rosa 7

Moorpark 40, Camarillo 36

Mountain House 10, Bear Creek 7

Mountain View 52, Capuchino 13

Mountain View 28, Workman 6

Mt. Whitney 28, Tulare Western 14

Murrieta Mesa 35, Etiwanda 25

Napa 28, Piedmont 7

Nipomo 49, Corcoran 3

Nogales 61, Sierra Vista 14

Norco 56, Colony 7

Nordhoff 59, Taft 14

North 24, Pioneer Valley 0

North 32, Narbonne 14

Northgate 44, Tamalpais 6

Northwood 23, El Segundo 14

Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6

Notre Dame (SO) 48, Bishop Alemany 20

Novato 35, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 12

Oak Park 28, Fillmore 6

Oak Ridge 27, Argyle 26

Oakdale 21, Sonora 9

Oakland 34, Del Norte 20

Oakmont 28, Bettye Davis East Anchorage 13

Ocean View 43, Peninsula 20

Olympian 33, Vista 20

Ontario 62, La Sierra 24

Ontario Christian 24, St. Anthony 12

Orange 28, Laguna Beach 21

Orange Cove 25, Avenal 20

Orange Lutheran 38, Cathedral Catholic 24

Orestimba 21, Gustine 13

Orosi 22, Woodlake 21

Pacheco 23, Stone Ridge Christian 22

Pacific 42, Rubidoux 12

Pacific Grove 26, Carmel 22

Pacifica 52, Lincoln 28

Pacifica 48, Garden Grove 0

Palma 42, North Monterey County 0

Palmdale 42, Leuzinger 7

Panorama 48, Manual Arts 0

Paradise 29, Las Plumas 28

Patrick Henry 41, Mission Bay 28

Pierce 10, Middletown 7

Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon 35, Muir 20

Pinnacle 32, Edison 28

Pioneer 48, Davis Sr. 6

Pitman 29, Central Valley 14

Pittsburg 40, Monterey Trail 7

Placer 18, Casa Roble 13

Pleasant Grove 56, Christian Brothers 28

Pleasant Valley 35, Cosumnes Oaks 19

Point Loma 20, Otay Ranch 14

Poly 18, San Fernando 0

Poly 25, JW North 7

Pomona 56, West Adams 0

Ponderosa 63, El Dorado 18

Poway 24, Ramona 23

Ramona 41, Arlington 7

Rancho Alamitos 35, Godinez Fundamental 14

Rancho Bernardo 44, Brawley 0

Rancho Buena Vista 35, Sweetwater 14

Rancho Cucamonga 44, Oaks Christian 14

Rancho Mirage 28, Coachella Valley 6

Redding Christian 51, Durham 12

Redondo Union 35, Torrance 14

Redwood 10, Kingsburg 0

Redwood Christian 35, Castro Valley 20

Reno 24, Foothill 8

Ridgeview 40, South 14

Rio Americano 17, Stagg 14

Rio Hondo Prep 7, Troy 0

Rio Linda 28, Marysville 21

Ripon 27, Livermore 24

Ripon Christian 41, Summerville 6

River City 21, Laguna Creek 19

River Islands 49, Waterford 20

Rocklin 46, Turlock 7

Rodriguez 28, Fairfield 0

Roosevelt 26, Monache 13

Rosemont 36, El Camino 14

Roseville 12, Antelope 0

Royal 16, Carpinteria 9

Saint Francis 31, Manteca 23

Salesian 36, Westwood 29

San Jacinto 20, King 10

San Lorenzo 47, Kennedy 0

San Luis Obispo 35, Mission Oak 13

San Marino 27, La Salle 19

San Mateo 42, Branham 20

San Pedro 42, West 28

San Rafael 27, Terra Linda 18

San Ramon Valley 41, El Cerrito 14

San Ysidro 42, Orange Glen 0

Sanger West 54, Fowler 6

Santa Clara 41, MacDonald 13

Santa Clara 34, Jordan 0

Santa Fe Christian 42, Steele Canyon 14

Santa Margarita 21, Centennial 20

Santa Teresa 34, Sacred Heart Prep 7

Santana 49, Crawford 0

Santee 35, Diego Rivera 0

Santiago 30, Temescal Canyon 14

Saratoga 34, Prospect 0

Saugus 49, Sylmar 0

Serra 49, Hamilton 12

Serrano 14, Barstow 7

Servite 42, Murrieta Valley 10

Shadow Hills 26, Palo Verde Valley 6

Shafter 29, Tehachapi 0

Shasta 23, Lassen 21

SHCP 42, Rancho Cotate 10

SICP 42, San Marin 7

Sierra 28, Enochs 7

Sierra Pacific 29, Strathmore 27

Silver Valley 38, California City 13

Silverado 28, Yucaipa 21

Simi Valley 35, Shadow Ridge 7

Sonora 45, Rosemead 3

South East 34, Gardena 21

South El Monte 32, Saddleback 8

South Hills 21, Ayala 17

St. Bernard 32, Westchester 0

St. Bonaventure 34, SPXSMA 21

St. Genevieve 40, Antelope Valley 26

St. John Bosco 45, Roman Catholic 25

St. Joseph 52, Frontier 7

St. Mary's 27, Bishop Manogue 7

St. Vincent de Paul 40, Mesa Verde 0

Summit 6, Roosevelt 0

Sutter 49, Bishop Lynch 28

Taft 45, Del Oro 14

Tahquitz 14, Hemet 13

Temecula Valley 31, Elsinore 10

Templeton 49, Santa Maria 0

Thousand Oaks 27, Hueneme 20

Tomales 38, Elsie Allen 6

Torrey Pines 42, San Pasqual 13

Trabuco Hills 28, Bellflower 24

Tracy 69, West 7

Tranquillity 21, Riverdale 0

Tri-City Christian 26, Temecula Prep 20

Trinity 42, Hoopa Valley 16

Tustin 35, Foothill 0

Twelve Bridges 61, Bella Vista 20

Ukiah 50, Orland 14

Union Mine 32, Colfax 28

University 43, Bolsa Grande 19

University City 55, Mount Miguel 14

University Prep 21, North Valleys 7

Upper Lake 40, Esparto 6

Vacaville 35, Atwater 14

Valley Christian 42, Wilcox 13

Valley View 52, Sports Leadership & Management 12

Venice 35, Granada Hills Charter 0

Ventura 61, Oxnard 7

Village Christian 34, North Hollywood 8

Vincent Memorial 27, Canyon Hills 14

Vintage 21, Benicia 20

Warren 26, Scripps Ranch 25

Washington 63, Weston Ranch 28

Washington Union 62, Central 0

West 21, Archbishop Riordan 13

West Covina 35, Chino 21

West Hills 20, Bonita Vista 10

West Valley 55, Kimball 7

Westlake 33, Inglewood 26

Westlake 38, Agoura 7

Westminster 21, Buena Park 7

Westmont 40, Yerba Buena 14

Wheatland 15, Amador 14

Whitney 22, West Park 6

Whittier Christian 32, Nuview Bridge 22

Williams 16, Willows 0

Wilson 36, Contreras 15

Winters 21, Rio Vista 0

Woodcreek 28, Chico 6

Woodland 39, Lindhurst 30

Yorba Linda 30, Long Beach Poly 13

Yuba City 62, Armijo 0

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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