St. John Bosco at Mater Dei Live Updates: California High School Football

SANTA ANA, Calif. — One of the biggest rivalries in California high school football takes center stage Friday night when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet at Santa Ana Stadium in a Trinity League showdown that carries significant postseason implications.

Although neither team enters with the kind of undefeated record that typically accompanies this matchup, there is plenty at stake when the Monarchs and Braves renew their rivalry. Both teams are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in Trinity League play, making Friday's meeting an important opportunity to strengthen their positioning heading into the postseason.

Preview

Who: St. John Bosco at Mater Dei

When: 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. local

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

Livestream: NFHS Network

St. John Bosco enters the matchup ranked in the national Top 20 and brings an experienced offense led by junior quarterback Koa Malau'ulu. A three-year starter, Malau'ulu has thrown for nearly 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. He also has considerable experience against Mater Dei, having passed for 700 yards and four touchdowns in three previous meetings with the Monarchs.

Malau'ulu will have plenty of help from a talented supporting cast that includes running back Maliq Allen and wide receiver D.J. Tubbs. Allen has been a particularly important component of the Braves' offensive attack, scoring four touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over JSerra earlier this month.

Mater Dei counters with a much younger quarterback in freshman Paytyn Guess, who showed considerable promise in last week's 52-38 victory over Orange Lutheran. Guess threw for 150 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as the Monarchs extended their winning streak to three games. Running back Asir Nembhard, wide receiver Gavin Honore and a supporting cast that includes defensive back Isaiah Danns and linebacker Michael Davis give Mater Dei plenty of additional talent on both sides of the ball.

The Monarchs have found their offensive rhythm in recent weeks, scoring 131 points during their three-game winning streak. Their victory over Orange Lutheran was particularly impressive, considering they had to navigate a lengthy weather delay before eventually pulling away. Bosco, meanwhile, bounced back from its loss to Santa Margarita with a dominant 54-7 victory over Servite last week.

Defensively, there is reason to believe this one could be decided by a handful of critical plays. Both teams have allowed exactly 167 points through nine games, an average of just over 18 points per contest. Bosco has shown the ability to produce explosive offensive performances, while Mater Dei has demonstrated an ability to respond when games become difficult.

The rivalry has produced some memorable postseason encounters, and Friday's meeting marks the 18th matchup between the programs since 2016. Seven of those meetings have come in the postseason, underscoring just how frequently these two Southern California powers have found themselves competing for championships.

Neither team can afford to overlook the importance of this one. With both still firmly in the hunt for a CIF Southern Section championship and a California Open Division title, the winner will carry considerable momentum into the postseason.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.