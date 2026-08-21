2026 California Football Preseason Rankings Final Countdown: Nos. 1-5

The countdown is complete.

The final five teams in California’s Top 25 football rankings are revealed today with the season getting underway Thursday and Friday in the Central, Southern, San Diego, Sac-Joaquin and Los Angeles City sections, and Aug. 27-28 in the Central Coast Section, North Coast, Oakland and San Francisco sections.

Picking the Top 25 teams isn’t as difficult as it once was. Quite earnestly, the same teams largely resurface every year, built by cohesive coaching staffs that draw in top talent. If not the old fashion way of residing in circulation regions, blue chip athletes are finding ways to gain eligibility by legal bounds.

The results are many of the titan programs battling year after year for winning programs, leading to section, if not regional and state titles.

See last season’s 2025 final rankings here and below check for the California 2025 in review section, featuring title game results, section champions and statistical leaders.

All Southern Section team writeups are from Tarek Fattal and his Southern Section’s preseason football rankings . Not entirely surprising, the top 5 teams are indeed from the same Southern Section.

Mater Dei always breaks hard against top-level foes like Corona Centennial | Scott Padgett

Last year: 8-3, 4-1 Trinity League

Last 5 seasons: 58-5

Top Offensive Players: Lex Mailangi. OL, Sr.; David Kauvaka, OL, Sr.; Joe Hamby, OL, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Danny Lang, DB, Sr.; Montana Toilolo, DL, Sr.; Matamatagi Uiagalelei, DL, Sr.; Ezekiel Su'a, LB, Sr.; Ace Luetele, DB/WR, Jr.; Mike Davis, LB, Sr.; Dailon Clanton, LB, Sr.; Patrick Hall, CB, Sr.

Newcomers: Russell Sekona, QB, Jr. (Leuzinger); Cameron Pooley, QB, Sr. (Chaminade); Judah Silva, DL, Jr. (Orange Lutheran); Isaiah Danns, DB, So. (Servite)

Recruited/ranked players: 247Sports California 2027 (Top 244) — Lang (No. 4), Toiolo (No. 37), Mailangi (No. 62, Oregon), Hall (No. 73, San Jose State), Uiagelelei (No. 91, Washington), Clanton (No. 97, New Mexico), Davis (No. 125, UCLA), Pooley (No. 173), Su’a (No. 203, Dartmouth), Kauvaka (No. 227), Hamby (No. 238). 247Sports California 2028 (Top 80) — Leutele (No. 22), S Troy Bishop (No. 61), Sekona (No. 68).

Coach Raul Lara says: "Very young with a good senior class."

Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes breaks into the open field on a run last season against Downey. | Rene Morales

Last year: 10-1, 5-0 Mission League

Last 5 seasons: 46-16

Top Offensive Players: Jaxsen Stokes, RB, Sr.; King Webb, WR, Jr.; Micah Slade, WR, Jr.; Darren Haggerty, WR, Sr.; Tyson Seidman, C, Sr.; Braydenn Mercer, G, Sr.; Lance Ciechanowski, T, Jr.

Top Defensive Players: Myles Baker, S, Sr.; Furuq Muhammed, S, Sr.; Kasi Currie, DL, Sr.; Stefan Harrison, DL, Sr.; Brayden Tautolo, DE, Sr.

Newcomers: Marcus Fakatou, DE, Sr. (Orange Lutheran); Duvay Williams, DB, Sr. (Serra); Demarco Hernandez, QB, Sr. (JV); Jibri Abdullah, RB, Jr. (JV); Landon Ressler, WR, Jr. (Orange Lutheran); Christian Butler, WR, Jr. (Oaks Christian); Lance Brown, WR, So. (JV); Ian Patterson, QB, So. (JV); Damion Garrison, DB, So. (JV).

Recruited/ranked players: 247Sports California 2027 (Top 244) — Currie (No. 5), Fakatou (No. 6, Ohio State), Baker (No. 17, UCLA), Stokes (No. 43, Cal), Muhammed (No. 71), Mercer (No. 190, UNLV), OL Tyson Seidman (No. 201, San Diego State); 247Sports California 2028 (Top 80) — Ciechanowski (No. 29), Butler (No. 34), Ramos (No. 70).

Coach Jon Ellinghouse says: "I love the work this team is starting to put in. I can feel the momentum, and love our prospects. I think we have a chance of being very good come playoff time."

Carson Palmer named his son, Fletch, the starting QB for the team's Week 0 season opener against Jones High of Orlando, Fla. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Last year: 11-3 (CIF State Open Division title), 4-1 Trinity League

Last 5 seasons: 33-26

Top Offensive Players: Aaron Klatt, C, Sr.; Adam Iloilo, OL, So.; Grant Mosley, WR, Jr.; Luke Gazzaniga, TE, Sr.; Ray Jacobs, OL, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Ca'ron Williams, CB, Jr.; Isaia Vandermade, DL, Sr.; Jaion Smith, LB, Jr.; Tonga Uhila, DL, Sr.

Newcomers: Cruz Nunez, OLB, Sr. (JSerra Catholic); Gauge Cook, K/P, Jr. (Aliso Niguel JV); Grant Van Raaphorst, WR, Jr. (Delbarton Catholic School, N.J.); Matt Smith, QB, Sr. (Villa Park).

Recruited/ranked players: 247Sports California 2027 (Top 244) — Vandermade (No. 94), Gazzaniga (No. 95, Kansas), Matt Smith (No. 133). 247Sports California 2028 (Top 80) — Williams (No. 18), Mosley (No. 33), Jaion Smith (No. 74), West Stansbury (No. 80).

Coach Carson Palmer says: “We expect to be a contender again this season ... Because of the size of that senior class, a number of younger players will need to step up and make plays throughout the season."

Cathedral QB Jaden Jefferson is now leading one of the state's most dynamic offenses at Corona Centennial. | Rene Morales

Top Offensive Players: Xavier Baca, OL, Jr.; Saik Fiataugaluia, OL, Sr.; Nic Blum-Smith, OL, Sr.; Malaki Davis, RB, Jr.; Gavin Lorge, WR, Sr.; Jaden Bynum, WR, Sr.; Mason Fowler, WR, So.

Top Defensive Players: Miles Schirmer, DL, Sr.; Chase Wallner, LB, Sr.; Matt Salmeron, LB, Jr.; Brett Smith, DB, Sr.; Augus Saunders, DB, Sr.; Jaden Walk-Green, DB, Sr.; Dean Gibson, DB, Sr.; Andre Pommells, DB, Sr.; Jordan Kirkpatrick, DB, Jr.

Newcomers: Jaden Jefferson, QB, Sr. (Cathedral); Quentin Hale, WR, Sr. (Cathedral); Kennie Leggett, WR, Sr. (Mater Dei); Kye Duval, LB, Jr. (Mater Dei); Brody Black, OL, Jr. (Servite); Madden Lima, DL, So. (Roy, Utah).

Coach Matt Logan says: "We expect to play an extremely fast and physical brand of football, while competing for a League, CIF, State and National Championship."

St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau'ulu as a freshman is now one of the state's top juniors. | Photo by Heston Quan

Top Offensive Players: Koa Malau'ulu, QB, Jr.; Maliq Allen, RB, Sr.; Jaylen Jones, RB, So.; Kuika Moaalii, WR, So.; Trevon Bates, WR, So.; Anthony "Ike" Uzondu, WR, So.; DJ Tubbs, WR, Jr.; Jacob Reid, WR, Jr.; Gabriel Villalobos, OL, Sr.; Samson Aiava, OL, Sr.; Kaden Franco, OL, Sr.; Reese Asoau, OL, Jr.

Top Defensive Players: Richard Orosco, DL, Sr.; Kekoa Peko, DL, Sr.; Samuelu Faumuina, DL, So.; Kaho Holani, DL, Jr.; Josiah Smith, DL, Jr.; Josiah Poyer, LB, Sr.; Gary Foster, LB, Jr.; Ethan Coach, LB, Sr.; Justin Coach, LB, Sr.; Dillon Davis, DB, Sr.; Isala-Wiley Ava, DB, Sr.; Dorian Franklin, DB, Sr.; JaShaun Shaffer, DB, Sr.; Brandon Nash, DB, Jr.

Top Newcomers: Elisha Mueller, OL, Jr. (Servite); Justin Collin, DB, Sr. (Bishop Gorman); Kingston Fatu, DB, So. (Tustin); Elijah Tu'ua, DL, Jr. (Folsom); Simote Tupou, DL, Jr. (Pine Crest Academy-Sloan Canyon, Nev.); Ben Rivas, LB, Jr. (Oak Ridge, Sacramento).

Freshmen to Watch: Daniel Oliveros, QB; Jeremiah Bryant, DB; William Santana, DL; Jairus Muasau, LB; Jordan Blanchard, DB; Daylen Williams, OL/DL

CALIFORNIA 2025 IN REVIEW

Not Mater Dei. Not St. John Bosco.

For the first time since 2015, a California football team not named either of those two schools won the biggest prize — the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division championship — to finish off the 2025 season.

Santa Margarita, a rapidly rising up-and-coming program that plays in the same Trinity League as national juggernauts Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, won the Open crown with a decisive 47-13 win over perennial Northern California power De La Salle-Concord at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Santa Margarita senior WR Trent Mosley and USC commit had eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone when the Eagles raced to a 35-7 lead en route to a 47-13 win in the CIF State Open Division championship at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. | Photo by Todd Shurtleff

State Player of the Year, big-play receiver Trent Mosley had 11 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD rushing as the Eagles, coached for the first season by former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback standout Carson Palmer, finished off a late-season flurry with a thoroughly decisive win over De La Salle (12-1), which was after its ongoing record eighth state title.

The Spartans, who hadn’t played for 22 days due to early North Coast Section playoffs and a week off after being selected the top team from the North, were outgained 377-180 and sacked four times. Its star running back, state-champion sprinter Jaden Jefferson, scored both of De La Salle’s touchdowns.

Tulsa-bound quarterback Trace Johnson threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns, two also to Luke Gazzaniga. A 43-yard pick-6 by Siua Holani capped the lopsided win for Santa Margarita (11-3), which finished the season with lopsided wins over Orange Lutheran (28-7 and 31-6), JSerra Catholic (41-14), Sierra Canyon (21-9) and Corona Centennial (42-7).

MORE STATE CHAMPIONS

Division 1-AA: Folsom 42, Cathedral Catholic-San Diego 28

Division 1-A: Central East 42, Pacifica-Oxnard 28

Division 2-AA: St. Mary’s-Stockton 27, Bakersfield Christian 24

Division 2-A: Sonora 35, Rio Hondo Prep 10

Division 3-AA: St. Ignatius 42, Ventura 35

Division 3-A: Kennedy-Delano 42, McClymonds-Oakland 25

Division 4-AA: Barstow 17, Sutter 7

Division 5-AA: Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland 37, Christian-El Cajon 0

Division 5-A: San Andreas 42, Bishop Union 21

Division 6-AA: Valley Center 36, Lincoln-San Jose 35

Division 6-A: Winters 28, Morse 7

Division 7-AA: Redding Christian 16, Woodbridge-Irvine 0

Division 7-A: Balboa-San Francisco 42, South El Monte 8

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS | Game previews

SECTION CHAMPIONS

Central Section — Central East (Division 1-AA), Bakersfield Christian (1-A), Arroyo Grande (D2), Kennedy (D3), Immanuel (D4), Bishop Union (D5), Minarets (D6), Fresno Christian (8-man)

Central Coast Section — Riordan (Open Division), Serra (Division 1), St. Ignatius (D2), Menlo-Atherton (D3), Lincoln-San Jose (D4), Piedmont Hills (D5)

LA City Section — Carson (Open Division), South Gate (D1), San Fernando (D2), Santee (D3), Sherman Oaks CES (8-person)

North Coast Section — De La Salle (Open Division), Pittsburg (D1), Monte Vista-Danville (D2), El Cerrito (D3), Miramonte (D4), Ferndale (D5), Bishop O’Dowd (D6), Middletown (D7), Stuart Hall (8-person D1), Elsie Allen (8-person D2).

Northern Section — Chico (Division 2), Gridley (D3), Winters (D4), Redding Christian (D5)

Oakland Section — McClymonds

San Diego Section — Cathedral Catholic (Open Division), Granite Hills (D1), Santa Fe Christian (D2), Christian (D3), Valley Center (D4), Morse (D5-A), Marantha Christian (D5-AA), St. Joseph Academy (D6)

Sac-Joaquin Section — Folsom (D1), St. Mary’s (D2), Woodcreek (D3), Roseville (D4), Sutter (D5), Sonora (D6), Calaveras (D7), Mira Loma (D8)

San Francisco Section — Balboa

Southern Section — Santa Margarita (D1), Los Alamitos (D2), Pacifica (D3), La Habra (D4), Rio Hondo (D5), Ventura (D6), Barstow (D7), Beckman (D8), Valley Christian (D9), Hillcrest (D10), Valley View (D11), Grace (D12), Woodbridge (D13), South El Monte (D14), Flintridge Prep (8-man D1), Lancaster Baptist (8-man D2).

RETURNING STATE STAT LEADERS

(All via MaxPreps leaderboards)

Eli Dukes (Palma) 37

Elijah Walker (Chavez) 36

Joe Lara (Liberty Ranch) 32

James Curso (Clovis) 30

Carson Tidwell (King City) 30

Elias Haynes (Downey) 30

Jelani Dipper (Central East) 4,583 yards

Taylor Lee (Pacifica-Oxnard) 4,059

Zachary Benitez (Granite Hills-Cel Cajon) 4,009

Deshawn Laporte (Burbank) 3,990

Michael Gonzalez (South Gate) 3,842

Dippel (Central East) 58

Wyatt Shaw (Redding Christian) 55

Laport (Burbank) 54

Lee (Pacifica) 53

Riley Williams (Grace) 46

Eli Dukes (Palma) 2,420

Gage Jones (Live Oak) 2,207

Wyatt Gillett (Los Molinos) 2,187

Ma’Kahl Fields-Cook (Canyon Hills) 2,092

Carson Tidwell (King City) 2,076

Dvaughn Norwood (Bella Vista) 1,876

Nicholas Fonseca (South Gate) 1,782 (99 catches, 20 touchdowns)

Bayon Harris (Central East) 1,768 (86, 26)

Demaje Riley (Tulare Union) 1,519 (72, 13)

Blake Wong (Norco) 1,479 (84, 20)

Jmari Garlington (Banning) 1,470 (76, 17)

Isiah Phelps (Pacifica) 232

Madden Mayer (Linfield Christian) 180

Ryan Halversen (Middletown) 177

Jaret Bridwell (Red Bluff) 173

Kane Casani (Loyola) 166

Brandon Garcia (La Puente) 21

Anthony Lara (Kennedy-Delano) 19

Juan Raygoza (McLane) 18

Kingston Sula (Carson) 16

Paul Pennson (North Hollywood) 15

Cody McCoard (Golden Sierra) 15

Jaden Walk-Green (Corona Centennial) 10

Raul Iniguez (Fall River) 9

Micah Skinner (Redding Christian) 9

Xavier Musselman-Cano (Beckman) 9

Taylor Sheriff (Canyon Hills) 8