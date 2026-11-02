Carson Football Beats Unbeaten Mary Star 45-42 in California High School Thriller

Carson was the place to be Friday night for Southern California high school football fans.

Carson's Week 10 matchup against undefeated Mary Star was filled with explosive plays, tension and pressure, along with plenty of penalties.

The teams combined for nearly 60 points in the second half, showing just how dangerous both offenses can be.

Carson ultimately came out on top, 45-42, with sophomore kicker Monico Flores providing the decisive points.

Tension-Filled Matchup

If one thing was clear, it was that this matchup had plenty of tension on both sides.

Who could blame them?

Both teams entered the game riding winning streaks, and words were exchanged during warmups.

From the opening whistle, both teams brought their best, resulting in a tightly contested matchup in which neither could pull away.

The score was tied 14-14 at halftime.

The second half, however, took the game to another level.

Electric Second Half

Carson senior Darren Panton set the tone for the second half, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown to give the Colts a 21-14 lead.

Mary Star freshman quarterback Ian Ditch, who displayed his elusiveness throughout the night, answered with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 21.

Less than two minutes later, senior wide receiver Nick Sandoval hauled in a long touchdown pass to put Carson back in front, 28-21.

With 20 seconds left in the third quarter, senior quarterback Chris Fields kept the ball on an option play and broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run, extending Carson's lead to 35-21.

Despite trailing by two touchdowns, Mary Star never appeared out of the game.

The Stars responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-28.

Ditch continued to extend plays and cause problems for the Carson defense.

Carson senior Nathan Williams, an Idaho State commit, then caught a touchdown pass to push the Colts' lead to 42-28.

Mary Star answered again in the fourth quarter, closing within 42-35.

With two minutes remaining and Carson holding a seven-point lead, the Colts turned to their special teams.

Special Teams Prove Key for Carson

With Carson leading 42-35 late in the fourth quarter, sophomore kicker Monico Flores was called upon to give the Colts some breathing room.

Flores lined up for a 45-yard field goal from the left hash and drilled it.

The crowd erupted as Carson extended its lead to 45-35.

Mary Star wasn't finished.

The Stars scored another touchdown to make it 45-42, but they failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, allowing Carson to escape with the victory.

It wasn't the first time Carson had relied on Flores in a crucial moment this season.

Earlier in the year, Flores converted a field goal against Long Beach Poly to extend Carson's lead to 17-7.

Those three points proved to be the difference when the Colts held on for a 17-14 victory.

"He is a high level soccer player," Carson head coach William Lowe said.

Carson Earns No. 1 Seed in LA City Section Playoffs

Carson finished the regular season 9-1 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Los Angeles City Section Open Division playoffs.

Despite the victory, Lowe knows the Colts have work to do before the postseason begins.

"We gotta clean up a few things on our bye week," Lowe said.

Carson will host No. 8 seed Palisades on Nov. 13 in the City Section Open Division playoffs.

Mary Star, meanwhile, finished the regular season 9-1 and will compete in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.