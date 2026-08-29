California High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 California high school football season rolled on Friday, Aug. 28, with hundreds of teams across the state taking the field. From Northern California to San Diego, here are the final scores from Friday night’s action.
California High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Acalanes 35, Archbishop Mitty 14
Alhambra 50, Hercules 0
Alta Loma 21, St. Francis 7
American Canyon 15, Clayton Valley Charter 14
Anaheim 35, Savanna 20
Analy 62, Wood 33
Antioch 29, Dublin 7
Apple Valley 34, Highland 14
Aragon 35, Silver Creek 28
Arcadia 30, San Gabriel 6
Arleta 42, Bernstein 6
Army-Navy 30, Southwest SD 27
Arroyo Grande 36, Paso Robles 7
Artesia 28, Wilson 12
Atascadero 10, Golden Valley 0
Bakersfield 42, Paraclete 17
Balboa 38, Mt. Diablo 6
Baldwin Park 45, Rowland 8
Banning 44, Huntington Park 0
Banning 42, Redlands 26
Bear River 26, Golden Sierra 20
Bell 26, Marquez 12
Bell Gardens 14, Bishop Montgomery 13
Belmont 20, Locke 6
Berkeley 38, Pinole Valley 18
Biggs 35, Weed 0
Bishop Amat 22, Oak Hills 3
Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 13
Bishop Kelly 20, Aquinas 13
Bishop O'Dowd 55, Castlemont 6
Bishop Union 64, Yerington 0
Bishop's 45, Coronado 7
Bonita 48, Diamond Ranch 0
Boron 27, McFarland 26
Bosco Tech 16, Rancho Dominguez 6
Branson 56, Crystal Springs Uplands 38
Brentwood School 16, University 8
Bret Harte 21, Delhi 7
Bullard 42, Mayfair 0
Burlingame 45, Piedmont Hills 0
Burton 20, Lynbrook 7
Cajon 35, Independence 14
Calaveras 34, Bradshaw Christian 14
Calexico 6, Southwest EC 0
Calipatria 25, Foothills Christian 22
Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 38, Montebello 31
Canyon 19, Rancho Verde 0
Canyon 25, Glendale 24
Capistrano Valley 33, Downey 23
Carlsbad 35, Oceanside 0
Carson 31, Dorsey 8
Carter 28, Don Lugo 13
Casa Grande 34, Concord 27
Castaic 48, Littlerock 0
Cathedral 43, St. Monica 34
Cathedral City 22, San Bernardino 20
Centennial 38, Beverly Hills 27
Centennial 74, Burbank 41
Central 33, Palm Desert 30
Central East 42, Grant 12
Central Valley 60, Mt. Shasta 12
Chaminade 35, Valencia 10
Chaparral 31, San Juan Hills 19
Charter Oak 27, Upland 10
Chatsworth 12, Franklin 0
Chester 48, Westwood 6
Chowchilla 55, Yosemite 14
Christian 41, Valley Center 20
Clairemont 40, Castle Park 8
Claremont 35, Diamond Bar 21
Classical Academy 42, Escondido 0
Cleveland 53, Grant 0
Clovis 44, Salinas 14
Clovis East 21, Centennial 14
Clovis West 44, La Costa Canyon 28
Coalinga 7, McLane 6
College Park 28, Beckman 21
Cordova 33, Sheldon 16
Corona del Mar 37, Santa Barbara 7
Costa Mesa 41, Estancia 7
Crean Lutheran 31, Mira Costa 10
Crenshaw 47, Jordan 13
Crescenta Valley 31, Knight 0
Crespi 38, Golden Valley 7
CSDR 58, Animo Robinson 8
Culver City 46, King/Drew 26
Cypress 24, Brea Olinda 12
Damien 27, Vista Murrieta 21
Dana Hills 62, Tesoro 7
De Anza 14, Alameda 7
De La Salle 35, Junipero Serra 25
Del Campo 13, Burbank 6
Del Mar 24, Evergreen Valley 13
Del Norte 19, St. Augustine 14
Del Oro 42, Downey 20
Del Sol 22, San Marcos 21
Delano 20, West 14
Desert Hot Springs 20, Xavier Prep 6
Desert Mirage 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6
Destiny Christian Academy 28, Inderkum 12
Dinuba 28, Reedley 7
Dominguez 60, Hawthorne 0
Dougherty Valley 21, Mt. Eden 0
Eagle Point 47, Yreka 7
East Bakersfield 38, Kern Valley 7
East Nicolaus 15, Linden 7
Eastlake 26, Morse 16
Eastside 16, Rosamond 12
Edison 39, Elk Grove 20
El Camino 27, Chino Hills 21
El Capitan 14, Chula Vista 9
El Dorado 35, Fullerton 17
El Modena 20, Segerstrom 6
El Monte 37, Ganesha 3
El Rancho 25, Santa Fe 0
Enterprise 48, Corning 0
Entrepreneur 26, Hillcrest Christian 14
Escondido Charter 53, O'Farrell Charter 13
Esperanza 9, Fountain Valley 3
Etna 27, Los Molinos 21
Everett Alvarez 13, Alisal 2
Exeter 34, El Diamante 14
Ferndale 31, Anderson 7
Firebaugh 21, California Military Institute 20
Folsom 23, Cardinal Newman 17
Foothill 45, Chavez 14
Foothill 34, Woodland Christian 28
Fortuna 41, St. Helena 6
Franklin 34, Chavez 14
Franklin 27, Galt 21
Freedom 37, Le Grand 14
Fremont 33, Galileo 21
Fresno Christian 31, Laton 14
Gahr 7, Cerritos 3
Garces Memorial 42, Wasco 13
Garey 14, Azusa 7
George Washington Prep 24, Roybal 0
Glenn 31, Century 6
Golden Valley 23, Lathrop 6
Golden West 56, Righetti 28
Grace 45, Santa Paula 30
Grace Davis 43, El Capitan 28
Granada 19, Campolindo 7
Granite Bay 47, Vista del Lago 16
Granite Hills 43, Farmersville 6
Granite Hills 38, Mater Dei Catholic 31
Great Oak 27, San Marcos 21
Half Moon Bay 42, Overfelt 0
Hamilton 36, Oroville 6
Hamilton 41, Victory Christian Academy 0
Hanford 28, Sanger 24
Harbor 7, Mills 6
Hart 21, Newbury Park 10
Harvard-Westlake 29, Palisades 23
Hawkins 20, Verbum Dei Jesuit 10
Hayfork 30, Burney 0
Hayward 48, Arroyo 10
Helix 28, Imperial 7
Heritage 30, James Logan 10
Heritage Christian 35, El Camino Real 9
Highland 40, Stockdale 12
Highlands 54, North Tahoe 0
Hill 14, El Camino 12
Hillsdale 27, Terra Nova 26
Hilltop 45, El Cajon Valley 6
Hilmar 49, Argonaut 35
Hollister 17, Soledad 6
Hollywood 18, Canoga Park 14
Holtville 66, St. Pius X 31
Homedale 33, Central Catholic 21
Homestead 21, Los Altos 13
Hoover 35, Bassett 26
Hughson 44, Ceres 7
Immanuel 43, Firebaugh 0
Irvine 8, Portola 0
Jefferson 41, Van Nuys 3
Jesuit 33, Lincoln 14
Johnson 39, Natomas 14
JSerra Catholic 63, Woodrow Wilson 0
Justin-Siena 20, Kelseyville 18
Kairos Public 48, West Campus 6
Kaiser 29, Heritage 28
Kennedy 44, Pasadena 0
Kerman 35, Justin Garza 6
King's Academy 44, Aptos 29
Kings Christian 39, Coast Union 10
La Canada 28, Santa Monica 20
La Habra 35, Northview 14
La Jolla Country Day 22, Mt. Carmel 21
La Mirada 38, Norwalk 0
La Quinta 40, Pioneer 20
La Quinta 58, Yucca Valley 28
La Serna 56, Schurr 7
Laguna Blanca 36, Orcutt Academy 8
Laguna Hills 24, Aliso Niguel 10
Lakeside 35, Loara 0
Lakewood 12, Paramount 7
Lancaster 44, Newport Harbor 35
Las Lomas 32, Jesse M. Bethel 0
Lawndale 69, Roosevelt 0
Legacy 32, Lincoln 0
Lemoore 42, San Joaquin Memorial 27
Liberty 35, Menlo-Atherton 14
Liberty 55, Caruthers 21
Liberty 32, California 21
Liberty Ranch 28, Escalon 24
Lincoln 15, Pioneer 14
Lincoln 33, Nevada Union 16
Lindsay 48, Morro Bay 12
Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 0
Los Altos 49, South Gate 20
Los Banos 22, Dos Palos 19
Los Gatos 24, Soquel 0
Lowell 58, Albany 26
Loyola 28, Millikan 7
Lynwood 30, Dymally 0
Madera 49, Torres 7
Madera South 39, Parlier 0
Magnolia 20, Compton Early College 7
Mammoth 45, Flintridge Prep 25
Maple Mountain 36, South Pasadena 14
Maranatha Christian 40, Mar Vista 13
Maria Carrillo 21, Piner 13
Marshall 53, Fairfax 30
Mary Star of the Sea 34, Valley Christian 0
Mater Academy East Las Vegas 26, Victor Valley 7
Maywood CES 27, Fremont 22
McClatchy 42, River Valley 37
McNair 34, Livingston 14
Mendota 20, Hanford West 12
Merced 24, Patterson 21
Mililani 50, McClymonds 0
Millennium 54, Futures 0
Milpitas 43, Oak Grove 14
Minarets 20, Modesto Christian 0
Mira Mesa 20, Hoover 14
Miramonte 33, Oakland Tech 12
Mission Hills 35, Quartz Hill 0
Mission Viejo 77, St. Paul 12
Mojave F, Alpaugh 2
Monrovia 42, Eagle Rock 7
Montclair 17, Burroughs 0
Monte Vista 27, Marin Catholic 10
Monte Vista 29, Montgomery 14
Montgomery 14, Santa Rosa 7
Moorpark 40, Camarillo 36
Mountain House 10, Bear Creek 7
Mountain View 52, Capuchino 13
Mountain View 28, Workman 6
Mt. Whitney 28, Tulare Western 14
Murrieta Mesa 35, Etiwanda 25
Napa 28, Piedmont 7
Nipomo 49, Corcoran 3
Nogales 61, Sierra Vista 14
Norco 56, Colony 7
Nordhoff 59, Taft 14
North 24, Pioneer Valley 0
North 32, Narbonne 14
Northgate 44, Tamalpais 6
Northwood 23, El Segundo 14
Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6
Notre Dame (SO) 48, Bishop Alemany 20
Novato 35, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 12
Oak Park 28, Fillmore 6
Oak Ridge 27, Argyle 26
Oakdale 21, Sonora 9
Oakland 34, Del Norte 20
Oakmont 28, Bettye Davis East Anchorage 13
Ocean View 43, Peninsula 20
Olympian 33, Vista 20
Ontario 62, La Sierra 24
Ontario Christian 24, St. Anthony 12
Orange 28, Laguna Beach 21
Orange Cove 25, Avenal 20
Orange Lutheran 38, Cathedral Catholic 24
Orestimba 21, Gustine 13
Orosi 22, Woodlake 21
Pacheco 23, Stone Ridge Christian 22
Pacific 42, Rubidoux 12
Pacific Grove 26, Carmel 22
Pacifica 52, Lincoln 28
Pacifica 48, Garden Grove 0
Palma 42, North Monterey County 0
Palmdale 42, Leuzinger 7
Panorama 48, Manual Arts 0
Paradise 29, Las Plumas 28
Patrick Henry 41, Mission Bay 28
Pierce 10, Middletown 7
Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon 35, Muir 20
Pinnacle 32, Edison 28
Pioneer 48, Davis Sr. 6
Pitman 29, Central Valley 14
Pittsburg 40, Monterey Trail 7
Placer 18, Casa Roble 13
Pleasant Grove 56, Christian Brothers 28
Pleasant Valley 35, Cosumnes Oaks 19
Point Loma 20, Otay Ranch 14
Poly 18, San Fernando 0
Poly 25, JW North 7
Pomona 56, West Adams 0
Ponderosa 63, El Dorado 18
Poway 24, Ramona 23
Ramona 41, Arlington 7
Rancho Alamitos 35, Godinez Fundamental 14
Rancho Bernardo 44, Brawley 0
Rancho Buena Vista 35, Sweetwater 14
Rancho Cucamonga 44, Oaks Christian 14
Rancho Mirage 28, Coachella Valley 6
Redding Christian 51, Durham 12
Redondo Union 35, Torrance 14
Redwood 10, Kingsburg 0
Redwood Christian 35, Castro Valley 20
Reno 24, Foothill 8
Ridgeview 40, South 14
Rio Americano 17, Stagg 14
Rio Hondo Prep 7, Troy 0
Rio Linda 28, Marysville 21
Ripon 27, Livermore 24
Ripon Christian 41, Summerville 6
River City 21, Laguna Creek 19
River Islands 49, Waterford 20
Rocklin 46, Turlock 7
Rodriguez 28, Fairfield 0
Roosevelt 26, Monache 13
Rosemont 36, El Camino 14
Roseville 12, Antelope 0
Royal 16, Carpinteria 9
Saint Francis 31, Manteca 23
Salesian 36, Westwood 29
San Jacinto 20, King 10
San Lorenzo 47, Kennedy 0
San Luis Obispo 35, Mission Oak 13
San Marino 27, La Salle 19
San Mateo 42, Branham 20
San Pedro 42, West 28
San Rafael 27, Terra Linda 18
San Ramon Valley 41, El Cerrito 14
San Ysidro 42, Orange Glen 0
Sanger West 54, Fowler 6
Santa Clara 41, MacDonald 13
Santa Clara 34, Jordan 0
Santa Fe Christian 42, Steele Canyon 14
Santa Margarita 21, Centennial 20
Santa Teresa 34, Sacred Heart Prep 7
Santana 49, Crawford 0
Santee 35, Diego Rivera 0
Santiago 30, Temescal Canyon 14
Saratoga 34, Prospect 0
Saugus 49, Sylmar 0
Serra 49, Hamilton 12
Serrano 14, Barstow 7
Servite 42, Murrieta Valley 10
Shadow Hills 26, Palo Verde Valley 6
Shafter 29, Tehachapi 0
Shasta 23, Lassen 21
SHCP 42, Rancho Cotate 10
SICP 42, San Marin 7
Sierra 28, Enochs 7
Sierra Pacific 29, Strathmore 27
Silver Valley 38, California City 13
Silverado 28, Yucaipa 21
Simi Valley 35, Shadow Ridge 7
Sonora 45, Rosemead 3
South East 34, Gardena 21
South El Monte 32, Saddleback 8
South Hills 21, Ayala 17
St. Bernard 32, Westchester 0
St. Bonaventure 34, SPXSMA 21
St. Genevieve 40, Antelope Valley 26
St. John Bosco 45, Roman Catholic 25
St. Joseph 52, Frontier 7
St. Mary's 27, Bishop Manogue 7
St. Vincent de Paul 40, Mesa Verde 0
Summit 6, Roosevelt 0
Sutter 49, Bishop Lynch 28
Taft 45, Del Oro 14
Tahquitz 14, Hemet 13
Temecula Valley 31, Elsinore 10
Templeton 49, Santa Maria 0
Thousand Oaks 27, Hueneme 20
Tomales 38, Elsie Allen 6
Torrey Pines 42, San Pasqual 13
Trabuco Hills 28, Bellflower 24
Tracy 69, West 7
Tranquillity 21, Riverdale 0
Tri-City Christian 26, Temecula Prep 20
Trinity 42, Hoopa Valley 16
Tustin 35, Foothill 0
Twelve Bridges 61, Bella Vista 20
Ukiah 50, Orland 14
Union Mine 32, Colfax 28
University 43, Bolsa Grande 19
University City 55, Mount Miguel 14
University Prep 21, North Valleys 7
Upper Lake 40, Esparto 6
Vacaville 35, Atwater 14
Valley Christian 42, Wilcox 13
Valley View 52, Sports Leadership & Management 12
Venice 35, Granada Hills Charter 0
Ventura 61, Oxnard 7
Village Christian 34, North Hollywood 8
Vincent Memorial 27, Canyon Hills 14
Vintage 21, Benicia 20
Warren 26, Scripps Ranch 25
Washington 63, Weston Ranch 28
Washington Union 62, Central 0
West 21, Archbishop Riordan 13
West Covina 35, Chino 21
West Hills 20, Bonita Vista 10
West Valley 55, Kimball 7
Westlake 33, Inglewood 26
Westlake 38, Agoura 7
Westminster 21, Buena Park 7
Westmont 40, Yerba Buena 14
Wheatland 15, Amador 14
Whitney 22, West Park 6
Whittier Christian 32, Nuview Bridge 22
Williams 16, Willows 0
Wilson 36, Contreras 15
Winters 21, Rio Vista 0
Woodcreek 28, Chico 6
Woodland 39, Lindhurst 30
Yorba Linda 30, Long Beach Poly 13
Yuba City 62, Armijo 0
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.